Many REIT stocks are down heavily against pre-Covid levels, and I wrote about one of them, STORE Capital (STOR), in my last article.

REITs that have held up well need investors' attention too, in order to offset risks that caused the likes of STOR to take a hit.

One of these is Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

I last wrote about LXP in April, 2018. I liked the stock, arguing that it had overreacted to an upward move in rates and was cheap, with a 9% yield at the time.

Today, the stock is yielding 4%, and trades 33% higher than the date of my previous article. Given my positive view in 2018 and the difficulties of many REITs amid the COVID-19 crisis, I'll take that.

What should investors do with LXP now?

The repositioning has worked

In February 2019, LXP mad a deep cut its dividend from $0.71 to $0.41. This move was to support the company's cash levels as it reoriented its portfolios from office toward higher rated industrial assets.

For a long time, investors' main question for this stock was whether LXP's management could achieve its targeted business repositioning. I said in 2018 that " transitions in portfolio quality and balance sheet improvement are continuing" and I also suggested, "Progress in achieving this mix shift will be critical to the pace and extent of market re-rating of this REIT."

At the time (2018) competitive bidding was an issue, with questions over whether LXP would find attractive cap rates in its acquisitions strategy.

Well, now LXP has exceeded its previous target of a 75/25 industrial/office mix.

What's next? LXP targets becoming a 100% industrial REIT by 2022. This makes sense from a secular development point of view. It focuses mainly on warehouse and bulk distribution facilities, which can be repurposed if opportunity dictates, and which have proved resilient in the pandemic disruption of the last few months.

We saw this during the 1Q Results call, when CEO Wil Eglin gave a reassuring update on rent collections during the early stage of the COVID-19 lock-down.

To-date, we have fared extremely well with our consolidated cash base rent collections with 99.8% of April rents collected, and May rent collections are higher than at the same date in April.

Back in 2018 I noted this:

However, to quote CFO Pat Carroll: "...we still see a lot of capital chasing industrial investments and no change in cap rates". There has to be some level of risk that acquisitions slow down further in 2019 if competition persists or intensifies and attractive cap rates become scarcer for LXP.

CEO Elgin has changed the tone a little, this from the Q1 results call:

We believe we are in a more advantageous investment environment than we have been in recent years, with cap rates having moved 5% to 10% in our favor. Accordingly, we are actively engaged in underwriting new investments, and we’re working to add high quality, well located acquisitions and build-to-suits to our pipeline, with most opportunities at going in cap rates in the 5.25% to 6% range.

Management acknowledged short term risks to its planned dispositions of office properties during the 1Q results call in April. Despite this, I would not be surprised if activity on the acquisition side picked up. LXP attributes the improving cap rates to a shortage of funds due to COVID-19 risks among its competitors. Logically, if this eases then bidding pressures will come back and the window presented by the pandemic for opportunistic acquisitions will close. So LXP has reason to be active.

Conservative balance sheet and healthy cash cover

The balance sheet of the company has continued to improve, with the gradual shift to equity funding leaving equity at 62% of the mix, an increase of four percentage points over 58% three years ago.

At Q1 2020, LXP had $90 million of cash and a further $470 million available on its unsecured revolving credit facility. Leverage was 5.5 times net debt to adjusted EBITDA, and unsecured debt to unencumbered Net operating income was 5.1 times. Unencumbered NOI reached 85% of the LXP portfolio. There are no significant debt maturities before 2023.

Simplicity is ye to LXP as an investment

LXP's last conference call was short and sweet. This is for a reason. THE REIT remains on course, and COVID-19 problems are so far actually fairly minimal. While I am bullish on STOR, it is a very different situation to something like LXP. STOR has seen material disruption and, while things are improving, it will be sensitive to renewed lock-down conditions. LXP is resilient. As a result, the stock is only 11% down vs its pre-crisis level. Adjusted for the underlying, fundamental business risk, its 4% yield can be seen as attractive. As a result, the best way to look at LXP here is in a more or less normalised, non-crisis, framework.

Conclusion

While there may be more juice in recovery plays within the REIT space, a 4% yield is attractive in a low rate environment and the stock's remaining journey to being a pure play high quality industrial REIT is worth participating in. After doubts about its ability to execute, LXP has done its work. Bullish.