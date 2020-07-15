Cloud communications infrastructure player, Twilio (TWLO), has seen a rally like never before. This 2016 IPO company is up by 128.73% YTD (year-to-date). Despite the huge jump and lofty valuations, there still remains much upside in the stock.

Twilio offers a cloud communications platform to its clients. The clients' developers then use the APIs (application programming interfaces) and other software tools designed for specific use cases to developing in-app communication mechanisms. These communication systems are then used by the clients to in turn support their customers at various stages of the purchase cycle. Twilio handles the higher-lever communication logic needed for almost all types of consumer engagement use cases. The company's software layer, Super Network, has been designed to communicate effectively with all the connected devices globally.

Twilio's enterprise clients are benefiting with dramatically lower costs and time required to develop customer-facing messaging platforms. The company has managed to effectively align its growth in line with those of its clients. Today, Twilio's tools enable many big businesses to develop and launch effective multi-channel customer engagement platforms. This PAAS (platform as a service) company is fast becoming the AWS of the communications world.

Twilio is one of the best-positioned companies to benefit from the rapidly evolving digital economy in the long run

Even before COVID-19 accelerated rapid transformation and adoption of all things, Twilio was on the path of a robust rise in customer base and revenues. The pandemic further accelerated the digitization of the economy and has opened up opportunities for Twilio in multiple customer engagement use cases across verticals.

Twilio has managed to report solid financial numbers in the first quarter and has also guided for a robust outlook for the second quarter. However, in the face of the ongoing uncertainty, the company has been forced to rescind its fiscal 2020 guidance.

Twilio has a diversified customer base comprising of over 190,000 organizations across industries, countries, and company sizes. This base has grown by a striking 23% on a YoY basis. Further, the company earned only 15% of its total revenues from the top 10 clients. This highlights that Twilio is not overtly dependent on any one client and has a resilient business model. Finally, Twilio's dollar-based net expansion rate was a very healthy 143%, highlighting the tremendous cross-selling opportunities that the company has availed in its existing customer base.

Beyond this, what truly differentiates Twilio from the many prominent cloud solution players in the market such as Five9 (FIVN) or Zendesk (ZEN) or even video communications players such as Zoom (ZM), is its ability to let customers build very customizable offerings.

The company also enjoys a significant competitive advantage in terms of higher switching costs for clients. Suffice to say that alternative customer-facing solutions will also have to ensure the same level of performance, reliability, and uptime parameters as compared to Twilio's product offerings. Considering the high-quality barrier set by Twilio, this will not be an easy feat.

The company has identified six new use cases to further bolster growth and improve margins

In addition to the existing use cases going strong, the company now sees promise in the six areas of remote contact center, self-service, contact list delivery, distance learning, telehealth, and mass notifications. Twilio has been quick to leverage these opportunities and is already working meaningfully on a few of them.

Twilio's programmable contact center platform, Flex, is one of the major milestones for the company. Flex is becoming one of the most reputed CPaaS brands with solid developer appeal and widespread growth opportunities. Developed by paying keen attention to what the clients wanted, this contact center solution has already started seeing some traction from major clients. Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is using Flex as an IT helpdesk for internal customers, while the State of New York is using it for contact tracing. Although Twilio will take time to grab a big share of the enterprise contact center solution market, the company has definitely made its presence felt in quite a small amount of time.

Twilio had also been wetting its feet in the healthcare space by few customer-facing activities with organizations such as Doctors On Demand and Veteran Affairs. However, HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) compliance for video, SMS, voice, and SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) Trunking technology, has further expanded Twilio's addressable market in this space. Going beyond just checking and reminding for appointments, the company's tools can now be used to develop products enabling online doctor-patient consultations. Twilio secured deals with Epic and Zocdoc in April and May 2020, respectively.

Twilio has also reported rising demand for its programmable video products for distance learning and SMS products for mass notifications within the education vertical. The company is also seeing increasing adoption of its offerings in the retail sector, as major brick-and-mortar players opt for digital customer engagement to implement curbside pickups and contactless deliveries.

