Commodity prices would have a significant impact on the profitability of underlying firms. The recent uptrend in these prices should revive hope in this sector.

The rally in the stock markets seems to continue even as the pandemic wreaks havoc in the US economy. Technology stocks are at an all-time high and most industries are doing relatively well after having fallen sharply during the initial phase of the pandemic. This is a contrast to the grim outlook forecasted by many agencies. However, finding undervalued stocks in such a market is not difficult since investors have clearly ignored certain sectors. Stocks within the energy sector, for example, have taken a beating and are trading significantly lower than their 52-week highs. The iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC) is an ETF that is looking attractive, is invested in the energy sector, and trading 42.71% below its 52-week high.

Breaking down the ETF

The ETF is primarily invested in Energy stocks with leading names like Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) in the top 10 holdings. The fund is moderately diversified, but the portfolio is skewed towards the top two holdings that command a weight of over 25%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We will try and analyze some of the holdings, namely Exxon, Chevron, and Enbridge (ENB), which comprise almost 30% of the portfolio. Some of the features are discussed below. This should throw light on what makes us believe that the fund is attractive.

Valuations are low: We just witnessed a sluggish quarter during which the sales and earnings of companies have been significantly impacted.

Q-o-Q change in Revenue Exxon -12.52% Chevron -14.08% Enbridge -10.25%

Earnings have been particularly impacted for Exxon and Enbridge which reported losses in Q1-20. The conditions seem unfavorable in Q2-20 as well since Exxon is expecting a significant reduction in upstream and downstream profits due to lower gas prices and worsening of refining margins. Chevron, on the other hand, managed to turn the tide in the first quarter by posting a profit. Coming back to the valuation of the ETF, we realize that even though these companies have witnessed declines in revenue, the valuation of IXC hasn’t been stretched. This is on account of the correction in stock price that has been more profound in the past few months compared to other parameters.

Source: Yahoo Finance

We observe P/S of 0.56 when sales has declined by over 10% in our sample. This seems to suggest that the market has overreacted. P/B is also at a reasonable level and there could be pressure on the earnings given the negative outlook. However, there is reason to believe that the worst is behind us as we see economic activity picking up as the global economy tries to reopen.

A very high dividend yield: The yield on the ETF is similar to the returns of a high-yield corporate bond. At its 52-week low, the trailing 12-month yield had crossed the 10% mark. For investors who are looking to risk their money on high-yield instruments, IXC provides a relatively safe dividend given the established names it has in its portfolio. Nonetheless, it would be good to analyze the balance sheet in order to foresee any challenges these companies may face in disbursing dividends in the future.

Current Ratio Exxon 0.78 Chevron 1.01 Enbridge 0.58

Source: Yahoo Finance

Low economic activity has taken a toll on the balance sheet of these firms as we see the liquidity of the three companies under some stress. Browsing through the dividend history for the past few years, we see that there has not been any declining trend in the last five years. There could be monetization of assets or reduced capital expenditure in the future, in order to keep the distribution intact. Raising capital could be another option as the market pressures cause some balance sheet deterioration, which may lead to an increase in leverage for these firms.

Commodity Prices and the way ahead

The pandemic has resulted in shocks that were more severe than what was witnessed during the subprime Financial Crisis. While equity and debt markets regained their mojo, the oil commodity as an asset class is still grappling with uncertainty.

Source: June Global Economic Prospects, World Bank

While the companies in the ETF may not be directly trading the commodity, the demand and price have a significant impact on profitability. We believe that the forecasts seem to exaggerate the economic contraction since a complete economic shutdown could be as disastrous as the pandemic. While companies are looking to reduce their workforce, there are green shoots cropping up as industrial activity picks up. WTI Crude price has managed to climb up to $40 after it fell sharply to almost $11 in April (with the futures going negative at one point). Natural gas has tested the $2 mark numerous times and should trend higher once this level is breached. In short, there is every reason to be optimistic as prices have already accounted for the slowdown and should rise as the lockdown eases.

Risks to look out for

Entirely concentrated in the energy sector: The sole reason why the share price has not recovered is the fact that the concentration is purely in one sector. While we expect the future to be better, the ever-increasing count of COVID-19 cases seems to negate this assumption. The smaller companies in the ETF could also be candidates for filing bankruptcy.

Losses may not sustain the high dividend yield: While the leading companies in the ETF have not missed out on any dividend payments, we observe significant stress in several balance sheets. Liquidity is under pressure and leverage is considerable. These factors may hamper the dividend payout in the future.

In the current scenario, the ETF can be considered as a hybrid of the investment-grade and junk category. Investors with a moderate to high appetite for risk should leverage the high dividend yield but should remember the cliché that past performance is not a reflection of the future. In this case, energy investors certainly hope so.

