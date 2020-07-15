Avalara is riding secular growth trends like e-commerce and cloud adoption. Thus, I expect Avalara's revenue (and correspondingly, free cash flow) to grow during the coming decade.

In the last two years, Avalara's revenue grew at 38.5% CAGR, and gross margins reduced from 72% to 69.5%; however, operating margins improved from -24% to -16%.

Source: Avalara Analyst Day Presentation 2020

Investment Thesis

Avalara (AVLR) is a technology company that empowers businesses by providing automated sales tax compliance services through a cloud-based platform. In fact, Avalara is the undisputed leader in its space, with the most significant competition coming from the "status quo" that prevails in its target market (all enterprises).

Simply put, the company offers a platform that calculates your sales tax accurately, files the taxes with each local government authority on time, and provides complete reports on your sales tax via its dashboard; thereby eliminating all the hassle that a business needs to go through to achieve compliance with different regulations in over 12,000 jurisdictions.

To that end, Avalara enables and empowers enterprises to focus on their operations and expand into newer products and geographies by handling all the compliance requirements related to sales tax. My investment thesis is centered around the following points:

Automation of sales tax is a need for modern-day enterprises, but the penetration of this market is still below 10%. Avalara is the undisputed leader in the space, and the company's goal to become the industry standard is well within its reach.

Avalara is riding several growth trends like e-commerce and cloud adoption.

The company nearly doubled its revenues in the last two years, and its billion-dollar & beyond vision could be reached within the next five years.

According to management guidance, revenues are set to grow at ~25% over the next two years, which is a slight acceleration over the last year.

Moreover, Avalara is expected to increase its gross margins from ~70% to ~80-82% in the long term.

The revenue growth and margin expansion shall drive the free cash flow higher, which would, in turn, increase its share price.

Today, we will explore Avalara's business in greater depth, after which we will run it through the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model to ascertain whether we should buy the stock today!

What Is Avalara?

Source: Avalara - How It Works

While the video provides a great explanation of Avalara, the company has more to itself than meets the eye. The company's primary solutions include AvaTax, Returns, and CertCapture. Here's a depiction of Avalara's positioning in the marketplace:

Source: Avalara Analyst Day Presentation 2020

Avalara's services reside in the cloud, and its 700+ pre-built integrations enable businesses to use Avalara via pre-existing ERPs, billing & POS systems, marketplaces, and e-commerce websites.

Source: Avalara Analyst Day Presentation 2020

The primary reasons to buy Avalara are its deep moat (integrations) and its positioning at the center of several major tailwinds. As many of you already know, e-commerce and cloud adoption are two secular growth trends that came to the forefront during the coronavirus crisis. This boom shall directly boost Avalara's top-line and bottom-line. Moreover, the complexity of compliance continues to grow due to ever-changing regulatory policies. Thus, automation is a necessity, which makes Avalara's solutions critical for businesses.

Source: Avalara Analyst Day Presentation 2020

Now that we have a good understanding of the Avalara offering, let's check out the company's financials.

Financial Analysis

As can be seen below, Avalara's revenues have been rapidly growing over the last couple of years. Further, the company is heading towards profitability, as illustrated by its improving operating margins (-24% to -16% in two years).

Source: YCharts

In the last two years, Avalara's revenues have snowballed (uphill, of course) from $213 million to $409 million (~2x) at 38.5% CAGR. We notice a slight contraction in gross margins from 72% to 69.5%, but it should not create any concerns related to Avalara's offering. A gross margin of ~70% is fantastic and indicates that Avalara's platform and services are uniquely differentiated and highly valuable in the marketplace wherein they compete.

A Long Growth Runway

Avalara has historically focused on mid-sized businesses; however, it now has products for both small and large enterprises. Thus, Avalara's TAM is $8 billion in the United States. In addition to this market, Avalara is expanding in other geographies, which multiplies its global TAM.

Source: Avalara Analyst Day Presentation 2020

Another statistic that supports an investment in Avalara is an improving net retention rate of 111%. In the last nine quarters, Avalara has recorded NRR of more than 105%.

Source: Avalara Analyst Day Presentation 2020

As you can see below, Avalara is expected to grow at 25% per annum for the next two years. If these estimates were to come to fruition, Avalara could reach its goal of $1 billion in annual sales by 2023.

Source: YCharts

Balance Sheet And Cash Flow Analysis

Source: YCharts

Avalara's balance sheet is veritably a "fortress" with virtually no long-term debt and vast cash reserves to fuel further growth. Moreover, Avalara is on the verge of being free cash flow generative. In closing, Avalara's balance sheet is rock-solid and provides management ample dry powder to supercharge revenues to $1 billion and beyond.

What Is Avalara's Intrinsic Value? Is it a Buy?

Here, we will employ our proprietary valuation model. Here's what it entails:

Traditional discounted cash flow Model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. Discounted cash flow model including the effects of buybacks. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. (3a.) Then, using the current stock price and the estimated stock price at the end of 10 years, we get a CAGR. If this beats our hurdle rate by a considerable margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better buying opportunity.

Now, let's check out the results!

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Using the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model, I determined that, very conservatively speaking, Avalara's intrinsic value is $90.77, i.e., the stock is currently overvalued by 49.8%.

Now, at this point, many analysts would stop looking at Avalara after a DCF valuation, but our proprietary model goes further with ease. That is, the model identifies not just current under or overvaluation, it also determines what one might expect in the way of future returns and how a fluctuation in shares outstanding might impact such returns.

So let's check out the returns one could generate if they were to buy at $136. The gains below are predicated on the growth of free cash flow per share. Our proprietary model calculates future free cash flow based on the assumptions provided above; then, we apply an assumed price to free cash flow per share (in the year 2030) to account for the reality that the company will in all likelihood continue to grow at a rate of greater than 2% (our assumed terminal growth rate above).

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Therefore, if an investor were to buy at today's price of $136, he/she can expect a cumulative annualized growth rate of about 9.86% on their investment, which is not significantly above our "hurdle rate," i.e., the 90-year annualized performance of SPY (9.8%).

As a result, I am lukewarm on Avalara as of today, especially as the company trades at all-time highs, and especially in light of the fact that we generously forecasted that the company would grow at 22.5% annually for the next ten years.

Conclusion

Avalara is an exciting automation play for long-term growth investors. However, the recent rally has driven the stock into an overvalued territory. Since the expected returns are just over our hurdle rate, I recommend my readers await a better entry point, potentially begotten by a rapid advancement in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Key Takeaway: I rate Avalara a weak buy at $136.

As always, thanks for reading; remember to follow, and happy investing!

Beating the Market: The Time Is Now There has never been a more important time in stock market history to buy individual stocks at the heart of secular growth trends. Mature market performers/underperformers and index funds simply will not cut it, as we face a decade during which there is absolutely no guarantee the overall markets will rise. This is why the time is now to discover high-quality businesses with aggressive, visionary management, operating at the heart of secular growth trends. And these are the stocks that my team and I hunt, discuss, and share with our subscribers!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.