Shares of Citigroup (C) fell nearly 4% on Tuesday as investors digested its second quarter earnings results. Interestingly, this poor share price performance came even though earnings of $0.50 beat by $0.10 on revenue of $19.77 billion, ahead by $700 million. Shares could potentially rally 40% just to return to the company’s tangible book value of $71.15 a share. Upside like that will certainly get investors excited. However, to determine whether shares can reach this level, we need to first determine whether that tangible book value figure is sustainable and whether the company can generate sufficient return on equity to merit a 1x book value valuation. On these questions, I believe the answers are yes and no.

Is Citi’s book value sustainable?

Given its worst-in-class performance among the big banks during the 2008-2009 financial crisis and long recovery since, Citigroup has always traded with a bit of a discount relative to peers. It is somewhat intangible admittedly, but there is this pervasive fear that if there is going to be a problem, Citi is bound to be exposed to it. Given over a decade has passed and management who oversaw the troubles in the financial crisis have been gone for years, it is not clear to me this discount is justified. Nonetheless, investors need to recognize that Citi’s results will face extra scrutiny, and this discount won’t disappear tomorrow.

Due to this, I was pleased to see the company’s fairly aggressive reserving. During the quarter, the company set aside $5.6 billion to handle future loan losses. Loan reserves are sized to be what management expects total losses to be on the existing book of business if their economic baseline were to occur. This loss level is based on the expectation unemployment will be just below 10% at year-end, which is similar to what the Federal Reserve forecasts. Now, this forecast could prove wrong; no one knows the future, but Citi appears to be planning in a reasonable way.

Indeed, if we look at how they break down their loan reserves, Citi’s $26.4 billion of reserve against existing loans account for 3.89% of its loan book. Now, no two banks’ loan portfolios are exactly the same, but JPMorgan Chase is reserving at about 3.5% of its loan portfolio. Again, Citi’s reserve stance looks reasonable. In particular, I am heartened to see that its credit card reserves, which will be the most impacted by small shifts in unemployment relative to forecast, are 10% of loan balances in North American branded cards.

(Source: Citigroup)

On the conference call, management noted that between 40% and 60% of consumers who entered into a forbearance agreement on their Citi loan have continued making payments anyway. This suggests that the default wave one might normally associate with double-digit unemployment does not occur, in large part because fiscal stimulus measures, like enhanced unemployment benefits, have insulated incomes from job losses. Excluding forborne balances, delinquency rates on Citi’s consumer credit portfolio are only 0.9%, well below reserve levels.

All of this points me to the view that Citi has sufficiently and conservatively reserved against reasonable loss expectations. Yes, there is some art to mapping future losses to unemployment, and the outlook is uncertain, so we may or may not see small reserve builds from here. But, barring a severe second rollover in economic activity, we are unlikely to see the $4+ billion reserve hits of the past two quarters. The drag on book value from reserving is largely behind us, meaning we can view that $71 book value per share value as a sustainable estimate of Citi’s net asset position.

What can Citi earn on this equity?

Recognizing that the headwind from higher reserves is in the rear-view mirror, we then are left with asking what Citi’s run-rate earnings power is. Most equity investors seek an 8-10% return on their investment over time, at least based upon long-run returns in the stock market. For an investor to be willing to pay book value for Citi stock, they must believe that Citi can earn a return on equity then of 8-10%, or about $6.50 per share (roughly $1.60-1.65 per quarter).

With 2.08 billion shares outstanding, Citi’s COVID-19 reserving cost the company $1.78 per share (using a 21% marginal tax rate), which means EPS would have been $2.28 for the quarter, which seems comfortably above the necessary $1.60-$1.65 run rate to justify a share price of $71. However, just as the company had extraordinary reserves, it had extraordinary trading revenue due to the volatility of markets. Fixed income trading revenue was up 68% to $5.6 billion, an incredible outcome. As a consequence, investment banking product revenue surged 24% while expenses only rose 7%.

This level of trading volatility is not normal, and as a consequence, Citi’s market-making profitability will normalize. Indeed, abnormally strong trading added about $1.55 billion of net income or $0.75/share. Investors should subtract this from run rate earnings estimates, viewing it as a one-time cash windfall. That brings “normal” EPS back down to $1.53, a bit below my hurdle rate.

Now admittedly, there were some other headwinds in this quarter. For instance, the lockdowns caused a significant drop in credit card purchasing, which weighed on high-margin swipe fees, and activity there is becoming more normal, which can provide a small tailwind. The company is also holding over $900 billion in liquid assets, which it can move into higher-yielding assets as the outlook gets more certain to boost interest income. That leaves us with normalized earnings power in the $1.53-$1.60 zone, or $6.10-$6.40 for the year, just below the $6.50 I think it would need to get to book value.

The Takeaway

Investors should take comfort that Citi stayed profitable in this extremely volatile period, and they can also feel comfortable that the company has likely taken enough loan losses, which will preserve book value. However, when normalizing for a host of special factors this quarter, I get a normalized earnings profile of $6.10-$6.40 per share, which is probably not enough to get investors rushing to bid shares up to book value, particularly given the discount Citi tends to trade at. Still, I can see shares moving to about 0.9x book value or $65, barring a rise in unemployment which could cause additional loan losses. While not the 40% upside to book value, Citi offers about 30% of upside from current levels, making it an attractive value investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.