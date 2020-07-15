Do become active even in a small way as this sector is sure to sparkle as the bull market in gold and silver develops.

In any bull market, the dips tend to be short-lived, so if you are a trader and looking to take profits, do take great care.

Over the last year, this stock has increased in value at a rate of 3:1 over the price of gold.

Introduction

On 9th September 2019, we penned an article suggesting that Wheaton Precious Metals Corporation (WPM) was a Buy, saying the following:

“If you haven't acquired any of the streamers yet, then give this company some thought as we are of the opinion that it could hit our target of $100.00 in the next 18 months or so.”

WPM was trading at $28.80 back then, and despite the impact of the coronavirus, it has gone from strength to strength. This streamer derives most of its income from gold unlike its days as the former Silver Wheaton Corporation when silver streaming was the dominant underlying commodity.

The increase in stock price is largely due to gold which has rallied in dramatic fashion since September when it traded at $1,525/Oz to increase to around $1,813/Oz today, registering a 19% increase in value. Over this very same period, this stock has increased from $28.80 to $47.09 for a gain of 63.5%.

This tells us that this stock increased at a rate of 3:1 over the price of gold. This leverage against the underlying commodity is what makes such a stock attractive to investors; it is the reward for taking on the associated risks of owning shares as opposed to owning the physical metal.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corporation Financials

The company has a market capitalization of $21.1B and is managed by a small team of employees, unlike a mining enterprise of a similar market capitalization which needs many thousands of employees in order to operate their mining activities. It has an EPS of $0.27 and a P/E ratio of 173 and pays regular dividends.

In terms of liquidity, the average volume of shares traded on a daily basis is 2,873,915 which allows most investors to trade at will. The 52-week trading range has been from a low of $18.66 to a high of $47.61.

Also worthy of note is that the delivery price to them is fixed and so any price increase in gold and/or silver on the open market has an immediate impact on their turnover and profit

A Quick Look At The Chart Of Wheaton Precious Metals Corporation

From the chart below, we can see the rapid progress that has been made by this stock over the course of the last year.

Note that the 50 dma is heading north which is a good sign and the 200 dma is also continuing its ascent albeit at a gentler pace. Also note that the technical indicators shown; the RSI, which is flirting with the ‘70’ level and could enter the overbought zone, and the STO, which is in the overbought zone and suggests that there could be a pullback in the short term.

In any bull market, the dips tend to be short-lived, so if you are a trader and looking to take profits at this point, do take care as the stock price could leap to higher ground when least expected.

Conclusion

Wheaton Precious Metals Corporation now has a large market capitalization which puts it among the heavy weights in this market sector and is generating enough cash to enable more deals to be made with the additional boost to the bottom line.

There are now a small number of players in the streamer space and this is one of two that we are invested in.

Go gently with an acquisition that you are considering but do become active even in a small way as this sector is sure to sparkle as the bull market in gold and silver develops.

The precious metals sector is rather fluid at the moment, so your comments would be very much appreciated, and I will do my best to address each and every one of them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: gold-prices.biz makes no guarantee or warranty on the accuracy or completeness of the data provided. Nothing contained herein is intended or shall be deemed to be investment advice, implied or otherwise. This letter represents our views and replicates trades that we are making but nothing more than that. Always consult your registered adviser to assist you with your investments. We accept no liability for any loss arising from the use of the data contained on this letter. Options contain a high level of risk that may result in the loss of part or all invested capital and therefore are suitable for experienced and professional investors and traders only. Past performance is neither a guide nor guarantee of future success.