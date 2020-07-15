Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) as an investment option at its current market price. I had been cautious about Energy after its strong rebound from March levels. This caution had some merit, given the weakness in the sector, compared to the broader market, over the past few months. However, I now feel the time is ripe to boost exposure to VDE. Despite struggling oil prices, I believe they will move higher soon. OPEC+ has been aggressively cutting production, and compliance to pre-set quotas has exceeded what we have seen in prior years.

With demand sure to rise in 2021, compared to this year, as the global economy gets back on its feet, this supply story should propel prices higher in the coming quarters. Further, VDE's dividend remains competitive. While the distribution is down year-over-year, and there are certainly cash flow challenges in the sector, Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) have very strong dividend histories. VDE's overweight exposure to these two firms should help maintain the payout. Finally, with the major indices re-testing, or surpassing, previous highs, it makes sense to look for sectors that have lagged in order to find some relative value.

Background

First, a little about VDE. The fund's stated objective is "to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks in the energy sector." This offers investors exposure to companies that are involved in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas and coal. VDE currently trades at $48.84/share and yields 5.82%. I had recommended VDE back in March, only to shift to a more cautious stance in May. This was primarily due to Energy's extremely strong performance since that March review, where VDE saw gains in the 35% range. As such, I figured it was a smart time to take some profits, and placed a neutral rating on the fund. In hindsight, this was a good call, as VDE has slipped over the past two months:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given the market's strong performance recently, I have been getting generally cautious on my equity positions. However, Energy has been lagging, so I thought it was an opportune time to take another look at VDE and see if I should change my rating going forward. Given the sector's relative valuation, I feel there is some merit to buying positions now, and I will explain why below.

Oil Prices Will Likely Rise In The Years Ahead

To begin, I will discuss a key reason why I am shifting back to a more bullish stance on VDE in the short term. As investors know, the world has been awash with oil, as production from OPEC+ had remained high in 2019, coupled with soaring U.S. production. Throw in an economic slowdown from Covid-19, and it is not a surprise that oil prices fell dramatically in Q1, bringing the Energy sector down with it.

As most of the major economies around the world remain in partial lock-down mode, it may seem a bit premature to buy into Energy right now. After all, supply of oil is still fairly high, especially since demand has been so tepid in 2020. Further, Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the U.S., which may mean demand remains subdued domestically for longer than anticipated.

While these are valid concerns, I am encouraged by the continuing commitment of OPEC+ to reduce the new supply of crude on the open market. While OPEC+ has been down this road before, the commitments and (perhaps more importantly) actual compliance from the group have been quite strong in order to push prices up. While some nations, including Iraq and Nigeria, have fallen short of recent targets, the primary members, Russia and Saudi Arabia, have aggressively curtailed production. Further, both Iraq and Nigeria have promised additional production curbs from July to September, in an effort to make up for failing to hit earlier targets.

The end result of all this has been a dramatic drop in production from OPEC+. In fact, actual output has fallen so dramatically, it has reached a level not seen since 1991, according to a report from Bloomberg, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

My point here is that recent commitments by OPEC+ to stem the supply of crude have been working, and that is helping to limit the drop in oil prices that would normally be much worse given such weak economic conditions. Furthermore, the impact of this reduction in supply is expected to have lasting effects. As demand picks up later this year, and over the next several years, supply is expected to rise again, but by a more modest amount. The result will be a reversal of the supply/demand imbalance that we have seen in 2020, with demand expected to outpace supply throughout 2021, as shown below:

Source: S&P Global

My takeaway here is the macro environment for crude oil has improved significantly. While demand is still at a low level historically right now, it is sure to rise as economies around the world open back up. When we couple a rise in future demand with contracted supply, prices are set to move higher in the coming months. This should help the Energy sector, and VDE by extension, make up some lost ground going forward.

Dividend Stream Piques My Interest

I now want to look at the fund's dividend, which is an attribute I place a great deal of importance on. I mentioned earlier in the review that VDE has a yield in excess of 5%, which appears attractive on the surface. Of course, we have to consider two important points. One, VDE's yield is noticeably higher than the broader S&P 500 and the average market stock, which is good. But part of the reason for this is because the sector, and the fund by extension, have lagged.

