Estee Lauder (EL) is one of the consumer discretionary stocks best positioned in a global retail recovery scenario next year. Its firmly entrenched competitive advantage will help its growth pursuits in underpenetrated prestige beauty markets. Further, its accelerated digital pivot bodes well in a post-COVID world, while supply chain product mix and cost savings initiatives will drive profits. On the downside, a prolonged economic downturn will remain a concern.

Based on a 5-year historical average P/E multiple of 34X, I value EL at $224 per share – a modest upside of 15% from current levels. With an impressive track record in profit generation and capital efficiency, EL is a good stock to own over a long time.

EL’s Moat Will Drive Growth in Underpenetrated Markets

Estee Lauder’s moat is sustainable. Over the past years, the company managed to build a portfolio of leading brands. These brands maintain a number one or two spots in prestige beauty space in various counties, which includes the U.S., China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and India. That said, these brands possess pricing power as the company can increase prices and introduce higher-priced products to offset higher costs.

Another source of its moat is the symbiotic relationship with its channel partners. Estee continues to be a preferred vendor with its channel partners – department stores, travel retail locations, and specialty beauty outlets. In its latest annual report, department stores capture the majority of the distribution at 35% of sales. As the leading company in the prestige beauty, EL lends sales support to department stores. Other key channel partners are travel retail and specialty-multi stores at 23% and 11%, respectively. Travel retail is one of the company’s growth channels since more than a billion travelers passing through airports. Meanwhile, specialty-multi beauty stores are another major channel partner for the company, following the acquisition of Too Faced and Becca in 2016. Furthermore, the company also adds value to its channel partners with periodic new product introduction with specific retailers, driving traffic and excitement to the retailer and EL brands.

Growth opportunity lies in emerging markets. From 2014 to 2019, Asia and Pacific’s business reported highest growth rates with CAGR of 10.5%, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa at CAGR of 9.2%, while the Americas only exhibit paltry CAGR of 0.7%.

Emerging markets spend significantly less than developed markets. The average annual per capita spending on prestige beauty is $23 in China, $21 in Brazil, and $2 in India – substantially lower than the U.S. and South Korea at $255 and $276, respectively. Having said this, this also creates an opportunity to expand their brands geographically. In terms of brand reach, EL launched fewer brands in China, Brazil, and India, while it nearly sells all brands in the U.S.

EL already made significant investments in China for the past years. It has successfully built a locally run enterprise in China to keep the pace of local trends and developments. Likewise, the company invested in data sharing capabilities with Chinese department stores allowing them to pivot its consumer to online channels – driving business recovery as store traffic remains at 60% to 70% of pre-COVID levels.

It will also continue its disciplined approach to M&A in the Asian skincare space – the most recent is its acquisition of Korean skincare brand, Dr. Jart.

EL will prioritize building a dominant business in these emerging markets through organic and M&A strategy. With its sustained competitive advantage, it will be ready to seize growth opportunities in these underpenetrated markets.

Accelerated Pivot to Online Channel Offsets Subdued Travel Retail

EL is not immune to COVID headwinds. For instance, travel retail (23% of the sales) has been dramatically affected as consumer put their travel plans on hold. According to IATA, air travel may not recover to FY 2019 levels until 2023, a big blow to EL’s business. Without a reversal in the current passenger trend, travel retail will take a longer time to recover.

Despite a subdued travel retail business, EL is proactively diversifying its channel through development of its e-commerce capabilities. While the online channel represents a modest 15% of revenues, it should report higher revenue chunk in the coming years as it will ramp up its digital channel investments.

In a recent 3Q 2020 Conference call, online sales are one of the bright spots in a challenging environment:

Among our channels, online is thriving around the world. As we discussed with you at our Investor Day last year, we have long believed in the excellent growth prospects of online and have been investing in this dynamic channel for years. Our presence is global with online sales in over 50 countries. We are highly diversified with over 300 brand.com sites, over 60 brand boutiques on platforms such as Tmall and over 1,700 retail.com doors. Our online brand teams have been actively engaged since the containment measures took hold, optimizing product placement to address consumer current wants and needs and showing cases tools like virtual try-on to ease decision-making. The Estée Lauder brand expanded its online sales strategy to include a broader array of social selling activities from live shows on Instagram focused on self-care with global spokesmodels to live streaming from its brand sites with global and local mega-parties to live chats with consumer on its brand site, to personalized 1:1 outreach through various communication tools. M.A.C pivoted its long-waited April launch for its newest Selena capsule collection to online and social selling to honor the commitment it had made to consumers. The brand employed an exciting digital activation in place and in-person events for the global launch to tremendous success, as the order sold out online in 2 days. Selena is the biggest collection launched to date in terms of total sales on maccosmetics.com.

Supply Chain Improvements and Cost Savings Should Support Margin Expansion

Topline growth will take a while to recover. Longer-term, revenue growth could be below 9% a year, assuming a slow recovery in travel retail and department stores traffic. Despite lackluster expectations, its supply chain improvement and better product mix should lend support to enhanced net profit expansion.

Over the past years, EL utilized a network of third party manufacturers globally, including a higher percentage of manufacturing volume in Asia and Pacific to support growth in the region. Moreover, its Leading Beauty Forward cost-savings program (i.e., annual cost savings of $425 million to $475 million by 2021) should reduce its operating expenses over time. The improvement in margins is noticeable where operating profit margins increasing from 11.5% in 2010 to 17.6% in 2019.

Fair Value Estimate and Downside Risk

Based on improving sales channel and gradual recovery in its China business, FY 2021 sales should grow to $17.2 billion, and per-share earnings of $6.6 based on 14% net profit margins. Assuming a 34X multiple, I think that Estee Lauder’s fair value is at $224 per share, an upside of 15% from current share prices.

On the downside, EL faces the risk of declining revenues as consumers less product or trade down to mass-market beauty alternatives in a global economic recession. One mitigating factor is the company’s diversified geographic exposure and its ability to channel its resources to opportunities across the globe. In prior recessions, the company managed to quickly bounce back – a testament on EL’s ability to withstand the current stressed environment.

Conclusion

EL can sustain its competitive advantage in a post-COVID world. Uncertainties abound, its entrenched position in emerging markets, along with the shift to online channels and cost savings plan should support continued net profit expansion in the next years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.