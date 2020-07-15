This is a Z4 pre quarterly release update. We spoke briefly with management recently. Our thoughts:

First, don't look for any new well results this quarter as they did not have a frac spread working during the quarter. This should be pretty well known. When we spoke they were still drilling on the three well Goodrich pad in Washington County in the "development area" which is about 70,000 acres of their massive Giddings position.

Karnes is currently without a rig which should also be well known and makes sense to us given the more known quantity of Karnes wells and the rapid oil return there, something you don't necessarily want when oil prices are low.

When we spoke it was communicated to us that no decision had been made on whether or not Magnolia (NYSE:MGY) would keep the rig and drill the next Giddings pad or not. More on this below. We understood that were they to keep the Patterson rig and spud the next set of wells, they would very likely be in the same "development" acreage.

The Goodrich three well pad is near two of the wells referenced in the 1Q20 press release. In that press release, they said two of the four were the best wells yet in Giddings and those were in fact the two on the pad near Goodrich. The other two were solid but more exploratory. We don't know if they are looking to put a frac spread on Goodrich at this time or not but we would not be surprised to see a decision by the time of the 2Q call.

Since we spoke, we note the rig has moved to the two well Acadia pad and we're happy to see them staying busy in the area.

While we won't get new wells with the 2Q report we should get some longer term rates for the last set of wells and maybe a decision on completion timing of some of their 5 DUCs at Giddings (the Giddings 3 pad makes 5 DUCs in this play only; they could also pop DUCs at Karnes should oil prices warrant but that would probably be later in the year).

Nutshell: No change to the story. They under spend cash flow by design. They don't like debt. We noted some significant organic insider buying by the president here which of late has been rare in the space and we think further speaks to his confidence in the plan and the underlying low valuation of the company. Commodity prices are likely to be a good bit better by the time of the 2Q call relative to what they were during the 1Q reporting season and they should be prepared for inquiries as to the criterion for the next set of completions. It seems unlikely that they will be completing much if anything before late summer or early fall but we'll know more with the 2Q call now set for August 6th. In the meantime, they're a low debt name, oily name, with relatively high margins (realizations are likely to be within $2 or so of WTI in the back half of 2020) and they will continue the under spend by design approach while staying unhedged to provide upside to a recovery in prices.

