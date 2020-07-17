Just How Risky Are CEFs When Building A 8%-10% Balanced Portfolio Yield?

I'm noticing so many more investors move into the space and then become "surprised" when the market hiccups and they see a sharp decline on price.

For most investors in the last 30 years, the 6% they earned on average in their bond portfolios with lower volatility was great, but unlikely to be repeated.

What's the true measure of risk for a CEF? Is it the movement in price or the movement in NAV?

In the last few months, we saw the first degree of significant volatility in the closed-end fund space in quite some time. These downturns occur every so often.

(This report was first published to members of Yield Hunting on June 22, 2020.)

In the last few months, we saw the first degree of significant volatility in the closed-end fund ("CEF") space in quite some time. These downturns occur every so often. The nature of the CEF market is one that tends to lead to exacerbated moves on both sides. Let me explain.

The CEF market can be characterized as being largely retail investors and financial advisors. Very few institutional players operate as the daily volume is just too small to trade their large sums of capital. This means that the CEF market tends to trade more on sentiment- more so than virtually any other asset class. When investors are trading their own capital, they tend to make mistakes as biases creep into their thought process.

When discounts to NAV are tight, the sentiment is euphoric and investors have forgotten the risks inherent in the funds. When discounts are very wide, investors are severely pessimistic with little willing to commit their own capital.

The fact that the price deviates from NAV, unlike in an open-end mutual fund, and is dictated not by institutional investors trading large sums of capital in a liquid market, but by small mom-and-pop investors buying a few hundred shares means that volatility is main attribute. It doesn't take much to send a particular lower-liquid CEF soaring or plummeting.

This is all types of price risk. That's a lot different than the underlying credit risk or NAV risk of the fund. Remember, the share price quoted on a CEF is the market coming together to trade shares. This is not unlike shares of common stocks - as both CEFs and equities trade on the very same stock exchanges.

1- Price Risk: The volatility due to market participants moving the price

2- NAV Risk: The volatility due to the underlying holdings changing in value

What's the true measure of risk for a CEF? Is it the movement in price or the movement in NAV?

The CEF space is garnering many new investors "discovering" the space in their hunt for yield. They think the risks of the CEF space are no different than what you would see in the open-end mutual fund market. But remember, mutual funds are not exchange traded and always (almost always) trade at NAV. This gives an illusion of lower risk.

This is no different than what I've heard for years being said for real estate. Investors would state that they like real estate because it provides fairly stable income (like a bond) without any movement in principal. After all, real estate prices always go up! Right?!

This is patently false. The value of the home is moving daily - even hourly - based on mortgage rates, demand, supply (how many homes nearby are on the market), and a host of other factors both macro and micro. But the illusion that the value doesn't change helps create the misconception that the principal is not really at risk.

Not having to open your monthly statements - or worse yet, log into your brokerage each day - and see a "change in value" that was down can provide a significant support artifice to the psyche. That's something that has to be dealt with if you are going to be a passive investor in the public markets.

Given that we specialize primarily in the closed-end bond fund space, we are dealing with this every day. Individual bonds are similar to owning real estate in that they typically do not move much on a day-to-day or even month-to-month basis. The investor collects the coupons and is satisfied seeing that their principal is virtually unchanged.

But for most investors in the last 30 years, the 6% they earned on average in their bond portfolios with lower volatility was great. The bonds earned 6%, stocks 8%-plus and they easily made the 4% rule during retirement work. Today, the bonds are earning less than 3%, and closer to 2%. Equities, looking forward, will earn about 6% or less. This makes the 4% rule much harder to work.

This is bringing a lot of new investors to the CEF space that had never heard of a "closed" end fund. These investors are allured by the high yields and fluff reports that tout the higher yields and the ability to buy a dollar's worth of assets for 90 cents. Who doesn't like a deal?

But investors need to know just how much new risk they are assuming. By purchasing shares of a CEF, they are increasing their risk profile significantly compared to plain vanilla mutual funds and exchange traded funds invested in bonds. However, it appears most new investors do not realize this. Let's run through some numbers to help put this into perspective.

Using standard deviation as our measure of risk, we can compare the risk of several category averages.

