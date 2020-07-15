The Death Of Value Investing: Rising Real Rates - The Only Factor That Will Change This Trend

The new global growth paradigm has rendered value investing dead and investors continue to bid up the only game in town as it pertains to "growth." That trend may be ending.

Tech stocks and the Nasdaq have the last remaining group of companies that are generating top line revenue growth. Legitimate growth should get discounted at a higher multiple with lower interest rates.

If a company is not growing, lower interest rates do not justify a higher multiple.

As organic economic growth has converged below 2% around the world, economically-sensitive sectors have lost their ability to generate top-line growth.

During the past 30 years, the trend higher in nearly all assets has been a function of declining real interest rates. Real interest rates (nominal interest rates minus expected inflation) represent the opportunity cost of holding cash compared to some other financial asset. Lower real interest rates make it relatively more costly to hold cash compared to financial assets.

To succinctly summarize the world of investing during the past 30 years, one has to understand the dynamic between debt, growth, and inflation. A rising level of debt has reduced the rate of growth and inflation in the economy, lowering real interest rates and causing the valuation of risk assets to rise. Counterintuitively, higher debt has suppressed growth and led to higher valuations of financial assets through lower real rates.

10-Year Real Interest Rate:

As the debt overhang in the economy has surpassed well-studied critical thresholds, growth and inflation will become very depressed. Interest rates across the Treasury curve will start to press toward the zero bound as the economy struggles to gain its footing after the COVID-19 crisis.

Historically, lower interest rates meant higher asset prices, but that dynamic is about to change. As interest rates press toward zero, real interest rates may start to rise, upending a 30-year trend.

Real interest rates have temporarily increased over the past several decades. Each cyclical upturn in the economy has led to higher real interest rates. Asset prices have continued to perform well during these bouts of higher real rates associated with increases in growth. This article discusses a scenario that we have not seen before, other than acute crises like March 2020, in which real rates increase from deflation. A deflationary rise in real rates will be the default position for the rest of this note.

Without the Federal Reserve moving overnight rates negative, it will be challenging for the belly of the Treasury curve (5-10 year rates) to move significantly below 0%. If the rate of expected inflation continues to drift lower as it has for many decades, the nominal rate will be unable to offset the decline, and the real interest rate will find it hard to continue its descent.

5-Year Forward Inflation Expectations:

Japan and Europe have found themselves in similar situations and have pursued a path of negative interest rates to delay the harmful impacts of debt deflation.

Value stocks fail to join in the higher multiples generated by lower real interest rates as a stagnant economy erodes the top-line growth of many sectors. Financials, materials, and industrials all trade with a PE Ratio of roughly 8x-14x despite the lower interest rates as a business with no growth does not deserve a higher multiple with lower rates.

Growth companies, concentrated in the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), are enjoying the benefits of lower real rates as legitimate growth does deserve to be discounted at a higher multiple with lower rates.

This has been the death of value investing.

Growth has slowed to a point where the majority of entire sectors of the economy cannot grow and thus do not deserve higher multiples with lower interest rates.

Investors have continued to crowd into the only sector offering organic growth and thus deserving a higher multiple with falling real rates.

This trend will continue as long as real rates remain in a downtrend. As noted above and discussed below, we may be coming to the end of the road without another significant policy move by the Federal Reserve.

Crushing Debt Overhang

Countless research papers have studied the impact of extreme debt loads on an economy, and virtually none have concluded that inflation miraculously accelerates after debt crosses a certain threshold.

In fact, many thresholds of debt have been declared, but all are related to a nonlinear impact as it pertains to the negative effect on growth. As debt levels rise, growth is adversely impacted. When growth declines, inflation is diminished.

In a BIS paper, "The Real Effects Of Debt," which studies 18 OECD countries, the authors set out to explain the harmful impact of extreme debt levels and concluded with several thresholds based on the sector of the economy.

