While we expect more near-term upside in the DIA, a sustained breakout above its June highs is unlikely.

What a wild start to the week, as the raging bull run in Nasdaq (QQQ) finally took a setback on Monday with the largest intraday reversal (-4%) since March. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA), which had significantly lagged and been sandwiched between the 50- and 200-day moving average, outperformed for a change and, finally, broke above its month-long consolidation on the following day:

DIA Broke Above 200DMA For First Time Since Early June

As of 7/14/2020. Source: Investing.com

Thanks to Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) positive progress in their COVID-19 vaccine development, DIA looks set to build on the gains and march towards its June highs. Though, in the bigger picture, the recent relative strength in Dow has barely put a dent on the enormous gap vs. other flagship large-cap indices in S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq 100 (QQQ). Indeed, DIA remains deep in negative territory year-to-date even though SPY has already virtually erased all losses while QQQ is up a staggering 20+%.

Index Return Comparison Nasdaq 100 S&P 500 Dow 30 Russell 2000 ETF QQQ SPY DIA IWM 1-Month 9.80% 3.95% 1.97% 1.24% 3-Month 27.56% 14.72% 12.18% 16.29% Year-To-Date 22.04% -1.14% -7.36% -15.18%

As of 7/14/2020. Source: Investing.com

In the new normal, it is perhaps not far-fetched to say that the technology sector has been a safe haven for investors, which is justifiable considering its relatively resilient earnings picture in the face of the worst recession since the Great Depression. On the other hand, cyclical sectors such as financials and industrials have bore the brunt of the economic fallout from COVID-19 and U.S.-China trade war. As a result of the ever-widening divergence between sectors, the composition of market cap-weighted S&P 500 (SPY) has continued to shift in favor of tech and others less impacted by a weak economy according to Michael Kantrowitz on Twitter:

Source: @MichaelKantro on Twitter

Source: ETF.com

Meanwhile, cyclicals represent more than 50% of DIA's exposure, which is much more concentrated than SPY's historically low allocation of 20% as illustrated in the above charts. Softening economic growth since 2019 has certainly explained DIA's drastic underperformance vs. SPY, which further snowballed this year due to the pandemic:

U.S. Annual GDP Growth Since 2016

Source: Trading Economics

Source: WingCapital Investments

While DIA mounted a sharp rebound relative to SPY in the 2nd quarter on hopes of a V-shaped economic recovery after the COVID-19 curve flattened in the U.S., it has since faded as positive cases started spiking again from June:

Source: The COVID-19 Tracking Project

Indeed, the surge in infections has put many states' reopening plans in jeopardy, including California which just reimposed statewide containment measures by closing down a number of indoor activities. Across the globe, COVID-19 second waves have also struck countries that had been spared the worst, such as Australia and Japan. With the virus not going away soon, the post-lockdown economic recovery will likely fizzle out. In fact, to quote from Washington Post, most recent employment and consumer spending data are already pointing to a slowdown:

The number of people telling government researchers they were not working rose in each of the past two weeks, climbing by more than 1.4 million, according to an experimental Census Bureau survey of American households. Likewise, consumers appear to have grown more cautious over the same period, according to Jesse Edgerton, an economist with JPMorgan Chase. Citing data from 30 million credit and debit card files, he noted "a modest pullback" in spending across all states, not just those where the virus had flared anew.

Weak Earnings in Most Top Holdings to Continue Dragging Down DIA

Looking at the top 15 holdings of DIA, aside from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) which have posted impressive double-digit YTD gains thus far, majority of the names remain deep in the negative, consistent with a poor earnings picture that was revised down by a weighted average of -25% in the last 6 months for the current fiscal year.

Symbol Name Sector % Weight Price YTD Price Chg Earnings Fiscal Period Ending Earnings Per Share Estimate 6-Month Chg AAPL Apple Inc. Information Technology 10.05% 383.68 30.66% Sep 2020 12.4 -10.22% UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. Health Care 7.63% 291.23 -0.94% Dec 2020 16.37 -0.58% HD The Home Depot Inc. Consumer Discretionary 6.55% 250.11 14.53% Jan 2021 10.05 -4.67% MSFT Microsoft Corp. Information Technology 5.60% 213.67 35.49% Jun 2020 5.69 0.40% GS Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Financials 5.39% 205.56 -10.60% Dec 2020 14.97 -41.72% V Visa Inc. Class A Information Technology 5.05% 192.55 2.47% Sep 2020 5.04 -18.22% MCD McDonald's Corp. Consumer Discretionary 4.84% 184.88 -6.44% Dec 2020 5.72 -32.64% BA Boeing Co. Industrials 4.68% 178.44 -45.22% Dec 2020 -5.14 -131.61% MMM 3M Co. Industrials 4.01% 152.85 -13.36% Dec 2020 8.08 -15.57% JNJ Johnson & Johnson Health Care 3.73% 142.37 -2.40% Dec 2020 7.73 -14.88% WMT Walmart Inc. Consumer Staples 3.42% 130.68 9.96% Jan 2021 5.01 -4.49% CAT Caterpillar Inc. Industrials 3.35% 128.01 -13.32% Dec 2020 4.96 -53.71% PG Procter & Gamble Co. Consumer Staples 3.25% 123.89 -0.81% Jun 2020 4.97 0.71% DIS The Walt Disney Co. Communication Services 3.13% 119.34 -17.49% Sep 2020 1.32 -75.90% IBM International Business Machines Corp. Information Technology 3.10% 118.35 -11.71% Dec 2020 11.08 -16.78% DIA Top 15 Weighted Average 73.78% 1.91% -24.76%

As of 7/10/2020. Source: Seeking Alpha

With economic growth picture facing uncertainties on multiple fronts including escalating U.S.-China tensions, we reckon earnings of most non-tech names will unlikely be picking up anytime soon. Lack of guidance from many companies due to a murkier reopening picture could be another source of headwind as well.

As such, despite the recent breakout above the pivotal 200-day moving average, we anticipate the status quo, namely underperformance in the Dow relative to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, will continue this quarter due to its heavy cyclical exposure being most vulnerable to another economic setback. On that note, while more near-term upside can be expected given the positive momentum, DIA will most likely stall at its June highs, in our opinion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY CALLS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may have options, futures, or other derivative positions in the above tickers mentioned.