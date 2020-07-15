Though Synaptics already returned over 120% for investors, the stock has more upside ahead.

When shares of Synaptics (SYNA) fell into a multi-year downtrend, value investors gave up on the stock at the worst possible moment. The stock bottomed in May 2019 and staged an awesome rally, rewarding readers a gain of over 120%. After resuming a short-term drop, why might investors consider this company again? The stock is back on my radar because the Seeking Alpha Quant ratings are flashing green, bullish signals.

A disciplined value investor would not consider Synaptics after shares rose 122% following a call that the stock would reward investors as a rebound play.

But adapting to market changes requires changing opinions as facts change. The company's management changed for the better. The team has a broad range of expertise. As shown below, executives worked at Broadcom, Marvell, Parago, Conexant, and Texas Instruments.

What often comes with a new management team is a drive to cost cut. Chief Financial Officer Dean Butler said on the conference call that:

we are certainly not done. We continue to work in this area. We are fairly aggressive on trying to pursue cost reductions where we can, but also really focusing on the high-value products that are in the portfolio and making sure that those enable to shine the light."

It has a broad line of business:

The business diversity allowed the company to offset a softening in its IoT business with a stronger PC-related business. For example, reducing the spread of COVID-19 led to an increase in the number of people working from home. Profit margins and improving profitability will accelerate as Synaptics sheds non-core businesses.

Synaptics closed the divestiture of its mobile LCD TDDI business, the proceeds of which improves its balance sheet. Looking ahead, the company's mobile market will benefit from the launch of handsets. For example, the Huawei P40 Pro and Pro Plus use its on-cell flexible OLED touch controllers. It is introducing new single-chip touch solutions, too. Face Detect and Side Touch features will support infinity displays and active pens. These features help phone suppliers differentiate their premium products from mainstream devices.

Catalysts

New video interface products will lift Synaptics' neural network accelerator solutions. Premium soundbars, cameras, and smart displays will all employ these features. Commercial interest for 8K will drive demand for supporting HDMI 2.1.

The biggest business driver is the work from the home trend. CEO Michael Hurlston said:

the increase in work from home activity continues to benefit our PC-related businesses and momentum is accelerating. Enterprises are outfitting more of their employees with upgraded laptops. Besides, consumers are upgrading their laptops to enable video applications and students are also moving to remote learning."

With various states moving physical class time online this fall, Synaptics will see a surge in the PC business.

Opportunity

Synaptics is forecasting a total addressable market ("TAM") of $11 billion. At a market cap of $2.28 billion, the stock is trading a future price/book of 0.2 times.

Management expects it will continue doing well with the Chinese handset makers. On its schedule, it expects around 10 more major phones employing its on-cell touch solution. And at a 46% gross margin, expert investors may build a 5-year discounted revenue exit model. Use the following metrics:

Assign a revenue multiple of 2.3 times to account for margin expansion, favorable product mix, and the benefits of divestitures. In that scenario, Synaptics has an upside of ~43% at a fair value of $95.46.

One risk in this model is that we assume the company will reverse the decline in its revenue:

Data Courtesy of Stock rover

Still, the boom in demand for new smartphones will lift sales in the coming years.

Your Takeaway

Buying momentum picked up in recent weeks after Synaptics recovered from the infamous v-shaped bounce in March 2020. Investors may have turned their attention in other high-flying technology stocks. Yet, Synaptics offers a good balance between value and growth.

