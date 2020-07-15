Historic analysis suggests that gas may rise by 59% over the next year based on cyclical patterns at work in gas fundamentals.

As you can see in the following chart, the United States 12-Month Natural Gas Fund has seen a small bit of recovery over the past few weeks, in line with a rally in the price of gas.

It is my belief that not only is the rally in gas likely to continue, but also UNL remains one of the premier natural gas ETPs to trade it. I believe that now is a strong time to buy UNL to capture the upside in natural gas.

Natural Gas Markets

To start this piece off, let’s take an objective look at the technical picture of Henry Hub futures.

This year has seen remarkably weakness in the price of natural gas, as a downtrend in place before the year carried forward into 2020. This downtrend has been quite strong and has been driven by robust fundamental reasons (which we’ll discuss in a few paragraphs). However, starting in March of this year, natural gas reached a temporary bottom which held for about a quarter. It wasn’t until late June that natural gas attempted to push into fresh lows – an attempt which was immediately reversed.

At present, technical momentum is positive as seen by the histogram on the MACD chart. The MACD is an indicator which essentially measures the distance between two moving averages of price and serves as an acceptable method of gauging momentum. Given that the MACD is currently positive and given that price has recently strongly rejected a test of new lows for the year (in late June), I am moderately bullish from a technical perspective. I believe that the bullish momentum is likely to carry forward in the short term and the strong price rebound in late June signals a classic bear-trap where the final bears to the party were strongly burned, potentially indicating that a long-term low has been established.

Not only are the gas technical factors bullish, but I also believe the fundamentals are quite bullish as well. Specifically, I based this bullishness on a few key factors. One of which is the broad-based seasonal pattern of changes of inventories.

The above chart captures a very powerful economic relationship at work within gas fundamental data. What this chart shows is that natural gas tends to follow very broad and cyclical patterns in which periods of oversupply lead to periods of undersupply – which in turn lead to periods of oversupply once again.

This pattern is the classic “commodity cycle” taught in many economics courses and is a pattern around which we can trade. What the above chart shows is that gas fundamentals tend to follow patterns in which high inventory growth rates lead to gas prices falling. This decline in gas prices eventually reaches a point where production is reduced and inventories subsequently fall. This decline in inventories eventually reaches a point where prices rise, thus incentivizing gas production once again.

At present, we are currently sitting a few weeks after an upswing in the seasonally-adjusted rate of change in inventories. For a comparable case of how these upswings tend to work out, look at March of 2016 and March of 2012 on the chart. Each of these similar builds in inventories was resolved by several quarters of rising prices.

To look at the data another way, here is the 52-week return following a given year-over-year change in gas inventories.

In March/April, we saw the year-over-year change in inventories in the vicinity of 800-900 BCF. Historically speaking, on average gas prices rise by around 59% following a year-over-year change of this magnitude.

The above analysis may seem like a bit of an abstraction from real-world data, but it’s not. It captures the key cycle at work in virtually all commodities: supply and demand responds to price and this price-response changes the fundamentals which in turn impact price once again. It’s a profitable cycle around which long-term traders can place trades.

All this said, I do believe there are more short-term fundamentals which agree with this analysis. For one, gas production continues to decline and is expected to decline through at least 2021, according to the EIA’s latest Short-Term Energy Outlook.

We also must mention that the EIA does see demand declining as well during this period.

However, if you do the math, in aggregate, the EIA does see demand still outpacing supply which will lead to inventories contracting against the 5-year average.

Put simply, the EIA is bullish gas. In fact, in its latest price deck, it is calling for an increase in the price of natural gas by a whopping 90% over the next year – a number which significantly dwarfs my 59% estimate above.

I believe the gas fundamentals are overwhelming bullish at this point and that the odds have decisively switched into the favor of the bulls. I believe that UNL remains a premium ETP to capture this trend and I’ll discuss why in the next section.

About UNL

In my opinion, UNL is perhaps the most underrated natural gas ETP in the market today. The reason I say this is that UNL has a methodology which allows it to manage roll yield much better than alternatives, but also it gives exposure to the full forward curve which allows it to gain value as fundamentals shift.

Let’s start with the roll yield piece. The key problem of natural gas markets is that they tend to be in contango (with 83% of all weeks for the past decade seeing contango in the front of the forward curve). The problem with contango is that futures prices converge to spot prices and since contango means that futures are above the spot price, this means that futures decline in value through time in relation to the spot.

That last paragraph may be a bit dense, but it’s the entire problem of roll yield in a nutshell: futures converge to spot and gas futures tend to be priced above spot. Therefore gas futures decline in relation to the spot price most months. Of the popular gas ETPs, almost all of them are tracking the front month futures contract – the contract which is converging to the greatest degree during a typical month (since at the end of the month, delivery occurs and the futures contract becomes the spot commodity).

UNL is diversifying its exposure across the full 12-month forward curve which means that it greatly reduces roll yield since most of the convergence between spot and futures happens in the weeks leading up to expiry of a contract. This is a key winning factor of UNL and one of the reasons why it has performed much better than other gas-tracking alternatives like UNG.

And another reason why UNG is underrated in my opinion is that it allows investors to capture changes in gas fundamentals before these changes are factored into the prompt price of gas. For a case in point, here is the current forward curve of natural gas.

If you notice, there is backwardation in the curve starting in the fall of 2020 when compared to 2021. Also, 2021 is backwardated when compared to 2022.

The reason why backwardation is present in the curve is that gas traders have been pricing the above fundamentals into the market through trading futures contracts. The vast majority of gas ETP followers are only holding exposure in the front contracts which means that these broad changes in the gas forward curve will never really impact their holdings.

UNL however is holding exposure across the next 12 months. This means that as these fundamentals have been priced into the curve, UNL has seen its holding increase in value in relation to both the spot price and later periods on the forward curve. This is a very clear benefit to shareholders in that UNL is almost a more pure-play call on fundamentals than its sister-fund UNG which is heavily influenced by roll yield.

Ultimately, I am bullish gas and I believe that most gas ETPs will rise over the next year. However, I believe that UNL remains a very unrated and underutilized ETF for trading gas fundamentals and suggest that investors buy the fund.

Conclusion

Gas fundamentals are decisively shifting to bullishness as production is declining faster than anticipated drops in demand. Historic analysis suggests that gas may rise by 59% over the next year based on cyclical patterns at work in gas fundamentals. UNL is an underrated ETP due to its ability to reduce roll yield and capture broad fundamental themes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.