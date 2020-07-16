But as has been the case for years now, patience still will be required.

Even with a sharp rally, VOXX seems cheap enough, particularly given that Q1 results look solid in context.

A pair of small acquisitions seem reasonable, but add to the long-running question of when capital finally will be returned to shareholders.

VOXX still has value on paper — and roadblocks to realizing that value in practice.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

From a broad standpoint, the case for VOXX International (VOXX) remains much the same as it's been for years. On paper, VOXX has huge upside: it remains relatively easy to model at least $10 per share in value, nearly double Tuesday's close of $5.51. In practice, however, management has been reluctant to aggressively try and realize that value for shareholders.

I've argued for some time that the paper case is worth waiting for, while acknowledging the very real risks, and frustrations the case holds. After the past few quarters, including fiscal Q1 results released on Friday, both sides of the story in fact seem strengthened.

The crown jewel of the sum of the parts case, Klipsch, has performed quite well, to the point that I'm surprised by the muted reaction to Q1 (shares closed Tuesday down modestly from their close before the Friday after-hours release). But there's still no sign of management changing their strategy, which involves building the company for the future at the potential cost of realizing value in the present.

After the past few quarters, I still believe VOXX is worth waiting for. And I still believe that wait is going to be rather long.

The Good News is Klipsch

The short version of the VOXX bull case is that its ownership of speaker manufacturer Klipsch more than covers the current value. VOXX acquired the business for $166 million in 2011, and management repeatedly has argued it could get a higher price in a sale now. If that statement is correct, Klipsch alone is worth at least $7 per VOXX share.

Increasingly, it does look correct. In fact, the performance of the business in Q1 in particular is the biggest reason why I'm surprised VOXX didn't climb after earnings. Even with a steep rebound from March lows — to a two-year high late last month — Klipsch's recent results don't seem priced in.

After all, per figures from the 10-K (which break out revenue for what VOXX now calls the Consumer Electronics segment), sales increased nearly 8% year-over-year in FY20 (ending February). A 6% decline in Q1 (according to the 10-Q) looks even more impressive in the context of the pandemic, which closed retail locations and third-party installation shops, as well as shutting down commercial large speaker sales.

There should be pent-up demand on the way. VOXX management said in the Q1 release that revenue had increased 30% year-over-year in June. That appears to be a consolidated figure, but CEO Pat Lavelle also said in the Q1 release that Klipsch was poised for its highest revenue ever over the full year and "should see significant increases in profitability".

Whatever an investor's view of VOXX as a whole, there's no debate at this point that Klipsch is the most valuable asset. And it just posted a strong quarter, while management gave strong guidance for the full year. Even given that VOXX's outlooks have tended to be too optimistic for nearly a decade now, that's good news.

To be fair, the performance doesn't necessarily suggest that Klipsch is yet worth $200 million (~20% above the purchase price) or more. Revenue last year was $172 million, and Sonos (SONO), an admittedly imperfect comparison, trades at roughly 1x sales. In its segment reporting, VOXX combined Klipsch with its legacy (and recently unprofitable) Consumer Accessories business, so FY20 profitability isn't disclosed. In FY19, however, Klipsch generated about $17 million in EBITDA, and it's not guaranteed that a) FY21 figures are higher or b) Klipsch merits a double-digit multiple.

Still, the conservative version of the paper case still holds. Klipsch almost certainly is worth $5.50 per share at the absolute least. And so, even with VOXX rallying of late, there's still clearly value to be realized here.

The Automotive Business

The news elsewhere is not nearly as positive, however. The automotive business unsurprisingly had an ugly first quarter. Revenue declined 42% amid plant shutdowns that helped lead to a 36% decrease in OEM sales. Aftermarket revenue dropped by almost half.

The concern is that the problems extend well beyond Q1. Revenue dropped 29% in FY20. The OEM business shrunk 45%, while a 9% decline in aftermarket sales continued a multi-year trend of weakness. (The problems there are largely secular, as products like remote starts and satellite radios increasingly are included by manufacturers.)

The news on the OEM front is supposed to get better. A partnership with Amazon (AMZN) aims to bring the Fire TV to the automobile. After Q2, Lavelle said the company had won a five-year, $275 million contract for rear-seat entertainment. The $55 million average of that deal alone is greater than the $50 million in OEM sales generated in FY20.

Of course, that figure isn't guaranteed, but just an estimate. And what could be lower new car sales in coming years suggest the actual contract size may not meet the headline. Segment revenue disappointed in FY20 (yet again) owing to delays in some programs and earlier conclusions of others. In the context of both recent history and past performance, it's exceedingly difficult to model a rebound for a business whose EBITDA was barely positive in fiscal 2020.

VOXX has made a pair of small acquisitions to buttress the business. On their face, both admittedly make some sense. In February, the company acquired Vehicle Safety Holding for $16.5 million. VOXX disclosed a ~5.5x multiple to EBITDA, and sees synergies on the way as it consolidates VSH's operations within its own facilities in Florida. Even assuming near- to mid-term pressure on automobile sales, the deal likely makes some sense.

Last week, the company picked up two businesses from Directed Electronics for $11 million. The business should add ~$50 million in revenue and VOXX said in the press release that the deal would pay for itself within two quarters.

On the Q1 call, major shareholder Thomas Kahn asked the obvious question: why was such a good deal available? Lavelle said that the company was owned by a P-E firm (which appears to be Charlesbank Capital Partners) whose fund was closing. And with the pandemic hitting, VOXX got a fire sale price.

Kahn clearly was somewhat skeptical. I am too. VOXX may realize some upfront cash, but it's also bringing on 60-odd employees and some semblance of ongoing expense during a difficult time for the industry.

