Launching Yield Boosting Corner: Higher Yield, Less Risk

The objective is to improve yield, reduce risk, avoid "high-yield" mistakes and learn - and have fun.

I look forward to building a community where we can discuss additional ideas.

The Yield Boosting Corner is now live and waiting for you.

Editors' note: This article is meant to introduce Jeff Miller's Marketplace service, Yield Boosting Corner.

I'm launching a new exclusive service, Yield Boosting Corner. It's based on an idea I had seven years ago as well as more than 30 years of options trading experience. What sparked my thinking was what I eventually called “The Quest for Yield.” That was the title of my popular multi-part series describing changes in investor behavior. People seemed to believe that if the investment promised a regular payment, it was safe. The chase for yield added risk to portfolios.

Believing that I could better provide dependable yield with less risk, I started a program for my clients. While I have made a few changes over the years, learning from both events and mistakes, the basic concept is the same. While covered calls are the heart of the program, it's much different from those that you see advertised. The key differences are one of the first things you will learn as a new member. Expect to find actionable ideas, answers to your questions, chat, and tracking of past ideas.

Will this change my current regular writing?

No. I intend to continue my weekly market updates, just as I have done for so many years. Those updates interpret economic data, identify important current market themes, review investment ideas from others, and provide a few personal thoughts. My followers like this approach, and I have no plan to change it.

I was one of the first contributors at Seeking Alpha and have been writing my blog since 2005. Fortunately, I did not begin with the goal of making money or I would not have lasted long! I learned that a writer needs three things:

A message A desire to write A commitment, once started, to write regularly.

So much has changed in 15 years of the financial blogosphere. The voices that were prominent a decade ago no longer provide help for a do-it-yourself investor. They rely upon fancy marketing to urge simple formulas, most of which are both too rigid and too risky.

Much of the best information now has a price tag. Like everyone else, I set a budget for news and research.

My own work has never required payment. I appreciate my large following at Seeking Alpha, the readers who regularly comment on weekend posts, and the financial sites that republish my posts. It's satisfying to know that many find the work useful and it serves a function of sharpening my own thinking. As long as I'm managing money, this type of macro analysis will remain crucial for me.

Why am I starting a paid service?

Given my long-time writing commitment, some may wonder why I'm launching this new program. I want to document this approach, eventually writing a book. I want to give this idea a higher priority. It helps to have a schedule and an incentive.

This series itself will be a major departure from what I usually write. I'm providing many specific ideas. Most of them are in client accounts, my personal account, or are good ideas for a new position. This does not mean that the investment is suitable for any specific investor. My posts are not investment advice.

The Yield Boosting Corner features many ideas, plenty of contact, discussion, and advice. YBC members must decide themselves if they meet my definition of an “income investor” and are willing to ignore short-term stock fluctuations.

Will it be worth it for members?

I will make it so.

The yield boost should easily cover your cost, but do not expect it to do so in one or two home-run trades. There will be plenty of fresh ideas as well as guidance on how to manage positions. Less risk. You will see advantages over other high-yield ideas and be less concerned about the stocks you hold. You will quickly see the challenge in trying to do this yourself – at least while you are still learning. An education. Eventually, you will understand the entire system. Some members will become expert. Everyone will benefit from discussions.

Weekly Features

A specific investment idea which is frequently a position I have taken for clients or for my personal account.

Adjustments for market context are crucial to choosing both the right stock and the right call.

An update on past positions, especially those that need special handling.

A chat session where ideas and questions are welcome.

Resources for Reference and Tracking

Each new edition contributes to your growing knowledge of this technique. These concepts are collected and maintained in documents with convenient links.

Foundation Page – An ever-growing collection of lessons organized by topic.

Portfolio Record – Google Sheets tracks both closed and ongoing positions.

Regular Chat Sessions – Questions and discussion both welcome.

Watch List – Ideas for future positions.

Portfolio Construction Tips – How many positions? How big? How to diversify.

Pricing

Yield Boosting Corner, which includes a free trial, will cost $60 per month or $640 per year. The first 50 people to join will get a 25% discount, locking in a low rate even when prices increase.

I hope you will act now, enjoying the lower rate and considering the current ideas.

I hope to see you soon in our chat room!

Jeff

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.