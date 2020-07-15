The sector is becoming crowded, reducing the scarcity value for investments like Tesla and Nikola.

The company is still in the pre-revenue stage, yet the market valuation is approaching Ford already.

A lot of people in the stock market want Nikola Corporation (NKLA) to be the next Tesla (TSLA), but the existing shareholders don’t want to wait around to find out if this scenario plays out. With the company only recently going public via a business combination, a major red flag exists with insiders wanting to sell shares already.

Nikola has yet to generate revenues from vehicle sales, yet the stock already has a market value topping $20 billion, an amount approaching the value of Ford (F). The company has the innovative promise similar to Tesla in the vehicle space with the goal of building a fleet of hydrogen fuel-cell electric trucks, but the hype extends far beyond reality here and the selling shareholders know this already.

Image Source: Nikola website

Selling Shareholders

The company only technically went public on June 4 via a merger with VectoIQ, yet selling shareholders already want out the door. One probably can’t blame them with the stock soaring from below $15 before the deal was announced to a high above $90.

About a month ago, the company filed a prospectus in order for selling shareholders to unload 53,390,000 shares and 23,890,000 warrants (NKLAW) for a combined 77,280,000 shares to hit the market. The good news is that Nikola will receive the $11.50 value per warrant for total aggregate proceeds of $275 million. The bad news is that selling shareholders want to unload over 20% of the company.

The scary part for investors is that the majority of the funds have filed to sell all of their holdings. Only a handful of the selling shareholders withheld shares such as ValueAct, only offering 5.0 million shares out of a holding consisting of 11.7 million shares. In total, these selling shareholders have listed 52.5 million shares out of a total of 67.8 million shares.

Source: Nikola S-1

The good news is that Nikola will have around $1.0 billion in cash now to fund operations. The bad news is that selling shareholders want to cash out $2.8 billion worth of stock plus the warrants.

The list of selling shareholders is extensive with major funds like Fidelity Investments looking to unload millions of shares. A company such as Worthington Industries (WOR) has already unloaded 5 million shares and has another 14 million shares to sell.

The stock is already down from over $70 when the original prospectus was filed and the overhang on Nikola could last a long time. While Worthington sold shares for an average price of $48.58, others might wait for the stock to rally above $60 or $70 again. Such sales will constantly cap upside rallies.

A whole another issue is that the scarcity value of Tesla and Nikola might end soon. Both Fisker and Rivian (RIVN) are looking at ways of going public, reducing scarcity value in the public markets for EV investment options.

Spartan Energy Acquisition (SPAQ) had agreed to acquire Fisker for $2.9 billion. Rivian landed a $2.5 billion investment last week, providing the funding for yet another competitor in the electric pickup and SUV market. Even Hyliion was bought by Tortoise Acquisition (SHLL) for a combined market cap of $1.5 billion about a month ago.

Not Close To Tesla Yet

The market is already assigning a Tesla valuation to a company without a production vehicle. At the end of 2019, Nikola listed 14,000 orders for a $10 billion backlog. The company now lists orders of up to $14 billion.

The issue here is that full production isn’t expected until 2022 and possibly 2023 at the earliest. Tesla had revenues of $2 billion back in 2013 before the stock surged to a market cap topping $10 billion.

Data by YCharts

The electric vehicle company long had a proven concept with questions only surrounding the ability of Elon Musk to scale operations to justify the stock price. Once reaching $2 billion in revenues, the company took four years to generate $14 billion in total revenues which would match the order book of the all-electric Class 8 trucks from Nikola. This amount doesn't even include the deposits for the Badger pickup.

Nikola might have a large order book possibly enhanced by the additional orders for the pickup truck, but investors have to really question the production ramp timeline. Tesla long struggled to meet production targets for years, yet the company is arguably one of the most successful auto manufacturers in history. The company has recently surpassed Toyota Motor (TM) as the most valuable auto manufacturer and is far more valuable than Ford or General Motors (GM).

Data by YCharts

Nikola doesn't have the first mover advantage like Tesla.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the valuation for Nikola far exceeds where Tesla traded, even when the latter had a strong business already. Investors should follow the selling shareholders out of the stock here after the previous VectorIQ stock had surged 400% in the matter of months.

The pre-revenue company is clearly fully valued and pricing in perfection for an unproven business model. Analysts don't have the EV company reaching $1 billion in sales until 2023, making the stock extremely overvalued at nearly 15x 2023 sales and a prime reason that shareholders want out here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.