As Energy has seen limited share price growth, the yield offered by the sector as a whole is much higher than other corners of the market that have seen substantial capital appreciation. As stocks rise, the yield moves lower, so Energy's yield has been able to remain high as the underlying share prices have not moved in-line with the market. Two, as investors are likely aware, many "high" dividends have only been "high" until they get cut, suspended, or eliminated. Due to Covid-19, this has occurred across all sectors, including Energy. In fact, this has impacted VDE, which saw its Q2 payout decline YoY:

Q2 2019 Distribution Q2 2020 Distribution YOY Change $.687/share $.642/share (6.6%)

Source: Vanguard

My takeaway here is investors need to be cautious when looking at dividend streams right now. The situation on the ground across corporate America is difficult, and dividends have felt the impact. VDE's year-over-year drop shows the underlying holdings within the fund are not immune to this trend.

However, I believe VDE will be able to keep its dividend relatively stable, even if it does see a bit of a drop this year. The reason being the fund is heavily reliant on two stocks, XOM and CVX, which combined make up over 40% of total assets, as shown below:

Source: Vanguard

As a result, the dividends of these two companies have an enormous impact on what VDE is actually able to pay. Fortunately, this is fairly good news for investors. While many of the smaller and weaker companies in the sector have been slashing dividends or defaulting on debt, XOM and CVX have been holding their own. These are two established companies that have been through crises like this before, so I feel confident in their ability to navigate our current climate. Further, both companies maintained their Q2 payouts, which is a very good sign, as many companies were using the Covid-19 situation to significantly alter what went out to shareholders. To illustrate, the two charts below show the 5-year dividend history for XOM and CVX:

Source: Seeking Alpha

My point here is I believe VDE's yield above 5% is worth buying into. While some high dividend payers have been a mirage of late (Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) is a perfect example from this week), I don't expect a similar level of distribution decline from VDE. Both XOM and CVX have a very strong historical track record, so I feel confident VDE's yield is not a "trap," so to speak. With interest rates low, finding a sustainable yield is a challenge, and I believe VDE offers one of the more sustainable ones to be had.

Value Potential - If The Economy Does Recover

My final point takes a look at Energy's relative valuation. While earnings in the sector have been under pressure, I am not putting too much emphasis on current P/E ratios. However, I am generally concerned with the broader market valuation levels, with the Nasdaq breaching an all-time high, and the Dow Jones back over 27,000 (as of 7/15). As such, I am reluctant to put new money in the equity market, and am committed to finding value.

Fortunately, Energy's lagging performance means it offers a bit of relative value for those who have an optimistic view on the sector. I say that because if one expects economies to shut back down, or the supply of crude to rise dramatically, then buying into Energy would not make sense. But if an investor believes, as I do, that Energy is poised for a rebound, there is an argument to be made for buying it over broad market exposure at the moment. A reason being, while U.S. equities have performed very well recently, Energy's rebound has not been as robust. In fact, over the past year, Energy has been a clear laggard, as shown below:

Source: Morningstar

Ultimately, I see value in VDE, as Energy is not seeing frothy prices like many other sectors, such as Information Technology. While this lack of momentum is a concern, I think it opens up an opportunity for continued equity investment, without paying an extreme premium for the privilege of doing so.

Bottom line

VDE had delivered alpha coming out of the March lows, only to cool-off a bit as economic fears limited gains in the sector. While the market has been moving higher, it is being driven by momentum plays, and not by Energy. While this is concerning, I believe it opens up a relative value play worth considering. With oil demand likely to rise in 2021, I see higher prices ahead, which will boost earnings across the sector. While supply is an issue, OPEC+ has cut production to a meaningful level, and has signaled it will continue to do so as required. Finally, VDE's dividend entices me, as I remain on the hunt for yield in an environment where finding it is very difficult. Therefore, I am once again bullish on VDE, and I encourage investors to consider positions at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VDE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.