Still, the combined cost of ~$27 million for the two buys does seem reasonable. And VOXX has a decent history in automotive M&A: it did nicely on its buy of Hirschmann, which it flipped for a profit back in 2017. There's still a good deal of uncertainty here, but with the business available for free (assuming my valuation on Klipsch is on point), the news certainly isn't terrible.

ASA and EyeLock

One of VOXX's less obvious assets is a 50% stake in electronics distributor ASA Electronics. ASA has struggled of late, however. Though revenue has grown in each of the last two fiscal years (ending November), margins have compressed to under 10% in FY19 from over 15% in fiscal 2017. The business struggled in Q1 due to the pandemic, per VOXX's Q1 call, but recreational vehicle growth does suggest some help going forward. With EBITDA still over $11 million in ASA's fiscal 2019, there's value here.

And then there's EyeLock, which is developing iris recognition technology. VOXX has invested roughly $60 million into the business, per the Q4 call. It has little to show for it so far. EyeLock has generated just $550,000 in sales over the past four quarters.

It does look like VOXX is getting ready to finally do something with the business. The company announced a strategic alternatives process for the business after Q4.

I personally don't think there's any value in the business. Interestingly, other major investors seem to disagree. On the Q4 call, Kahn pushed for an IPO of the business. Beat Kahli, who built a significant stake in a hurry in recent months (a commenter on my last piece detailed his buying) called EyeLock "the most important asset" in the portfolio.

With all due respect to both men, I strongly disagree. Yes, there is heavy retail demand for speculative plays right now, but VOXX still needs to find an investment bank to underwrite an offering for a business with what appear to be minimal prospects.

As evidence, I'd point any investor to the recent announcement of a partnership between EyeLock and a firm called Integral Technology Solutions. Lavelle called out the partnership on the Q1 call as well. ITS appears to be headquartered in a home in New Jersey.

Companies with a viable business don't make these kinds of deals. They surely don't announce them. In combination with an effort with International Game Technology (IGT) which, as I've written before, is ridiculous, the ITS deal raises two concerns.

First, EyeLock can't do any better than partnerships with small businesses or concept devices with zero practical application. Second, VOXX management doesn't really seem to understand the situation in which that business finds itself.

Perhaps there's some research that Kahn and Kahli have to suggest that EyeLock has some sort of technological edge, but if it does, then management needs to be replaced. Half a million in annual revenue six years after VOXX made its first investment just isn't enough. I personally don't see any reason to see performance improving.

Valuation

Even without EyeLock, however, there's still a reasonably decent case here:

$6-7 per share for Klipsch (~1x revenue, sale price equivalent to purchase price);

$1.50 per share for ASA (~6x FY19 EBITDA);

$2+ per share for the automotive business (~$10 million in EBITDA thanks to acquisitions and synergies, 6x multiple)

$0 for EyeLock

$1.70 per share in net cash

That gets to about $12 per share on what looks like a reasonably conservative basis. If an investor wants to cut ~$2 per share for corporate costs, VOXX still pretty easily gets to the double-digits on paper.

But, again, that's not new. Over the past few years, my valuations for the stock generally have been in the $10-$12 range. Chairman and controlling shareholder John Shalam has said $20 to $30, according to Kahn on the Q2 FY19 call. Kahn has gone to the mid-double-digits as well.

There's been an increasing level of frustration from shareholders over the disconnect. The transcript of last year's annual meeting is literally uncomfortable just to read. VOXX did repurchase shares in FY19, but only a little over 2% of shares outstanding. It didn't take the opportunity to do so in Q1, even as the stock plunged below $2 in March. (It appears from past commentary the lack of activity in fiscal Q1 is because the company's 10b5-1 plan lapsed.)

That frustration seems likely to build. Here's a concerning statement from Shalam on the Q4 call, after Kahli too called for buybacks:

However, I honestly believe we have much better use for our cash and for our capital than buying stock which will give a short-term boost to the stock. We have plans for long-term developments. We were looking at some new possibilities, and the use of our cash is going to be much more valuable than buying back stock at this time.

I've defended VOXX management (somewhat) in the past due to the fact that there really isn't a good option beyond liquidation. Selling Klipsch leaves a business probably too small and too weak to be public. The status quo doesn't seem to be working. Shalam, who founded the business in 1960, and whose son Ari is on the board, doesn't seem to want to sell, which leaves the current path.

But I'm also coming around to the idea that management perhaps doesn't quite understand capital allocation to the extent shareholders would hope. Lavelle and CFO Mike Stoehr have stumbled over the details of 10b5-1 plans in the past. Neither has been on top of the ball when it comes to EyeLock. Meanwhile, Shalam's statement here is simply flat wrong.

The point of buying stock at $5.50 when you have said it's worth $20+ is not for a "short-term boost". The only way cash deployed elsewhere is more valuable is you can acquire a business at less than one-third its actual value. Those deals don't come along very often, if ever.

Put another way, the stalemate seems set to continue. Kahn is going to agitate. Kahli's rise as a significant shareholder (and his apparent interest in accelerated buybacks) may help as well. But every piece of information that we have suggests that VOXX wants to do more acquisitions, and is reserving its cash hoard for that purpose.

At some point, that stalemate will end. Lavelle is 68, Stoehr 74, and John Shalam 86. Ari Shalam has a real estate firm reportedly with $200 million under management, and so may not be interested in taking over. And so I still believe there's enough value (particularly with Klipsch relatively independently managed) that it's worth waiting for that day to arrive, even if there are some missteps along the way. Recent results suggest at worst that value remains intact.

But the lack of buyback activity, the two small acquisitions, and management commentary also suggest that there's no change in strategy. And so the story holds, and shareholders wait.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOXX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.