When public debt is in a range of 85% of GDP, further increases in debt may begin to have a significant impact on growth: Specifically, a further 10 percentage point increase reduces trend growth by more than one tenth of 1 percentage point. For corporate debt, the threshold is slightly lower, closer to 90%, and the impact is roughly half as big. Meanwhile for household debt, our best guess is that there is a threshold at something like 85% of GDP, but the estimate of the impact is extremely imprecise. - The Real Effects Of Debt

US government debt has crossed the critical thresholds outlined in the paper and will start to have nonlinear negative impacts on economic growth moving forward. In other words, fiscal policy will no longer be effective in stimulating lasting growth. Each fiscal stimulus blast will have an ever-greater fleeting impact on economic growth.

So, as public debt rises and populations age, growth will fall. As growth falls, debt rises even more, reinforcing the downward impact on an already low growth rate… In the end, the only way out is to increase saving. -- Our conclusion is that, at low levels, debt is good. It is a source of economic growth and stability. But, at high levels, private and public debt are bad, increasing volatility and retarding growth. It is in this sense that borrowing can first be beneficial, so long as it is modest. But beyond a certain point, debt becomes dangerous and excessive. - The Real Effects Of Debt

Government Debt To GDP Ratio:

Source: Z.1 Financial Accounts, Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

While US household debt as a percentage of GDP remains below the stated 85% threshold, along with total business debt, the cumulative threshold of roughly 260% of GDP has now been breached as of Q1. After the decline in the denominator in Q2, the US will be significantly above the cumulative debt to GDP threshold, ensuring a crushing impact on trend economic growth.

The chart below shows total non-financial debt as a percent of GDP along with comparable ratios for various countries as of 2010. Virtually no country has deleveraged, so all the ratios in the table from 2010 are likely higher today, highlighting that while the US debt problem is going to have a crushing impact on growth, many other developed nations are further along the path of debt deflation.

Total Non-Financial Debt To GDP Ratio:

Of note, all the countries in the table above have had close to 0% or negative interest rates. They have been unable to raise interest rates the entire previous economic cycle, emphasizing the impact of high debt loads on growth and interest rates.

The McKinsey Global Institute highlights why fearing inflation based on fiscal or monetary stimulus is unfounded in the data.

Raising inflation rates is another way to increase nominal GDP growth in the denominator in our equation. This is a viable option only for advanced economies where debt is held in the local currency. So far, inflation has remained at very low levels, despite record low interest rates and unconventional monetary policies such as quantitative easing. In recent years, many economists have discussed the limited effectiveness of this standard monetary mechanism in a high debt environment. It can work only if banks are willing to lend. Liquidity, they point out, cannot translate into inflation when demand is depressed, the propensity to save is high, and banks are still deleveraging. This situation is called a liquidity trap, in which injections of cash into the private banking system by central banks fail to boost borrowing and hence make monetary policy ineffective. -Debt And (Not Much) Deleveraging

After adjusting for inflation, total bank loan growth was 30% slower from 2010-2019 compared to the average from 1979-2007. As noted in the quote above, inflation will not appear from monetary stimulus if banks are unwilling to lend.

Loan growth frequently spikes in the middle of a recession as the demand for cash is high, and we saw that again in April and May, but the long-run trajectory of loan growth is impaired by weakening economic conditions.

Total Real Loan Growth:

As shown above, when debt levels become excessive, both fiscal and monetary policy is ineffective in stimulating lasting economic growth.

The chart below of Core GDP growth shows a step-function lower after the turn of the center that will not recover as the economy continues to surpass critical debt thresholds.

"Core GDP" Annual Growth By Decade (%):

As fiscal and monetary policy fail to boost the economy, growth sinks into a lower trend regime. Economically-sensitive sectors such as financials, industrials, and materials lose their ability to grow as a sector and thus are not valued at higher multiples despite lower interest rates.

In the next section, we'll look at sector valuations to highlight why the crowding in large-cap growth stocks makes sense and also what could cause the trend to end.

