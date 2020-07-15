Collateralized loan obligation CEFs have taken a beating in this last drawdown. However, the preferred shares of these funds have remained much more resilient. Over the last few weeks, we have touched on this sector and described some of the structural mitigants that have supported prices. In this article, we turn our attention to the OFS Credit Company 6.875% 2024 Series A Preferred (NASDAQ:OCCIP) - the only series issued by the OFS Credit Company (NASDAQ:OCCI). The stock closed Tuesday at a 9.28% yield-to-maturity.

Our takeaway is that the preferred has a number of tailwinds and attractive features such as the fund's payment-in-kind distribution profile, substantial cash hold, good asset coverage, and others. Investors do have to be mindful, however, that the current recession has mostly been pushed forward because of strong fiscal and monetary support, and the corporate loan sector could see additional volatility ahead.

A Dozen Tailwinds

In this section, we discuss some of the attractive features of OCCIP.

The fund has made two important changes to its distributions. First, it has moved to a quarterly distribution from a monthly one. And more importantly, it will move to what is known as a payment-in-kind or PIK profile. In other words, the majority, 90% in this case, of the distributions will be made via common stock rather than cash. This is fairly unusual in the world of CEFs, but less so in fixed income. The step is clearly favorable to the preferred because it is very designed to conserve cash and will increase the preferred asset coverage, all else equal. It is also a way for the fund to issue additional shares, attract additional capital, and grow the asset base. Operationally, it will give the fund more freedom to reinvest cash in attractive opportunities or simply hold it on the balance sheet as a defensive measure.

Let's quantify this and see what impact it has on the fund's liquidity. The fund says it earned $1.25m in net investment income during the last quarter (we use the more conservative figure here rather than core investment income) which is $0.39 per common share. It will distribute as cash $0.052 per common share per quarter. If we further conservatively stress the income by 18% (in its last disclosure, the fund has said that 82% of its portfolio continued making payments), we are left with about $850k of additional cash flow to the fund per quarter. This is roughly twice what the fund pays out on the preferreds per quarter, making it a big plus for the preferreds.

Since its last NAV update at the end of May, we estimate that the fund's NAV has continued to grow, further supporting asset coverage. CLO funds tend to provide their NAVs only infrequently, which makes it difficult for common shareholders to gauge not only the level of the discount/premium but also asset coverage for preferred shareholders. On the service, we estimate the NAVs on a daily basis for all the CLO equity funds. The approach we use is far from perfect, particularly given the deleveraging we have seen in the sector, which added some noise, but it still provides valuable information. The fund's current estimated discount of about 20% should prove attractive enough to some investors despite the quarterly distribution schedule and PIK distribution profile to allow the fund to find demand for new common shares. This will further support the preferred.

Source: Systematic Income

The third tailwind is that the vast majority of CLO equity tranches held by the fund have reinvestment periods ending in 2022 and later. Being able to reinvest loan principal repayments is an essential way for CLO managers to generate value in a distressed market environment.

The fourth tailwind is that, unlike many other funds, OCCI does not have what we call "fragile" leverage instruments. Fragile leverage instruments are those that require the fund to liquidate assets at short notice when certain covenants are breached. These instruments are typically tender option bonds, repos, and credit facilities. CLO equity investors may recall that the Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) unwound its entire repo borrowing during the drawdown, which hurt both common and preferreds shareholders.

The fifth tailwind is that, on 11 June, the fund has announced a repurchase program for its preferreds. Other CLO equity funds have bought back preferreds and baby bonds this year when their asset coverage was under pressure, so it's likely OCCI will need to do the same if we see another drawdown. This should provide a technical and fundamental support to the preferreds.

The sixth tailwind is that OCCIP has good absolute asset coverage and good relative asset coverage versus other the preferreds of other CLO equity funds. For example, as of 30 April, this year, OXLC preferreds had asset coverage of 204% and ECC of around 225%. By comparison, OCCIP had asset coverage of about 241% on the same date, and we estimate its asset coverage to be around 300% as of mid-July.

Source: Systematic Income

The seventh tailwind is that OCCIP has a relatively short maturity profile. Its March 2024 maturity is the second earliest among CEF CLO equity preferreds. This lower duration should mitigate its volatility and drawdowns to some extent.

Source: Systematic Income

The yield of OCCIP is also relatively attractive within the same population of preferreds.

In terms of the NAV drawdown, the chart below shows that OCCI has held up a little bit better than either of the other two CLO equity funds. This suggests that its risk profile is relatively stronger, which should support the asset coverage of the preferred.

Source: Systematic Income

Another tailwind is that the fund has a strong cash position of $2.7m, which is worth nearly 2 years of preferred dividends. There is no guarantee that the fund will keep this as cash, but management has specifically highlighted this point, so it will be somewhat misleading of them to spend it immediately.

Finally, OCCIP has a number of attractive structural features. First, it pays cumulative dividends. Secondly, it pays dividends on a month basis. And thirdly, it has a defined maturity, which means it doesn't have the negative convexity profile of most other preferreds which can effectively become perpetual instruments in an unfavorable market environment.

An unusual structural feature of the OCCIP, which is shared by other CLO equity preferreds, is the requirement to maintain asset coverage of 200%. Standard 1940 Act rules do not require funds to maintain coverage levels - they just condition certain actions by the fund on being above the regulatory minimum. More specifically, if the asset coverage falls below 200% at the end of the quarter and is not cured within 30 days, then the fund is required to redeem a sufficient number of shares to restore the 200% asset coverage within 90 days. Importantly, the redemption will be done at the liquidation preference plus accrued dividends, which, at current prices, holds a lot of upside.

And The Big Risk

Among these attractive tailwinds lies one big risk which has to be mentioned. And that is that CLO equity is the highest risk fixed income sector available to individual investors. In a catastrophic scenario, most or all the cash flows could be diverted to the more senior tranches and equity tranches could be effectively worthless. In such a scenario, there is no "recovery" value that exists for investors in loan or high-yield bond portfolios. This is clearly not our base case scenario, but it's something worth considering.

This means that OCCIP, despite a number of structural mitigants described here, should still be considered on the higher risk side of an income portfolio and treated accordingly.

Check out Systematic Income and explore the best of the fund, preferred and baby bond markets with our powerful interactive investor tools. Identify the most attractive CEFs and track the entire market with our evidence-based bespoke metrics. Track our PIMCO CEF ratings, pick up the best preferred stocks and baby bonds that fit your criteria. Get investment ideas and sector views from our Strategic Allocation Framework and Income Focus List. Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OCCIP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.