The key here is the Barclays US Agg which has a standard deviation of just 3.62% annually. But that's understated as most fixed income mutual funds have very little allocated to Treasuries while the index has nearly half in the risk-free rate. So the more apt comparison is the investment grade corporates using the iShares iBOXX Investment Grade ETF (LQD) as a proxy. Here the standard deviation is much higher at 8.11%, about half the level of equities.

Using actual and popular bond mutual funds as a bond allocation proxy, we see that the level of risk is actually lower. For example, Fidelity Total Bond (FEPIX) has a standard deviation of just 3.49% PGIM Total Bond (PDBAX) at 4.43%, and PIMCO Income (PONAX) at 4.66%.

We built mock portfolios in Portfolio Visualizer to assess portfolio risk.

I built a two fund open-end mutual fund portfolio using FEPIX and PONAX at 50% weights each. In the second portfolio, I constructed a portfolio of 20 popular CEFs weighted at 5% each. Lastly, I made a single fund portfolio using one CEF, PIMCO Corporate and Income (PTY).

Here are the results.

Portfolio 1: 50% FEPIX, 50%, PONAX

Portfolio 2: 100% CEFs, 5% weighted each

Portfolio 3: 100% PTY

The first portfolio has a low amount of risk but also the lowest returns. The best year is just 8.67% compared to 24.82% for the CEF portfolio. But then again, the max draw down is vastly different as well at -5.8% vs. -23.4%.

Using standard deviation, the portfolio is at 10.9% on price, which places it about 36% more risky than LQD and 200% more risky than the benchmark, AGG. But remember the small bases those other funds are starting from.

And the most important point is that those risk metrics for portfolios 2 and 3 are on price, not NAV. The price variability is a lot higher given that it's retail investors driving that volatility. For instance, on Thursday, June 11, 2020, PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Income (PCI) fell over 8% in a single day. That was worse than the S&P 500! But the NAV that evening only fell 9 cents or 0.61%. That's a massive disconnect between the price and the NAV and shows the "risk" a.k.a. volatility of the price of CEFs compared to NAVs.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, the last time we saw volatility before the crisis, we sent a note to members titled, "YH: Don't Panic!" in which we stated the following:

Remember the goal of the Core Portfolio is strong cash flows of around 8%. That of course doesn't come without risk. However, by staying the course, the cash flows from the portfolio will eventually overwhelm the price distortions that can occur. The NAVs are showing that the value in the funds is holding up. Today, discounts remain very wide, especially in anything with duration because of the fear of rising rates. But as bond funds, they have a terminal value so long as the underlying issuer does not default. They are tethered to the NAV, and when in favor, will revert back toward those values. We have purchased cash flow vehicles that pay real dollars, so unless the distribution is cut, nothing has changed. Even the value of the underlying holdings barely moved yesterday in what was one of the worst days for the market ever. The moves in the last few days are complete panic by largely retail investors looking to sell anything that could even remotely be affected by rising rates. Advocating to stay the course when hysteria is all around is tough to do, but it's the rational and logic choice.

Concluding Thoughts To Part I

Risk is a tricky thing, but the most important thing when constructing a portfolio. I'm noticing so many more investors move into the space and then get "surprised" when the market hiccups and they see a sharp decline on price.

In March, we saw CEFs not only hiccup but throw up. We saw prices really nosedive in March. It was a confluence of events that led to such a strong decline. Going into the crisis, discounts were relatively tight. Tighter than they had been in years. So valuations were rich to start. Second, we saw liquidity hammer not only prices but NAVs - sending them down as much as equities.

This is something novice CEF investors had no idea could happen. These are bonds after all! Bonds shouldn't fall any where near what stocks fall. The chart below shows that. Traditional bond mutual funds fell but far less than the stock market and CEFs. They have also mostly recovered on a total return basis. The SPY fell 34.5% peak-to-trough and has recovered a large portion of that decline. However, PCI and the Amplify High Income ETF (YYY), an ETF of fixed income CEFs, remain far below breakeven.

Data by YCharts

In Part II, we will go through some specialized risks that investors face and ways they can mitigate them when building a balanced higher-yielding portfolio using closed-end funds.

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials and 20% off the introductory rate. Our member community is fairly unique focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today. We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds. Check out our Five-Star member reviews. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.