The company may have cut its dividend by more than it needed to but this may have been a good idea as the near term could be challenging.

On Tuesday, June 20, 2020, natural gas-focused midstream firm Targa Resources Corporation (TRGP) gave a presentation at the J.P. Morgan 2020 Energy, Power, & Renewables Conference. As is usually the case with presentations of this type, the company devoted a considerable amount of time towards discussing its operations and making an investment case in itself. In addition to this, the company devoted a great deal of effort towards discussing the broader fundamentals of the industry in which it operates. Overall, there are still numerous reasons to be attracted to the natural gas midstream industry over the long term, although the short term will be more challenging for many of these companies. Targa Resources disappointed many investors when it cut its dividend substantial in the last quarter, and while this will certainly help it maintain its strength in the current environment, it is still weaker than some of its peers.

Targa Resources operates primarily in Texas and in the Williston Basin.

Source: Targa Resources Corporation

This is not a bad position to be in. Texas is the epicenter of the oil and gas industry in the United States and the wealthy Permian basin in West Texas has been responsible for a sizable proportion of the production growth that we have seen in recent years. Targa's presence in the region has allowed it to benefit from this production growth through increased volumes. As the company's revenues and cash flows correlate with volumes, this has allowed it to grow these metrics over time.

This growth is quite evident in the company's gathering and processing unit. These pipelines gather up the natural gas in the basins where it is produced and transport it to a facility where it can be processed. The processing is necessary to remove the impurities in the natural gas before it can be used. Targa Resources has one of the largest gathering and processing operations in the Permian Basin as well as the rest of Texas, along with a much smaller one in the Williston Basin. In total, the company has 27,250 miles of pipelines and almost 6.3 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas processing capacity:

Source: Targa Resources Corporation

As just mentioned, we have seen the volume of resources grow consistently since 2013, although the rate of growth slowed down during the last energy bear market. This was largely a side effect of the growth in oil production that the region saw over the same period. Natural gas is often extracted from the same reservoirs as oil, so generally when the production of one goes up, so does the production of the other. This could, unfortunately, be a problem in the current environment. As I have discussed in various past articles, the upstream companies that actually operate the fields have begun to cut back on their production in order to preserve their financial strength and weather the current conditions in the industry. This could, unfortunately, also cause natural gas production to decline, which would have a negative impact on Targa Resources' natural gas volumes and possibly a negative impact on cash flows.

As is the case with many other midstream companies, Targa Resources also operates long-haul pipelines. The most significant of these is the Grand Prix pipeline that carries natural gas liquids from the Permian Basin to Targa Resources' fractionation trains at the massive Mont Belvieu facility.

Source: Targa Resources Corporation

The Grand Prix pipeline started operation in the middle of 2019 and it was one of the more ambitious projects that Targa Resources has ever undertaken. The pipeline cost approximately $1.4 billion to construct and is capable of carrying 300,000 barrels per day. Targa Resources has the ability to increase this to 500,000 barrels per day should upstream production demand it so the system has the potential to stimulate growth in excess of what it has already delivered. This potential growth is unlikely in the near term but it could very well offer a long-term opportunity.

There are reasons to believe that this growth story will, ultimately, play out. The reason for this is Targa's ownership of the Galena Park LPG Terminal. This terminal is capable of loading around eight million barrels of liquefied petroleum gas onto tankers for export to other nations. This volume has steadily increased over the years as the terminal was only loading about 5.5 million barrels per month back in 2017:

Source: Targa Resources Corporation

In various previous articles, I stated that governments around the world have been working to reduce their nations' carbon emissions due to fears of climate change. Liquefied petroleum gas can help them achieve this goal as it produces 20% lower carbon emissions than heating oil and 50% less carbon emissions than coal. Thus, households in regions of the world that lack the infrastructure to use natural gas for heating and cooking could switch to liquefied petroleum gas, which can be stored on site, in order to reduce their carbon emissions. There are more than three billion households worldwide that could reduce their carbon emissions in this way, especially in emerging markets.

The Energy Information Administration expects that this scenario will play out over the next thirty years. In fact, according to the agency, China, India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and many countries in Africa are expected to greatly increase their demand for the compounds, especially in rural areas:

Source: Targa Resources Corporation, Energy Information Administration

As we can see, the demand for liquefied petroleum gas in non-OECD nations is expected to grow from about 110 quadrillion Btus today to almost 160 quadrillion Btus in 2050. That is a 45.5% increase over the thirty-year period. Targa Resources is well-positioned to take advantage of this because it is currently working to increase its export capacity to 15 million barrels per month from today's levels. The company expects that this work will be complete during the third quarter of 2020. It is admittedly uncertain whether production volume will be high enough to support this higher capacity, especially in the near-term, but if it is then it will immediately stimulate the company's growth. Otherwise, we will have to wait until conditions improve and economic growth returns before we see the benefits to the company.

In the past, I have discussed how midstream companies are generally insulated from commodity price fluctuations because their business model is essentially charging a fee for each unit of natural gas liquids that moves through its infrastructure. This is why these companies are often referred to as "toll roads." Targa Resources is no exception to this as approximately 80% of its operating margin comes from these fees. Thus, Targa Resources itself is unlikely to be directly impacted by the drop in energy prices that was caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. It could still be indirectly impacted by counterparty risk. As I discussed in a previous article, many shale operators were unable to generate positive cash flow even when oil prices were much higher than they are today and so may have difficulty remaining solvent. As such, we want to look at the balance sheets of the company's customers. Here is a summary:

Source: Targa Resources Corporation

Targa Resources' top 25 customers represent approximately 60% of the company's total revenue. These customers are 76% investment-grade companies. While a high percentage of investment-grade companies is something that we like to see, this is a much lower number than I would like to see, especially since these customers only account for 60% of revenues. It would certainly be nice to know how the customers that account for the remaining 40% of Targa Resources' revenues break down and the fact that the company has not disclosed this information makes me cautious. With that said though, the government has been hesitant to allow even bankrupt customers to break contracts with midstream companies but this is still a risk.

One of the biggest disappointments related to Targa Resources recently was the company reducing its distribution by 89% to $0.10 per share quarterly. This brought the company's yield down to a rather disappointing 2.58% at the present stock price. As is always the case though, let us make sure that the company can actually afford this reduced dividend so that we do not have to worry about another dividend cut. The typical way to do this is by looking at a metric known as the distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP metric that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by its ordinary operations that is available to be distributed to the equity holders. In the first quarter of 2020, the company had a distributable cash flow of $301.9 million but it only paid out $23.3 million in dividends to the common equity holders and $22.9 million to the preferred equity. Thus, we can see that even if the company's cash flow declines substantially, it should certainly be able to maintain this new dividend and in fact probably cut it by more than it needed to.

In conclusion, Targa Resources is well-positioned to capitalize on the likely forward growth in the production and export of liquefied petroleum gas. However, this may be a long-term story as production declines this year could have a negative impact on its volumes and possibly cash flows. The company may also have more counterparty risk than some of its peers due to the comparably low percentage of investment-grade customers that it has versus other midstream companies. The company's new dividend yield is also rather disappointing and it does appear that it may have cut it by more than it needed to. It may make sense though as the near-term story here is likely to be a challenging one for the company.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally posted to Energy Profits in Dividends. Subscribers to the service have had a week to act on it.