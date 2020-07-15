Given the low yield environment, I've been looking for opportunities in REITs that have a high yield. I decided to do some due diligence on Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) when it came to my attention.

Office Properties Income is an office REIT that owns and manages properties in 34 US states and Washington DC. In terms of geographical allocation of revenue, the company is pretty well diversified. The bulk of the company’s revenue, roughly 25%, are from its office properties located in the Washington DC metro. The rest of its revenues, though, are distributed among its locations, with the 2nd largest revenue source being Atlanta which generates 5.3% of revenue. As the company is diversified geographically, it has reduced concentration risk with regard to a possible second lockdown by any single state due to the coronavirus. For example, a REIT that is located primarily in one geographical region runs the risk of revenue decline should its home state start instituting renewed lockdown measures.

Looking at the company’s tenants, we can see that the majority of the firm’s clients (roughly 56% of revenue) are in extremely stable industries, being the government and technology firms (38% and 18%, respectively). I believe that the US government will never default on its debt. However, only 25% of revenues are from the US government. The remaining 13% is from state governments which usually have a good credit rating but are not immune from default. In terms of risk profile, 62% of the firm’s tenants can be considered investment grade. Furthermore, 46% of these tenants are on leases expiring beyond 2025.

My main concern is that the company has 18% of revenue exposure to firms in the technology industry. While these companies have pretty good credit, they may also be more inclined to adopt “work from home” policies, thus reducing the need for office space. Major tech companies like Facebook (FB) and Shopify (SHOP) have been in the news recently mentioning that they may be moving toward a permanent work from home policy. The fear is this could eventually lead to lower demand for office real estate. The big firms may be leading the way, and if successful, soon the smaller firms will follow. Despite “work from home” possibly becoming a permanent trend, I don’t believe that physical company offices will be closed forever. As I’ve written in my previous article:

"...there are still distinct advantages of having face to face meetings and team members being physically present to collaborate. Social distancing guidelines also limit the number of people within a space. This would actually lead to an increase in demand for office space as it is no longer acceptable for managers to cram workers in small cramped up desks. I believe that the reduced demand of office space by having remote workers would be offset by the increased space requirements of social distancing. Therefore, there is a possibility that post-COVID office space demand would be approximately the same."

Investor Presentation

Office Properties Income had a pretty good Q1 2020 result. Net income for the quarter was $10.8 million, a third of Q1 2019 income of $34 million. However, this headline figure is a bit misleading as Q1 2019 included a $22.1 million unrealized gain on equity securities. The company believes that the coronavirus pandemic would not have a material near-term impact due to the credit strength of their tenants. The company has granted rent deferrals to tenants representing 0.7% of revenue for April to July. The company reported normalized cash from operations of $67.6 million ($1.40 per share) vs. $73.3 million ($1.53 per share) from a year ago.

Apart from its impressive geographical diversification and strong tenant credit rating, Office Properties Income also has sufficient liquidity as the company sold off $85.4 million worth of properties in Q1 2020 and has not yet tapped into its $395 million credit facility. The company has about $2.2 billion in debt with most of the company’s debt maturing 2022-2025. Despite the company having debt maturing in the near future, given its strong cash flow, I am confident the company would be able to refinance this.

Investor Presentation

Another interesting thing to note about the company is that it has no employees, rather it outsources its management operations to an alternative asset manager namely the RMR Group. So, rather than hire its own internal employees, the company pays fees to the RMR Group. These fees are property management fees (3% of rents collected), construction management fees (5% of projects), and other incentive fees based on share price performance. Office Properties Income reports that its SG&A costs are relatively low compared to its peers. However, digging through the filings, it seems that the full extent of the fees paid are not part of SG&A but rather revenue is reported net of fees. While there are certain advantages to this arrangement such as centralized procurement and economies of scale when it comes to overhead costs, as a company with a $1.2 billion market cap and $4.0 billion in assets, I believe that it will be more cost-effective for Office Properties Income to manage itself.

Investor Presentation

Valuation

My process for evaluating REITs involves analyzing the financial ratios to ensure the company isn’t over-levered and has sufficient liquidity. For REITs, leverage and coverage measures are important indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. I analyze this by looking at the Total Liability/Total Assets, Fixed Charge Coverage, and Dividend Payout to FFO.

The company has total debt of $2.2 billion against total assets of $4.0 billion, giving it a ratio of 55%. As this ratio is an indicator of leverage, Office Properties Income has an above-average level of debt. The Net Debt to EBITDA ratio is used to examine the firm's debt levels relative to its cash earnings. Based on the company's presentation, as of Q1 2020, the company has a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 5.9x. Evaluating these ratios against Moody’s methodology for credit evaluation of REITs, I believe the company has a below-average score when it comes to debt and leverage.

Moody's Methodology for REITs (Registration required)

The final ratio I check is the funds from operations payout ratio (“Dividends/FFO”) to see if the REIT can sustain their payout moving forward. This is an important ratio as REITs by law are required to pay out the majority of their taxable net income to shareholders. Based on the company’s presentation, the firm has an FFO payout ratio of 39.3% which is on the low side. Overall, despite the high level of debt, I am confident with the firm’s ability to service its obligations due to its high-quality tenant base as well as the low payout ratio.

Office Properties Income currently has a yield of 8.8% at the share price of $24.77. This yield is much higher than my benchmark, the iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA: USRT), which currently has a yield of 4.0%. A possible knock against the company is that it hasn’t been increasing its dividends in the last 2 years. However, that is mostly due to the company re-investing into its own projects. Given the low FFP payout ratio, an increase in distribution is possible in the future. Another concern I have is the relationship between the company and the RMR Group. I believe, though, at this price the yield is high enough to take on these additional risks. Office Properties Income is a buy.

