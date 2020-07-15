Citigroup (NYSE:C) trades at approximately 70% of tangible book value per share. Under the leadership of CEO Michael Corbat, the company has transformed itself into a responsible, financially strong, and nicely profitable bank. COVID-19 and its associated lockdown have clearly created enormous headwinds for many businesses and people. The big banks have been sold reflexively, as many shorter-term market participants are more interested in the next quarter's results than buying a business at a deep discount to intrinsic value. For those willing to take a longer-term approach, Citigroup should return more than 50% over the next 24 months.

Citigroup has benefited from its investment banking unit, ICG, which has been able to take advantage of the robust environment to generate fee revenues to keep the bank profitable, despite massive increases in loan loss provisions. CECL accounting is a big change that even the analysts seem to be struggling with, in that it front-loads life of loan expected losses. Therefore, if currently dire expectations hold true, future loan loss provisions would be based on new business, as the bank is reserved for its existing loans. Certainly, things can get worse, but just as likely in my opinion, they can get better, leading to increases or decreases in provisions, which filter through the income statement.

Source: C Q2 2020 Investor Presentation

On July 14th, 2020, Citigroup reported an expectedly tough but resilient 2nd quarter. Revenues of $19.766B were up 5% YoY, and down 5% QoQ. 1st half revenues were up 8% YoY. Operating expenses of $10.415B, were down 1% YoY, and 2% QoQ. The bank posted an efficiency ratio of 52.7%, down from 56% YoY. Operating margin of $9.351B was up 13% YoY. Net credit losses were $2.206B, up 12% YoY. The bank had a very substantial reserve build of $5.603B, compared to $111MM a year ago, and up 15% from the 1st quarter. The reserve reflects the deterioration of the economy since Q1 and downgrades in the corporate loan portfolio. As mentioned before with CECL accounting, loan losses are front-loaded to account for all likely future loan losses. Keep in mind that, in the Great Recession, the banks over-reserved by 2.5 times, so it is very possible we could see these loan losses reverse if the economy improves. Earnings before taxes were $1.448B, resulting in net income of $1.316B, or $0.50 in EPS.

The GCB saw revenue decline 7% YoY, due to lower loan volumes and interest rates, partially offset by continued deposit growth. Expenses were also down 8% YoY, which speaks well to the bank's ability to control operating leverage in a crisis. Credit costs of $3.885B reflect the impact of the significant recession we are in. The GCB generated a loss of $396MM in the quarter, largely due to those credit costs. Average deposits were up 12% YoY, and average loans were up 6% YoY. In Asia, the slowdown in travel and most consumer activity led to a decline in revenues. Mexico is also struggling quite a bit from the effects of the pandemic. These are both good markets for Citigroup, and it can manage it, but frankly speaks to the global reach of this health and economic crisis.

Citi has provided relief to more than 2MM accounts, representing roughly 6% of aggregate balances across cards and mortgages. Encouragingly, many of these customers have continued to make their regular payments during the 2nd quarter, and to date, over half of current enrollees have rolled off the program with more than 80% of the customers remaining current. Re-enrollment rates are below expectations as well. Revenues are going to be pressured with reduced loan volumes and lower rates, but as the economy recovers, they should bounce back to a reasonable level and grow with GDP.

The Institutional Clients Group (ICG) was the star of the show for Citigroup in Q2. Total Banking revenue was up 4% YoY. Total Markets & Securities Services were up 48% YoY, led by Fixed Income that was up 68% YoY. Equity Markets were down 3% YoY. Expenses increased by 7% YoY, driven by higher compensation. Investment grade debt underwriting is up 131% YoY. Treasury and Trade Solutions revenues were down 11% as reported, and 7% in constant currency, mostly due to lower interest rates. Private Bank revenues of $956MM grew 10%, while Corporate Lending revenues of $646MM were down 11%, as higher volumes were more than offset by lower spread. Credit costs of $3.854B were up dramatically, driven by the impact of changes to the economic outlook. Total non-accrual loans increased $1.5B sequentially, with half coming from smaller exposures.

Total net interest revenue of $11.1B declined $580MM YoY, reflecting lower rates and lower loan balances. On a sequential basis, net interest revenue was down by approximately $250MM, as net interest margin declined by 31 basis points. For the 3rd quarter, Citi expects both net interest revenues and noninterest revenues to decline YoY, reflecting the impact of lower rates and some normalization from the robust investment banking environment.

Citigroup remained profitable in the first half of 2020, posting net income of $3.8B, despite a massive $10.5B increase in credit reserves due to the economic outlook related to COVID-19 and the associated lockdown. Revenues grew 8% YoY due to strength in the ICG, while expenses were flat YoY, creating substantial operating leverage. Citigroup has done a great deal of work to align its cost base with its revenues, and those efforts are showing through under these deeply stressed conditions.

Tangible book value per share of $71.15, dipped slightly QoQ, but is up 5% YoY. The CET1 ratio grew to 11.5% from 11.2% in the 1st quarter and is only down slightly from the 11.9% a year ago. That leaves them with a solid 1.5% cushion, which should grow without stock buybacks, even after paying dividends, as will tangible book value per share. Citi has $900B in available liquidity, and credit reserves stand at a whopping $28B, with the reserve ratio of 3.89% of funded loans. This breaks down to 7% in the GCB and 1.7% in the ICG, where the non-investment grade is nearly 4.9% of the reserves against loan losses. I think there is a particularly good chance that loan losses will not be more than that based on what we know so far.

This is an interesting recession, due to the rapid nature in which it transpired, and the unprecedented actions by the Federal Reserve and via fiscal stimulus, to offset. There is not the same migration from 30 to 89 days delinquent. In fact, they are declining in branded cards and retail services. Many of these loan loss provisions will not turn into charge-offs for at least a year, and perhaps, they never will if employment continues to grow robustly. Citigroup has normalized earnings power even in a low interest rate world of $5.60-$7.00 per share. Obviously, more rapid economic growth and higher rates would be a plus. Credit losses have peaked, and Citigroup is surviving one of the most intense stress tests imaginable. I believe the stock should trade at more than $70 within 24 months, and while you are waiting, you collect a dividend that is close to 4%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.