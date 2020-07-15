Times are not looking so good for shareholders of Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR). After years of facing downward pricing pressure, and in an environment that is not too friendly toward the oil and gas industry that it relies on to buy its frac sand and related services, the business finally announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. This ultimately means the end of the road for shareholders of the business, but for holders of its debt, there might be a good opportunity to see value down the road. Restructuring efforts should help the business to maintain some positive cash flow, and once it's free of its debt load, it could do well even in the current environment.

A look at its Chapter 11 filing

With $480.75 million in gross debt and cash of $59.98 million, Hi-Crush wasn't exactly a highly-indebted firm. What was problematic, though, was when you factored in the burden of servicing this debt with ever-declining pricing in the frac sand space. Take into consideration just the firm's most recent quarter this year. According to management, the company was successful in selling 19.8% more frac sand in the latest quarter than it was the same quarter last year. However, pricing continued to suffer, falling to $34 per ton compared to the $37 per ton it was at a year earlier. To put this in context, back in 2014, the company's weighted-average price per ton that it realized from buyers was $70.46. Though the road has been bumpy between that window and now, the overall trend was clear.

As industry overcapacity met with tough times in the shale patch, Hi-Crush was hammered. In the latest quarter, the company's sales were 8.4% lower than they were a year earlier. This, combined with the lower margins on its products and services, resulted in the firm's operating cash flow totaling -$11.95 million in the latest quarter. A year earlier, this figure was -$8.61 million. Given the current environment of falling oil production, management said that it expected even more pain in the near term. In fact, the expectation was for margins to face continued pressure through all of next year before enough capacity came off the market to make the industry viable for its remaining competitors.

In response to these problems, management found itself with little choice but to put the company into bankruptcy. Instead of just filing and letting the courts handle matters from scratch, though, Hi-Crush was able to convince the holders of 94% of its Senior Unsecured Notes due in 2026 to agree to an RSA (restructuring support agreement). Assuming the court agrees with the RSA (usually, there are few, if any, problems), Hi-Crush believes that it can exit bankruptcy as a healthier, almost debt-free, frac sand provider in about 60 to 90 days.

According to the RSA, the company should receive some debt-related financing to maintain operations in the meantime. This will include a $25 million Senior Secured ABL from its current secured lenders, and it will include another $40 million DIP (debtor-in-possession) financing that will be refinanced with at least $40 million of new Senior Secured Convertible Notes. The $25 million Senior Secured ABL, it's worth mentioning, will be converted into an exit facility once the company emerges from bankruptcy.

As part of this arrangement, Hi-Crush's $450 million of Senior Unsecured Notes due in 2026 will be wiped off its books, saving the firm around $43 million in interest expense annually. The investors in these notes, combined with some other parties, will receive, in lieu of this cash, their own pro rata distribution of ownership over 100% of the company. Things are a little more complicated than that, though. To cover the $40 million in refinancing that will be done via convertible notes, the parties that receive ownership in the restructured firm will also receive rights. These rights give them the ability to buy into the convertible notes, with total potential proceeds of $43.3 million. These convertible notes will convert upon the holder's wish and, as a group, will do so in exchange for 95% of the new shares that will be outstanding in the business. They mature 5.5 years after issuance and, in the meantime, will bear interest at 8% if paid in cash or 10% if paid-in-kind (at the issuer's option).

There is some uncertainty about this arrangement. Hi-Crush must have the cash in order to cover their DIP financing and the rights offering only gives holders the 'right', not the obligation, to put money into the firm. To ensure that this is not a problem, the company was able to convince some investors to act as a backstop. In short, they will cover any portion of the notes that are not acquired by the holders of the rights. In exchange, Hi-Crush has agreed to pay them $4.8 million, in the form of additional convertible notes under the same terms. It is important to know that, under some triggering events, this $4.8 million can be paid out in the form of cash instead, but that's improbable.

The convertible notes do not take into account MIP (management incentive plan) compensation. In addition to receiving retention bonuses in an aggregate amount of $2.96 million for the top brass at the firm once it exits restructuring, the RSA sets aside up to 10% of the new company's common stock to provide to management. This is likely to be a contentious point for investors in the firm who feel jaded by these events. Sadly, for them, though, they won't have a part in this, since holders of common stock are set to receive nothing from this transaction and will, instead, have incurred a complete loss on Hi-Crush's shares.

*Taken from Hi-Crush Inc.

It's common for investors who have been burned to never want to invest in the restructured company, but this is often a mistake. Management provided, as part of its filing, an investor presentation that details where they believe the firm can go moving forward. Next year, management expects revenue of $264 million. If the industry plays out like management expects, this should grow to $425 million by 2025. Over this timeframe, unlevered free cash flow is expected to grow from $18 million to $32 million. Interest expense is real, but once the convertible notes are converted, the company should only have the $25 million exit facility that it has arranged for. Interest expense there will be immaterial, and the amount is low enough that management may elect just to pay it off entirely. Either way, if this plan plays out as expected, there could be some nice upside for investors in the business down the road.

Takeaway

Right now, the picture facing Hi-Crush looks as bad as it can be for common shareholders. Continued weakness in the space and the recent downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, all worked out to deliver to the company a final death knell. Once restructured, there is a chance that it could provide some upside for investors, but that will be dependent on market conditions and how well management can control costs. In all, it could be a sensible prospect in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.