Roku's valuation of 14x sales puts the stock at a meaningful discount to other high growth stocks.

High growth stock that is showing no signs of slowing down.

Investment Thesis

Roku (ROKU) is a very high growth investment opportunity that will have temporary near-term headwinds due to weakness in the advertising space, which will weigh on its Q2 2020 results.

However, looking beyond that, Roku is still likely to finish 2020 growing at 30% year-over-year with Roku showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

The stock is priced at roughly 14x sales, which is a significant discount from other high growth stocks. This investment is worth considering.

Elaboration on What's What

When I wrote my article on Roku last week, a lot of interesting questions surfaced in the comments section, that compelled me to describe Roku's investment opportunity from a different angle.

Roku is a TV streaming platform. Arguably, the biggest appeal of Roku is that it is platform neutral. It doesn't matter whether the household is watching Netflix (NFLX) or Disney (DIS). Roku simply takes a small fee for connecting up the household to the content provider.

Moreover, Roku is able to coexist with publishers and uses analytics to recommend to users unbiased search results and recommendations.

The appeal for advertisers is that it enables them to reach the consumers they wish to target that have cord cut from linear TV.

These households still need to be reached somehow. Advertisers could certainly opt for the likes of The Trade Desk (TTD) when it comes to reaching households that are cord-cutting, but I don't think that's the main investment risk to Roku.

Saying that Roku competes with Amazon Firestick (AMZN) and Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) Chromecast. However, this competition has existed for years, and this competition is not new.

In fact, as we can see below, Roku's growth rates are impressive.

Source: author's work

Further Details Worth Considering -- Active Accounts are Critical

A further insight worth considering is that for a long while, Netflix used to trade off the increase in the number of active users. I don't believe that's the case right now, because investors understand that the US market has saturated for Netflix and that International subscribers are worth substantially less to Netflix.

However, in the case of Roku, we can see that its Active Accounts continue to increase year-year-year (green box).

Source: Q1 2020 Press Statement

Meanwhile, in the red box, I've noted that ARPUs are also pretty high. While I would expect that during Q2 2020's weak ad market its ARPU to come down meaningfully, I suspect that its increase in active accounts may surprise many on the upside.

In fact, we know from the earnings call that April saw Roku's Active Accounts increasing by 38% year-over-year. Assuming that Roku's platform has a low churn rate, many of these new households are highly likely to stay on the platform for some time being highly accretive to Roku's bottom line.

Middle of the Road Profit Margins

For now, given its strong growth rates, investors are willing to turn a blind eye to its lack of bottom line profits.

However, for what is largely a connection service between two parties, Roku's platform gross profit margins are fairly mediocre, with gross margins of mid 60s% -- hardly something that gets the pulse going.

Source: author's work

Please note that I've not included its most recent Q1 2020 platform gross profit margin (56.2%), as I wanted to shine a light on where its gross profit margins were while the economy was strong back in 2019.

Presently, the climb back up from mid 50s% to mid-to-high 60s% is a substantial climb, and I'm unsure of whether Roku will succeed. For its part, Roku argued that COVID-19 played a role in unexpectedly compressing its margins through weaker video ad sales.

On the other hand, if Roku's gross margins were to meaningfully contract further over the next few quarters, I would reconsider this investment opportunity.

Accordingly, if Roku's gross margins were to continue to compress, I would suspect that this margin erosion is not temporary and it's being driven by a loss in pricing power -- and my opinion, the whole bullish thesis breaks apart in that event.

Valuation -- Meaningful Upside Potential

Right now the market is looking elevated for most stocks. This doesn't necessarily mean that we are in bubble territory.

But it's not fair to argue that the market is totally irrational either. Indeed, there are some pockets that are trading incredibly cheaply and are quite grounded, while others that have left and gone into the stratosphere.

However, given that Roku is very likely to have a low churn rate amongst households, I believe that Roku should trade at a higher multiple than just 14x sales.

There are many SaaS businesses that I suspect have a higher net churn rate than what they ultimately report and they are still getting priced at 20x sales. And they have been trading at this valuation for a long time.

Consequently, in this 'new normal' environment, stocks that are likely to be growing at north of 30% over the coming few years and have significant visibility are not likely to remain priced at just 14x sales.

Source: SA Premium Tools

The Bottom Line

Although Roku is not being operated for maximum profitability, its platform gross margins need to stabilize for the bullish thesis here to remain intact.

Having said that, Roku's growth rates are very strong and investors are not paying a large premium at just 14x sales for a disruptive company that will be growing at more than 30% over the next couple of years. This investment is very attractive.

Strong Investment Potential: Investing is about growing our savings and avoiding risky investments. Being highly selective when choosing a diversified portfolio of opportunities. Investing Made Very EASY I do the hard work of finding a select group of stocks that grow your savings. Honest and reliable service.

Hand-holding service provided.

Very simply explained stock picks. Helping you get the most out of investing .

. Helpful advice together with videos.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.