Image: Fekola mine in Mali. Source: Wärtsilä

Investment Thesis

Vancouver-based gold miner B2Gold Corp. (BTG) released its preliminary gold production on July 13, 2020. They were in line with expectations but down from the record production quarter the company indicated in the first quarter of 2020.

However, the big plus for the miner is the price of gold that has reached $1,719 per ounce in Q2.

Based on a gold price of $1,700 per ounce for the balance of 2020, the company anticipates generating cash flows from operating activities of approximately $850 million in 2020.

The investment thesis is the same as the prior quarter. Gold price is not far away for a temporary peak, and trading short-term gold miners should be paramount.

The quality of B2Gold's assets makes the stock a long-term investment candidate, but we have to wonder if there is enough punch left to lift the stock from a nearly overbought situation. The answer is to trade short term your long-term position by using about 30% to 40% of your BTG holding.

It will help you profit from the volatility and eventually reduce your long-term average.

A good sign of strength is that BTG has outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) by a margin of nearly 20% now.

Presentation

The mining business model is focused around the company's flagship mine called Fekola in Mali (80% owned by BTG and 20% owned by the government of Mali).

Source: BTG Presentation

However, the Fekola Mine is not without problems due to extremists' activity, government corruption, and inefficiency that seems the general practice in Africa.

"The recent political unrest in Mali has not had a material impact on B2Gold’s operations. The Fekola Mine continues to operate as normal and the Company is maintaining both quarterly budgeted production and annual production guidance. B2Gold will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that its mining operations continue normally, providing important economic benefits both to the communities around the mine, and to regional and national governments."

The company is producing gold from three different mines spread around the world and receives 30.08% of the equity interest in Calibre.

B2Gold is connected with one development and one exploration project as well (a joint venture in Colombia with AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) called Gramalote and Kiaka/Toega in Burkina Faso).

"At the Gramalote Project, operations restarted on May 4, 2020 (following a temporary shutdown due to COVID-19) for Environmental Impact Assessment related field activities, with exploration drilling recommencing on May 11, 2020."

Note: B2Gold holds 93.332 million shares in Calibre Mining, representing an approximately 30.08% stake. It generated 2,019 Au Oz in 2Q'20 for BTG.

Revenues and Gold Production announced

1 - Quarterly total revenues for 2Q'20 are a whopping $442 million, including Calibre Mining.

The company announced consolidated gold revenues of $442 million (including Calibre Mining) in the second quarter of 2020, up 65% from the year-ago period and up 16% sequentially.

Gold production from the Fekola had an excellent production of 147,424 ounces, well above budget by 5%, with processed throughput and recovery better than budget and head grade in line with expectation. However, the mine production was down 10.1% sequentially.

2 - Quarterly production analysis

B2Gold produced 241,593 Au oz in the second quarter of 2020 and sold 257,100 Au oz. It includes the Calibre Mining stake, with a total produced for BTG of 2,019 Au Oz.

Gold price realized was $1,719 per ounce during 2Q'20. AISC has not been indicated yet.

B2Gold's consolidated gold production was down 9.6% sequentially.

Gold production from the Masbate and Otjikoto mines was better sequentially. However, a little lower sequentially for Fekola as you can see below:

1 - The Fekola Mine in Mali reported second-quarter gold production of 147,424 ounces, above budget by 5%.

Compared to the second quarter of 2019, gold production was significantly higher by 29% (33,527 ounces), mainly due to the expansion of the Fekola mining fleet and optimization of the pit designs and mine plan, which have provided access to higher grade portions of the Fekola deposit earlier than anticipated in previous mine plans.



Also, the Fekola Mine expansion project has been suspended due to the COVID-19 related travel and quarantine restrictions. The company expects the solar plant construction will be completed within six months of the restart.

2 - The Masbate Mine in the Philippines continued to perform well despite being restrained by a reduced workforce due to COVID-19 restrictions. Production was in line with the budget.

in the Philippines continued to perform well despite being restrained by a reduced workforce due to COVID-19 restrictions. Production was in line with the budget. 3 - The Otjikoto Mine in Namibia also had a solid second quarter with production above budget, as processed tonnes and recoveries were slightly higher than the budget.

3 - Guidance 2020 unchanged

Source: March Presentation

Source: Press release

Conclusion and Technical analysis

As I said earlier, B2Gold is an impressive gold miner and it should be considered an excellent candidate from a long-term shareholder's perspective. One positive this quarter is that the company announced on June 30, 2020 that:

"...the Company is in a net cash position with its cash holdings exceeding its debt balances. Final reconciled cash balances as of June 30, 2020 will be reported when the Company announces its second quarter of 2020 financial results on August 5, 2020."

This statement means that BTG is now net debt free, and I consider that information as crucial when it comes to investing long term.

However, the market has responded quite positively to all those good news, and the stock seems a little overbought with RSI close to 70.

Technical Analysis

BTG experienced a resistance breakout late in June and has jumped to about $6, which is generally the result of such a breakout based on the channel pattern. The strategy is now to sell about 30% at or above $6 and wait for a retracement to buy back.

The old resistance is now the possible support close to the 50MA at around $5.35.

Depending on the price of gold, now plateauing around $1,800 per ounce, BTG may experience a support breakout with a retest of the 200MA assuming the worst-case scenario.

It is not likely, but it could happen. Conversely, if gold resumes its positive momentum and trades above $1,875 per ounce, then the sky is the limit.