Twilio's focus on offering application services in the six use cases is expected to be margin accretive for the company in the long run. Application services enjoy SaaS (software-as-a-service) like margins. The newer opportunities especially in telehealth and distance learning will also require more use of the company's programmable video solutions. Twilio sees this as a major opportunity to further improve margins. Hence, in addition to topline benefit, Twilio can achieve its gross margin target of over 60% in the long run as a consequence of favorable changes in product mix.

Investors should be aware of these risks

The biggest risk for the company is the share price volatility. Lofty valuations expose the company to a higher degree of share price volatility triggered by short-term events such as earnings hit or miss and one-time events. Twilio is exposed to this risk considering that it is currently trading at a forward P/E multiple of 1348.31x and P/S multiple of 25.24x.

Messaging technology for building an enterprise messaging platform is the biggest part of Twilio's business. However, any product which has a telecommunications component such as messaging, MMS, and voice is a lower margin as compared to application services such as email, video, Flex, TaskRouter, Studio, and Authy. Hence, the company may see a slight impact on margins in the near term as Twilio's messaging technology is increasingly used across the world.

The enterprise contact center market is also highly competitive and comprises of well-entrenched players such as Avaya (OTC:AVYA), Cisco (CSCO), and Genesys (GENESYS). Twilio will be facing stiff competition for Flex from these companies.

Finally, verticals such as ride-sharing, restaurants, and hospitality have been dramatically affected by the pandemic. However, while this is a challenge for Twilio, it is not that significant considering that these impacted sectors have accounted for less than 10% of the company's revenues for the past several quarters. Twilio has managed to successfully expand its customer base globally and also across use cases.

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for the company is $208.76. Considering the almost transformational nature of the company's platform, a broad customer base, high customer retention trends, and a huge number of existing and evolving use cases for its offerings, I believe that this target price is not capturing the fair value of Twilio. A target price of $270, as set by KeyBanc Capital Markets' analyst, Alex Kurtz on July 10, seems to be a fairly achievable target price for the company in the next 12 months.

Analysts mostly have a positive opinion for this company. On June 24, Goldman Sachs analyst Heather Bellini raised the target price to $225 from $137 but rated the company as Neutral. On June 22, Northland analyst Michael Latimore raised target price to $225 from $170 and reiterated an Outperform rating. On June 15, Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin upgraded the company's rating to Overweight from Neutral and raised target price to $225, up from $135. On June 1, Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron raised the target price to $230 from $160 and reiterated Outperform rating.

On May 29, Canaccord analyst T. Michael Walkley initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $215 price target. Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood raised target price to $230 from $180 and reiterated an Outperform rating. On May 27, RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin raised target price to $240 from $180 and reiterated Outperform rating. On May 26, Needham analyst Richard Valera raised target price to $225 from $170 and reiterated Buy rating. On May 20, JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens raised target price to $200 from $160 and reiterated Outperform rating. On May 7, DA Davidson analyst Rishi Jaluria raised the target price to $175 from $144 and reiterated a Buy rating. On May 7, Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin raised target price to $175 from $140 and reiterated an Overweight rating. On May 7, Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall raised target price to $160 from $125 and reiterated Overweight rating. On May 7, Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi raised the target price to $180 from $125 and reiterated a Buy rating.

At the end of March 31, 2020, Twilio had cash of $1.8 billion and total debt of $648.23 million on its balance sheet. The robust liquidity position will help the company come out even stronger out of the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic is definitely proving to be a net positive for the company as increased demand from verticals such as education, healthcare, and retail has mostly offset the lost business from areas such as hospitality, restaurants, and ride-sharing. These technologically-enabled changes in consumer behavior are more likely than not to persist even in the long run. Hence, I believe that these demand trends will continue to be growth drivers for Twilio even in the long run.

It is almost always pretty tough to exactly time the market. Instead, it will be a better strategy for retail investors with average risk appetite and investment horizon of at least one year to gradually build their position in the stock. The value averaging strategy can help avoid extreme volatility in portfolio value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.