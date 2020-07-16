Launching Inside The Income Factory: Equity Returns Without The Angst

Also interactive dialogue, discussion and personal Q&A about specific securities, potential shifts in our portfolios, and whatever other issues members wish to raise.

Plus "deep dive" articles on specific asset classes, as well as on financial, economic and other topics that inform our investment decisions.

Members also will receive immediate alerts to all portfolio "tweaks" - purchases, sales, exchanges - along with the rationale behind them.

Members will have continual access to all of our Income Factory Model Portfolios, "Candidate Lists" and the complete library of Income Factory articles.

Inside the Income Factory is a new "boutique" Marketplace service for Income Factory investors, followers and other readers who want a more frequent, personally interactive and "real-time" experience.

Editors' note: This article is meant to introduce Steven Bavaria's Marketplace Service, Inside the Income Factory.

Inside the Income Factory is a new Marketplace service I'm launching in response to requests by many of my 10,000-plus followers to provide more frequent, time-sensitive information about my Income Factory model portfolios, the funds and other securities they hold, the periodic "tweaks" and other changes to the portfolios, and the thinking, research and analysis that informs those decisions.

As many readers know, I have reported on the results of my own Income Factory relentlessly, quarter by quarter for many years, calling it "eating my own cooking... in public." Most of the time the results were good, other times not so good, and occasionally downright ugly. But I laid it out candidly and, I think, that was partly what attracted many readers who knew they were getting the straight dope without any waffling or sugar coating.

As time went on, many readers said they would like to receive more current information about my investing, especially how and why I changed or "tweaked" the portfolio from time to time, rather than just an "after the fact" report every couple months.

This new Inside the Income Factory service is in response to those requests. I believe the time is right for a more frequent, intensive and interactive option, for the following reasons:

The investing game has become a lot more complicated, with a future clouded by medical/pandemic, economic, financial and socio-political issues of the sort we have never seen before.

While I'm personally committed more than ever to an Income Factory philosophy and strategy, I see more variations and options for how our "factories" might be constructed, and a greater need to accommodate various risk/reward comfort levels.

Risks have been ratcheted up as a result of the factors just mentioned, so we each have more riding on our "getting it right" as far as picking the right investment strategies and the assets to pursue those strategies.

I know I'm going to be doing a lot more work than I previously did, and - frankly - I'd like to share it and get input and feedback from others.

Our service: What is it and who's it for?

Inside the Income Factory is aimed at readers who want a more comprehensive, frequent, inside look at how our Income Factory operates, and who want to feel that they have the opportunity to be participants in that process, to the extent they want to be.

Here's what I will be writing about and sharing on a regular basis:

I plan to create and maintain several Income Factories, as I outlined in my book The Income Factory: An Investor's Guide to Consistent Lifetime Returns (McGraw-Hill, 2020), including:

A Moderate Risk/Reward model (based on what we have been calling the "Widow & Orphan" portfolio for several years).

An Aggressive Risk/Reward model (in fact, we plan to have several aggressive models, with various levels of yield and risk targets for investors to choose which fit their own personal risk/reward comfort levels).

An "Income Factory Light" model that combines the best worlds of both an Income Factory and a dividend growth investing (DGI) strategy.

strategy. In addition to those models mentioned above and in the book, I'm working on a "Hunker Down" portfolio for those who need income but want to maintain a particularly low-risk profile as we wait to see what direction the economy and markets take over the next few quarters.

Since none of this is obvious or easy, I fully expect a lot of dialogue, discussion and "chat room" activity as we - the members and I - wrestle with these issues and construct, maintain and "tweak" these portfolios over time.

As part of my long-standing record of "putting my money where my mouth is," I plan to actually fund all the model portfolios that I create, so there will be actual results to report on in future, and not just theoretical results.

My role in all this

I'm essentially a portfolio manager. I read hundreds and hundreds of articles and other information about the economy, various industries and asset classes, and specific companies, funds and securities. In a sense, I regard other Seeking Alpha authors, other media, and even my readers as my "analytical staff" on whom I rely for the ideas that I consider, digest, synthesize, and "serve up" to myself and my readers.

Based on what I read, my knowledge and experience from over 50 years of working in the financial markets, and my own personal gut feel and smell test, I come up with candidates for my various portfolios. Since lightning can strike anywhere and affect dividends and distributions from even the best funds and companies, I also diversify like crazy, by company, asset class, fund, and fund sponsor. I think picking funds, stocks and other assets, and then constructing portfolios out of them is as much an art as a science. That is what I'm sharing with member/subscribers, along with an ability to write about complex topics in plain English.

Who am I?

I was a banker for almost 20 years, doing credit workouts around the world that involved running a fleet of ships, chasing a Vatican-owned bank, and turning around troubled branches in Australia and Panama. After that I was a reporter for Investment Dealers' Digest, where I covered the creation of many of the early exotic credit structures (CBOs, CDOs, CLOs, etc.) that have come to play such a big role (positive and negative) in our capital markets. Later I moved to Standard & Poor's where I introduced credit ratings (default and recovery) to the corporate bank loan asset class, transforming that market by adding transparency where there had never been any before. (Interesting story - read about it here.)

I hope this is of interest and urge you to check it out!

These are very challenging times for us as investors and, of course, as citizens. But challenges bring opportunities as well. I utilize mostly closed-end funds (as well as ETFs on occasion) as my investment vehicles, because they are perfect for higher yielding but often more complex or less liquid asset classes. Closed-end funds are particularly good vehicles for creative fund managers who are skilled at looking for the sort of opportunities (mispricings, extreme discounts, overlooked "gems", etc.) that inefficient markets often present, especially at times of overall market turbulence. So the next few months and years may be both challenging and lucrative if we do our homework and put our collective heads together.

I'm deliberately pricing Inside the Income Factory toward the lower end of the Seeking Alpha pricing guidelines to encourage as many followers and readers to sign up. Our regular price is $30 per month, discounted to $240 per year if you sign up on an annual basis. The first 50 member sign-ups will get a further discount to $200 for the first year.

I would expect that if you get even one or two useful insights from our community that will pay for your "investment." Equally important, I hope that what you add, via your own comments, suggestions and questions asked, will enhance the experience for the rest of us.

Please click on this link to learn more. There's a two-week free trial period to let you check it out.

Many thanks,

Steve Bavaria

P.S. Are you new to the Income Factory strategy? Here's a little background:

I developed my "Income Factory" philosophy through a series of articles here on Seeking Alpha over the past decade, and later a book, The Income Factory: An Investor's Guide to Consistent Lifetime Returns. In the early years, I took a lot of criticism from other contributors and readers who insisted that you could not have long-term portfolio growth without "growth" stocks of some sort.

But I persisted, demonstrating that "math is math" and 10% yield plus 0% growth provides us with the same 10% "total return" as 0% yield and 10% growth, or 5% yield and 5% growth, and so on. And however one achieved that total return, reinvesting and compounding it over time is what produced long-term portfolio growth.

Of course I never claimed that the Income Factory approach was better than alternative investment strategies, like "dividend growth investing" or indexing. Only that it was a viable alternative, and one that appealed to many investors who found it psychologically easier to "stay the course" through volatile market periods if they were collecting high cash distribution yields that they could reinvest at bargain prices when other lower-yield strategies were essentially dead in the water.

One advantage of an Income Factory approach is that you can choose to earn "equity returns without equity," which many investors do by making "credit bets" instead of "equity bets." Credit bets are much easier to win, as this article explains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.