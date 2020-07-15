Interview With Mariusz Skonieczny On Tankers, Oroco Resources And Mitcham Industries

We talk about tankers and two other holdings in copper mining and related to the defense industry.

He's a highly concentrated investor who does a lot of due diligence or scuttlebutt when he's investing in the companies he's interested in.

I recently interviewed private investor and founder of Classic Value Investors Mariusz Skonieczny. He's the author of no less than 10 investment books (the latest How To Profit From The Coronavirus Recession) and grew his account from $10,000 in 2009 to $1.1 million in 2019. His concentrated portfolio suffered a big hit in March as he suffered a 50%-plus drawdown. I think his portfolio has recovered quite a bit (as has the market) but one of his investment themes, tankers, hasn't done great.

We talk extensively about tankers as we are both very interested in this sector for the medium term. Mariusz has interviewed Frontline's (FRO) CEO Robert Hvide Macleod, Scorpio Tanker's (STNG) president Robert Bugbee as well as prominent bulls in the space like Harris Kupperman, aka Kuppy (blog here) of Praetorian Capital and Seeking Alpha's own J.Mintzmyer of The Value Investors Edge.

I figured it would be great to interview Mariusz as he has synthesized all this knowledge from talking to executives as well as investors and analysts with domain expertise.

He doesn't have a favorite company but holds a basket that includes the companies aforementioned, but also Euronav (EURN) and Teekay Tankers (TNK). All these companies are different from Euronav and Frontline primarily offering VLCC exposure. Teekay is more diversified and Scorpio is focused on clean product tankers.

After tankers, we also cover Oroco resources (OTCQB:ORRCF) and Mitcham Industries (MIND). Oroco is a resource play where Mariusz has been invested in since the share price was only a few cents. He still believes it has ways to go. The chart below is on a logarithmic scale!

Data by YCharts

Finally, we get into Mitcham which is a micro-cap with a defense industry component that makes underwater mobile sonar equipment that also has numerous commercial applications. Mariusz thinks we are on the cusp of growth exploding here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STNG, TNK, EURN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Take advantage of a 2-week free trial of The Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in content about unusual investments that have risk/reward profiles that is very different from a standard equity portfolio, index fund or ETF. I'm obsessed with finding investments that can still do well in the most challenging economic environment since at least 09'.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STNG, TNK, EURN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.