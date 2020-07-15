Equillium Reports Positive Data for COVID-19 Drug Trial

Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) reported positive data for its COVID-19 drug itolizumab. The data showed that the drug candidate was useful in lowering the risk of mortality in patients suffering from coronavirus. The results were declared by its partner Biocon Limited from a clinical trial conducted in India.

The trial was a randomized, controlled, open-label study with 30 hospitalized patients spread across four hospitals in India. These patients suffered from moderate to severe ARDS. Out of these 30 patients, 20 were randomized to be administered itolizumab plus best supportive care, while other 10 patients were best supportive care alone. The primary endpoint of the trial was mortality at one month.

The data from the trial showed that itolizumab substantially decreased mortality in patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. The data provided by Biocon showed that there was no death reported in the treatment arm, and all patients recovered. In the control arm, three patients died while remaining recovered. Due to this data, the mortality benefit shown in the itolizumab arm was deemed to be statistically significant. Patients who were administered the drug candidate also showed notable decrease in inflammatory cytokines such as IL-6 and TNFα.

The drug candidate has been given restricted emergency use approval by the Drugs Controller General of India, the drug regulatory agency in the country. Bruce Steel, co-founder and CEO of Equillium said,

"We are working with Biocon to review its full dataset with the goal to move swiftly in determining appropriate next steps to accelerate further development of itolizumab to treat moderate to severely ill COVID-19 patients in the U.S. and abroad in the face of this global crisis."

Itolizumab is a first-in-class immune-modulating antibody therapeutic. It works by regulating the activity of pathogenic T cells that release pro-inflammatory cytokines. The drug candidate selectively targets the CD6-ALCAM pathway. This pathway is mainly responsible for orchestrating the activities of T cells which are associated with several immune-inflammatory diseases. The drug candidate has also shown a favorable tolerability and safety profile.

Equillium has the development and commercialization rights for the drug candidate in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It is currently assessing the drug candidate in two open U.S. INDs for treating acute graft versus host disease and lupus nephritis. It is also carrying out a clinical study in Australia and New Zealand for uncontrolled asthma.

Earlier this year, the company had reported halting enrollment in the EQUALISE trial for lupus nephritis and the EQUIP trial for uncontrolled asthma. However, Equillium has now announced that it has reinstated the enrolment for these trials.

Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company and is focused on developing novel products using immunobiological base. The company mainly targets autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need.

The company now plans to carry out global clinical trial for the drug candidate with regard to COVID-19. Equillium expects to file a US investigational new drug application for itolizumab. The drug was initially developed for treating psoriasis and has been repurposed for treating COVID-19. The drug candidate was out-licensed by Biocon in 2017. It holds 'fast track' and 'orphan drug' designations for prevention and treatment of GHVD.

CytoDyn Receives Setback as the FDA Rejects BLA Filing

CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) suffered an impediment as the FDA issued a Refusal to File letter in response to its marketing application pertaining leronlimab for treating HIV patients. A Refusal to File letter denotes that the application did not contain proper data to allow for a review. CytoDyn plans to hold a meeting with the FDA to consider the issue.

Leronlimab is a CCR5 antagonist and works by regulating viral entry and safeguarding healthy T cells against viral infection. The company is currently seeking the approval for the combination of the drug candidate with HAART for treating highly treatment-experienced HIV patients. CytoDyn CEO Nader Pourhassan said,

"We are 100% committed and confident we can provide the necessary information to the FDA as soon as possible. No additional trials will be required and all the information the FDA has requested is obtainable."

The drug was earlier given Fast Track label by the FDA for treating HIV in combination with HAART. It also holds the tag for treating metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. The company will request the FDA for Type A meeting to discuss the issue. The letter issued by the FDA does not contain any requirement for holding additional clinical trials. However, the company may have to carry out further analysis of the trials already conducted.

CytoDyn currently holds more than 60 emergency Investigational New Drug authorizations by the FDA. It is working towards providing clinical updates for the patient population in the coming weeks. The drug candidate has also been granted rolling review for treating COVID-19 as part of the company's BLA application submission. The company recently completed its patient enrolment target for Phase 2 clinical trial for COVID-19.

Avadel Starts Extension Study for Narcolepsy Treatment

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc (AVDL) reported that it has dosed the first patients for an open-label extension/switch study of its drug candidate FT218. The company is evaluating the drug as a potential treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients suffering from narcolepsy. FT218 is the lead drug candidate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

The study will evaluate the long-term safety and maintenance of efficacy of FT218 in specific patients. These are the patients who had participated in the REST-ON study. The study will also examine dosing and preference data for patients switching from twice-nightly sodium oxybate to once-nightly FT218. The study plans to enroll nearly 250 patients for this purpose.

Avadel recently completed its Phase 3 trial REST-ON. It was a pivotal, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial. The company had reported the topline data from its Phase 3 trial earlier this year in April. Jordan Dubow, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Avadel, said,

"This is an important milestone for FT218, as we start to generate dosing and preference data for narcolepsy patients switching from twice-nightly sodium oxybate to once-nightly FT218."

The drug candidate has the potential to address various narcolepsy-related issues with one nightly dose.

FT218 is an investigational formulation of Micropump™ controlled-release sodium oxybate. It has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for treating narcolepsy. The tag was awarded based on the hypothesis that the drug candidate may provide clinically superior performance in comparison to the twice-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate already authorized by the FDA for treating the same condition. It is also hypothesized that FT218 may also prove to be safer on account of its more favorable dosing regimen in comparison to the already approved treatment.

