Overall, NetApp seems to be in a tough spot, and given the demand-side economics in this business are a risky proposition in our eyes.

With software that NetApp provides superseded by the OS that IBM now controls with Red Hat, it'll be tough to sell their offering into the market.

By Guney Kaya

Times have been tough for NetApp (NTAP), which has been declining for years in price due to challenged performance. For many, this stock may present a potential opportunity, as it hasn't recovered from the lows of the COVID-19 sell-off either. However, with the evolution of the technology market during a time where IT budgets are likely to be cut, the commoditisation of some of NetApp's core storage products will be accelerated.

With IBM's (IBM) acquisition of Red Hat and the results that have been produced so far, we are concerned that cross-selling and product integration will be key to winning clients, and the most effective way to push commodity hardware. Given the software leadership that Red Hat has in the hybrid cloud opportunity, a sector characterized by scale economies due to open source, we would be cautious on NetApp based on weakness in storage. There is inertia in NetApp's undeniable market share loss, and in the fast-moving world of tech the dangers are amplified.

NetApp Losing Share, IBM Winning

As I said, NetApp has been struggling in recent years. With NetApp's focus on flash storage, an increasingly commoditised part of data infrastructure, such a decline could be considered somewhat expected. The concern is that competitors like IBM are managing to actually grow sales in storage products.

(Source: IBM Q1 2020 Pres)

Storage products, which are usually integrated with products like mainframe servers, are both growing IBM product segments. This success is likely to be a result of the Red Hat acquisition, and supports the thesis that providing as integrated a solution for hybrid and multicloud as possible generates cross-selling opportunities. Without something as infrastructural as an OS for datacenter, NetApp is in a tougher position.

Clearly, software is key, and NetApp seems to be driving growth in their software segments indicated by growing software maintenance revenue.

(Source: FY 2019 SEC Disclosure NTAP)

However, the software that they design to work on the hybrid cloud are not able to stem the massive declines in their traditional businesses. This is indicated by the fact that Strategic and Mature products include not only flash storage, but also include revenue from software add-ons. Moreover, it is unlikely that NetApp is winning share in these markets either given the great growth in IBM-Red Hat's middleware/software segment post its acquisition.

(Source: IBM Q1 2020 Pres)

Investors might be hoping for NetApp to catch up in this segment, or might even be happy with relatively inferior growth given the value proposition. Indeed, the engineers at NetApp understand the hybrid cloud niche well and have even long been working with Red Hat to create integrated solutions using OpenStack.

However, we think that the situation can deteriorate rather easily since first of all Red Hat will be the first product that clients will need before they even think about other aspects of the software, let alone the hardware for their servers based on IBM's performance. With Red Hat under the IBM wing, NetApp, whose revenues rely substantially on commoditised products, will have to contend with the fact that the client universe will have to be decidedly unconvinced by the idea of letting IBM handle everything which does not seem to be the case at the moment. With the second issue of open source demand-side economics, with Red Hat already being the clear Linux market leader, IBM is in the driver's seat and can consolidate this leadership firmly in hybrid and multicloud.

(Source: Redhat.com)

What To Do?

NetApp has some structural problems, with software products, although likely to be good, superseded by more important parts of the datacenter infrastructure, namely the OS which IBM controls. Similar to other SA authors, we agree that NetApp looks like a dangerous trap as many cheap tech stocks do, due to immediate problems related to COVID-19 and cut IT budgets as well as some of the potential long-term problems discussed above. But would we invest in IBM since they seem to be eating NetApp's lunch? Probably not. Although there are a lot of positive things to say about Red Hat which is clearly a leading company, they don't move the IBM needle much. With concerns about IBM and their public cloud offering, which fails to compete well with competitors, as well as with Watson, we'd probably avoid them too but that's an article for another day.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.