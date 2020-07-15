The Promise Of 5G Wireless: Opportunities And Risks
Summary
5G will be the first wireless technology designed for Internet of Things.
5G will lower costs of sending data which can benefit telecom profit margins in the future.
None of the Canadian companies plan to build 5G networks with Huawei equipment.
5G has been hailed as the next huge innovation in wireless internet. Anthony Okolie talks with Andriy Yastreb, Telecom and Media Analyst, TD Asset Management, about the recent rollout of 5G across Canada, and what that means for telecom giants and consumers.