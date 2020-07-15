The bulk of the provisioning is likely over, but provisions are still likely to remain elevated relative to recent quarterly trends through mid-2021.

There was no expectation that bank earnings were going to be strong in the second quarter, not with serious pressures on net interest margin and higher provisioning, but so far it looks as though there aren’t any major surprises – struggling banks like Wells Fargo (WFC) continue to struggle, while JPMorgan (JPM) leads the way with strong results, driven in large part by its strong non-bank operations.

This fiscal year is still looking like a rough one for JPMorgan, and the next couple of years will likely be below the long-term trend, but I expect JPMorgan to deliver low single-digit core earnings growth over the long term, and I believe these shares are meaningfully undervalued on the basis of core earnings and expected ROTCE. Persistently low rates remain a challenge for the entire sector, though, and I would caution investors that this is more of a “slow and steady” performance pick rather than one likely to deliver significant near-term outperformance.

Mixed Results, With Pressure In The Core Banking Operations

Thinking that you can just look at reported earnings from large banks, compare it to consensus sell-side expectations, and call a bank an outperformer/underperformer is simplistic at best and likely to lead to some bad investment decisions. You have to dig in and look at the numbers that matter. To that end, JPMorgan’s core pre-provision profit outperformance of 21% ($0.73/share) is a significant positive, but there are some critical “but’s” as well. First, the Consumer & Community Banking business (the consumer and small business operations) missed by about $0.05, and the beat was driven largely by an exceptionally good quarter in the trading operations, with the Corporate & Investment Bank business beating at the core PPOP line by $0.84/share.

Revenue (on a managed basis) rose 15% year over year and 17% sequentially, beating expectations by close to 10%. That comes despite a 4% yoy and qoq decline in net interest income (FTE basis) that was only inline with expectations. While the balance sheet grew at a blistering pace (average earning assets up 21% yoy and 14% qoq), net interest margin declined 50bp yoy and 38bp qoq, missing by over 20bp, as the bank was hit by falling rates (including the low-rate PPP loans) and an excess of liquidity.

Fee income shot up 33% yoy and 39%, beating expectations by close to 20%, as the bank saw fixed income trading revenue nearly double, while equity trading revenue was up close to 40% and investment banking revenue rose more than 50%. That more than offset lackluster results in Asset Management (flat yoy) and a 24% decline in card revenue.

Expense control was good, with core opex up 4% yoy and 1% qoq. Core PPOP rose 28% yoy and nearly 40% qoq, while tangible book value per share rose about 4% yoy and 2% qoq.

Core Activity Has Slowed, And Provisions Were Big Once Again

Banks in the first quarter had the unenviable task of trying to make reserving decisions in what could have charitably been called a “rapidly-changing” outlook for the U.S. economy. With that, I had assumed that almost all large banks would need to follow already-sizable provisioning expense in the first quarter with further additions to reserves.

So it was for JPMorgan in the second quarter, with the bank taking a larger-than-expected $10.5B provisioning expense and adding nearly $9 billion to reserves. The reserve additions were split almost evenly between commercial and consumer operations. Overall reserves are now at 3.3% of loans; 1.7% of commercial loans and 5.1% of consumer loans (including a 12.1% reserve position for credit card loans). Relative to the new 2020 CCAR numbers, JPMorgan is close to 50% reserved against the Fed’s severely-adverse scenario and about 60% reserved against its own severely-adverse estimates.

Management thinks that they won’t need to make such sizable provisioning allowances in future quarters, and I more or less agree. I don’t see a high likelihood of $5B-plus quarterly provision expense, but I do believe that provisioning over the next four to six quarters will still be notably higher than it has been over the last few years (around $3B to $4B versus $1B to $1.5B).

Non-performing loans did spike again (up 65% yoy and 35% qoq), with the non-performing assets ratio (excluding debt restructurings) up 23bp to 0.85%. Charge-offs remained steady (0.64%) and comfortably below the system-wide average from the first quarter (0.9%).

Looking at banking activity, this is one of those times where you really need to look at both the end-of-period and average figures. While JPMorgan’s average loan data doesn’t look too bad (with total loans up almost 4% qoq), those figures were inflated by drawdowns that were repaid during the quarter. End-of-period loans declined almost 4% qoq, with wholesale down 7% qoq (including a 4% decline in commercial lending) and consumer flat on a high single-digit decline in card lending.

On a relative basis, JPMorgan’s lending is holding up better than both Citi’s (C) and Wells Fargo, with the former seeing a 7% qoq decline in wholesale lending and the latter seeing a nearly 14% decline in commercial and industrial lending. JPMorgan’s commercial lending performance is basically in line with the average of large banks for the second quarter (as reported by the Federal Reserve), though smaller banks are outperforming their larger peers due in large part to the PPP program.

Considering the sheer number of publicly-traded companies that have essentially committed to nothing more than essential spending for 2020, it’s no surprise that JPMorgan has seen a slowdown in commercial lending. Likewise, with rising unemployment and the ongoing impact of Covid-19, it’s no surprise that consumer activity metrics like card spending are down noticeably.

The Outlook

I believe JPMorgan is one of the best-run banks out there, and I believe that well-run large banks are going to continue taking share from smaller regional and community banks over time. While there could be some risk to this bank’s dividend payout if the economy weakens further, I have no real concerns about JPMorgan’s overall capital position or its ability to withstand this downturn.

While strong trading activity (and good expense control) has helped, I expect JPMorgan’s earnings in 2020-2022 to still be below the long-term trend. JPMorgan may well be over-reserving relative to real loan losses, but consider that systemwide net charge-offs in the first quarter were only 7bp above the long-term average (and 22bp above the all-time low) and I think there’s a good case to be made that the banking sector still has plenty of loan losses left to see through the cycle.

JPMorgan’s 2020 earnings are still going to be significantly lower than 2019 earnings, and I don’t see the bank recapturing the 2019 high until 2023/2024. With that, I think core earnings growth over the next five years will be minimal, but I still see JPMorgan growing its core earnings at a 2%-3% rate over the long term (with share buybacks boosting the EPS growth rate further).

The Bottom Line

Between discounted core earnings and ROTCE-driven P/TBV, I still believe that JPMorgan shares are significantly undervalued and offer attractive long-term upside. It’s going to take time for the banking sector to come back into favor (rates are likely to be low for quite some time, making it difficult to generate PPOP growth from core banking functions), but I think JPMorgan is a name for more patient investors to consider.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.