Sector Valuations

Over the past two economic cycles, the trend rate of growth has dwindled, casting a wider net around cyclically-sensitive sectors that are struggling to find growth.

The chart below shows the annualized total return by sector since 2005, a 15-year period that encompasses two significant declines and recoveries in asset prices.

Technology is a clear standout for the reasons discussed above, compounding at 13%, while industrials, materials, financials, energy, and regional banks have all underperformed.

Bond-like sectors and growth sectors have carried the performance over the past 15 years as real interest rates marched lower.

Annualized Total Return Since 2005:

Not only have the cyclically sensitive "value" stocks underperformed, but they also have not compensated you for their above-average volatility. The chart below shows the 15-year annualized return/volatility for all main equity sectors.

The best performers have been bond proxy sectors and defensive growth sectors. Cyclical sectors have offered poor risk-adjusted performance as a lack of organic growth fails to benefit from lower real interest rates.

Annualized Total Return / Volatility Since 2005:

The table below shows the PE ratio of various equity sectors graphed on the left axis and the 15-year risk-adjusted return on the right axis.

The PE ratio is calculated as the current price divided by the three-year maximum in EPS estimates.

The chart shows a linear relationship as market participants bid up the sectors that have outperformed over the last 15-year as this trend is not cyclical, it's a secular trend of lower real rates that disproportionately benefits a smaller and smaller subset of sectors and stocks with organic growth or bond-like characteristics.

PE Ratio Vs. Risk-Adjusted Return:

To highlight this point, a few longer-term PE Ratio charts emphasize that some sectors have benefited from falling real rates with higher multiples while others have not.

Technology stocks are expected to have organic growth and thus deserve a higher multiple with lower real rates.

PE Ratio: Current Price / 3-Year Max In EPS Estimates

Regional banks, on the other hand, are trading at just a "7" PE Ratio but cannot find support at any price.

"Value" investors continue to buy low PE financial stocks and avoid high PE tech stocks without realizing the secular force behind the growth vs. value divergence.

PE Ratio: Current Price / 3-Year Max In EPS Estimates

The PE ratio of the Nasdaq has been perfectly correlated to the inverse of real interest rates since 2018.

Nasdaq PE Ratio Vs. Real Rates (Inverted):

As long as real interest rates continue to decline, growth will outperform value. If real interest rates rise, the spread between growth and value will start to compress, but likely not from value stocks rising but growth stocks falling faster as all asset prices decline.

Investing Takeaway

As trend economic growth falls and moves into a sub-2% regime, a smaller share of corporations will be able to generate organic growth. As a result, the concentration of stocks/sectors that benefit from falling real interest rates will shrink, and a few select stocks and sectors will continue to be "overcrowded." Growth sectors and bond-like proxies should remain the sector concentration in your portfolio as these will likely continue to outperform the value/economically sensitive sectors, such as financials.

The only factor that will derail this trend is rising real interest rates. In the case of rising real rates, the spread between value and growth will compress, but not from value stocks rising but rather from all sectors falling.

How can you translate this trend into your portfolio?

At EPB Macro Research, we take a comprehensive approach to portfolio management that spans well beyond just stocks.

We start from a balanced portfolio with assets that benefit from all economic environments: Growth, recession, inflation, and deflation.

Based on the upcoming economic environment determined by an analysis of secular and cyclical trends, we simply "tilt" or "shift" our exposure of risk into the assets that are best prepared for what's to come.

The upcoming environment of weakening growth and persistently low inflation will continue to benefit Treasury bonds until interest rates flatten at the zero lower bound.

At this point, long-term Treasury bonds will not provide the same offset to stock exposure.

As far as equity exposure, we continue to favor large-cap growth/defense. When real rates rise, these overcrowded sectors will likely fall the hardest, but an otherwise balanced portfolio will hedge that eventuality.

While real rates remain in a downtrend, growth/defensive remains the only game in town worthy of higher multiples with lower real interest rates.

(These slides were taken from a Quarterly Webcast presented to members of EPB Macro Research.)

