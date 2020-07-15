Inflation Of The Everything Bubble Continues

What we are doing with our portfolio and why.

On the other hand, other sectors are likely to perform quite well going forward.

Some companies/sectors may be permanently damaged, and getting business "back to normal" is likely nothing but a dream.

Most banks are coming in with stronger than expected EPS, yet, uncertainty about future defaults and other factors remain.

Source

S&P 500/SPX (SP500) futures gapped up this morning, and are now trading above the key 3,220 resistance level.

Source: Think or Swim, Ameritrade

Just in case the market takes a break from melting-up from here. We could possibly see a gap-fill lower to the 3,180 support level throughout the next few sessions. Depending on what happens at this level (if we hit it), we should get a clearer view of the market's short to intermediate-term trajectory.

Likely Scenarios

Scenario 1: 3,180 support breaks down and SPX drifts down to 3,150 support. If 3,150 breaks down, we could be looking at lower support levels at around 3,100, and then at roughly 3,000.

Scenario 2: 3,180 - 3,200 support holds up and SPX stays above the 3,220 level. Once this level is penetrated, SPX could melt-up to ATHs.

Probability-wise: Given all the variables, I slightly favor scenario two in the short term, with a probability of around 65% to 35% for scenario one.

Earnings Season: A Key Driver

Source

Here we go: the dreaded Q2 results and uncertain H2 forward guidance is starting to come in.

What we've seen so far:

Carnival (CUK), reported a $3.30 per share loss, a much wider than the expected $2.26 per share loss figure.

Source: StockCharts.com

Now, these are very poor results, and Carnival's chart reflects this. However, what the chart does not reflect is the likelihood, or the probability of deteriorating business conditions going forward. In fact, without government support the company would likely be in or on the brink of bankruptcy right now. Nevertheless, just because the company's debt obligations are backstopped does not mean that shares cannot go lower from here.

It is possible such companies may get temporary pops, but there is a lot of uncertainty, and such companies are likely not great long-term investments in my view. Also, I believe there are much better places to invest in.

Therefore, I want to stay away from companies oriented on group travel, tourism, etc. This includes airlines, and airplane manufacturing related companies as well. By the way, Delta (DAL) lost a remarkable $4.43 per share in Q2. The Novel-coronavirus is changing the world as we know it, and certain businesses and industries could be entering prolonged decline periods, and may never return to "business as usual" again.

Banking: So far So Good

Bank earnings are quite important, as their performance can illustrate the overall "health" of the U.S. economy.

Let us look at some results:

First Republic (FRC): Beat EPS estimates by about 20%

JPMorgan (JPM): Beat EPS estimates by roughly 33%

Citigroup (C): Smashed EPS estimates by nearly 80%

Wells Fargo (WFC): Reported a loss of 66 cents per share vs an expected loss of 20 cents.

The Takeaway

We see that most banks that have reported so far have beat earnings estimates. Other big banks like Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS), and more, are also about to report Q2 results. I expect the positive EPS trend we saw with JPM, C, and others to continue.

This is the good news, as it implies that bank balance sheets are relatively strong, and they can produce profitability in such a difficult environment. However, the bad news is that it is not clear how long the difficult environment will persist for. Furthermore, we see banks preparing for a wave of possible defaults, implying that future quarters may continue to be difficult, and that the recovery may take longer than anticipated. This applies to most sectors in general, not only to banking.

Earnings from tech companies and other sectors should also provide interesting insight into future earnings growth prospects, as well as the overall state or health of the U.S./global economy.

Gold: Continues to Shine

We see that gold is in a key trading range, as it attempts to break out above the $1,820 level. While the sideways action may continue for a while longer, we believe gold will very likely breakout above the $1,820 level and will head towards ATHs soon.

The Fed's unprecedented easing program, which is intertwined with the enormous expansion of the monetary base creates an extremely favorable backdrop for gold, silver, miners/GSMs going forward.

Now, we see that chart illustrates the current monetary base at about $5 trillion. Nevertheless, this figure will very likely grow as the "stimulus" continuously gets dispersed. Therefore, we could see the monetary base at about $10 billion 1-2 years from now. Since gold price and monetary base expansion have a strong correlation, gold prices could be at around $2,500 - $3,500 in 1-2 years in my view.

Therefore, we like several gold and silver mining companies here, as well as some ETFs in the GSM sector.

Q3 Portfolio Positions: GSM Sector

Source: AIG Fund's Portfolio

We are at around 21.5% of portfolio exposure in GSMs, but we would like to get this figure to roughly 25% of portfolio holdings. Despite the extremely strong gains over the last year, we remain quite bullish on this segment in the short, intermediate, and long term.

While many names are up by around 20% or more (this quarter) this segment as a whole is up by over 11% QTD. We feel there is a lot more upside in GSMs going forward, and some of our favorite names include:

Kinross Gold (KGC)

Kirkland Lake (KL)

Alamos Gold (AGI)

Newmont (NEM)

Pan American Silver (PAAS)

Fortuna Silver (FSM)

First Majestic (AG)

Silver mining ETF (SIL)

Silver/gold mining ETF (SLVP)

Gold mining ETF (GDX)

Junior gold mining ETF (GDXJ)

The Bottom Line

Wile there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the economy, we believe that some sectors are likely to outperform going forward. In particular, we like the GSM segment, and we are prepared to keep a portfolio position of roughly 25% going forward.

Based on a similar thesis (that the Fed will continue to balloon the money supply), we like Bitcoin/select digital assets as well. There is also the fundamental backdrop point that many of the key digital asset projects are actual enterprises built on the top of blockchain technology.

I believe that the services many of these enterprises provide/will provide in the future are likely to experience high demand and thus higher prices for the "coins" in the intermediate and long term. Therefore, we want to continue to hold a relatively large portfolio position of roughly 25% in this segment as well (please keep in mind that this segment is more volatile than many others, and requires very close vigilance). Also, please notice that while Bitcoin is up by only 1% so far in Q3, this segment as a whole is up by over 20% for us QTD.

AIG Fund's Cryptocurrency Basket

As far as non-GSM equities, we like certain select stocks and sectors. Our non-GSM position is at around 20% of portfolio holdings, and we will likely add to positions once they start to enter our buy in price target ranges. Some of our favorite sectors outside of GSMs include technology, banking, pharmaceuticals/healthcare, and other select segments/stocks.

Want the whole picture? If you would like full articles that include technical analysis, trade triggers, portfolio strategies, options insight, and much more, consider joining Albright Investment Group! Subscribe now and obtain the best of both worlds, deep value insight, coupled with top-performing growth strategies.

Receive access to our top-performing real-time portfolio that returned 38.5% in H1 2019, as well as 66% in our stock and ETF segment for the full year .

as well as . Don't hesitate, click here to find out more, become a member of our investment community, and start beating the market today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASSETS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Please always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.