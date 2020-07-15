More Bad News For Shopify

This represents further competition for Shopify and may make many investors realize the company is not as unique as they thought.

Thesis Summary

On July 14, BigCommerce (BIGC) applied for a $100 million IPO. Out of all the players in the eCommerce space, BigCommerce is perhaps the most similar to Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) in terms of price, software, and user-case. While growth is not as impressive as Shopify, the company is more profitable and the IPO is very bad news for Shopify, which is already operating in a crowded market.

Source: qeretail.com

BIGC is in town

BigCommerce applied on Monday to raise $100 million in an IPO under the ticker BIGC. The company is a cloud-based platform that allows users to easily create online stores. In this regard, the company's appeal and target market are exactly that of Shopify, and there is little that distinguishes them in this regard other than size. BigCommerce has served around 60 stores in 120 countries. Meanwhile, back in October, Shopify surpassed 1 million stores. Shopify's revenues grew by 46.49% while BigCommerce "only" achieved 22% growth. Below, we can see a breakdown of the latest financial information available for BIGC.

Source: S-1

Above, we can see income statements for the full 2018-2019 fiscal years and also the latest quarterly results compared to the previous year's quarter. As stated above, YoY growth came in at around 22%. YoY quarterly growth was even higher at 29%. Most impressive, however, was the improvement in profitability. The company has been on a trend of improving profitability. Where the second quarter of 2019 netted a loss of just over $10 million, the last quarter only lost around $4 million, which was around negative $0.10/share.

So, what can we expect moving forward? Is BIGC a "good" investment and does it have what it takes to compete with Shopify.

BIGC vs. Shopify: Product

As far as the platform goes, functionally, they are very similar. Both companies empower their users to easily create and launch an internet store. This includes hosting and domain, predesigned templates, product and stock management, and payment getaway. In terms of functionality, the biggest difference is perhaps that Shopify has a larger ecosystem of developers building custom Apps. BigCommerce has its version of this, but due to its smaller size, some functionalities have not yet been explored by developers in BigCommerce.

The design of the website also works the same. Users can purchase themes or even select from a bunch of free ones. The theme allows you to easily edit and customize landing, product pages, etc. In this area, again, we would have to give SHOP a slight edge in terms of design appeal and options available.

Last, but certainly not least, the pricing structure. Again, the two companies are almost perfectly matched. Both use a subscription model with different tiers, starting at around $30 and ending in customized enterprise-level solutions which could cost anywhere from $1000-2000/month. However, it is worth mentioning that BigCommerce's "plans" have a limit on how many sales you can make, in terms of dollars. This "forces" people to upgrade as their sites get bigger. On the flip side, the company offers a much better deal in terms of transaction fees. With BigCommerce, you can use third-party payment getaways with no extra cost, where Shopify charges anywhere from 0.5-2%. BigCommerce's payment method is also slightly less expensive. Depending on the plan, you would save anywhere from 0.1-0.3% compared to Shopify Payments. This one, therefore, goes to BIGC.

Overall, both platforms are similar. The most significant difference is that Shopify has built a much larger ecosystem around its platform. There's a whole section of certified Shopify Experts and developers, and this helps both with implementing Shopify solutions and commercialization. BigCommerce also does this to an extent, but it is limited by its much smaller reach and size.

BIGC vs. Shopify: Company

As far as the business in itself, they both rely on subscription revenues, but it is clear that Shopify has a much more aggressive approach to growth and operations. Shopify has been growing and spending much faster. Of course, thanks to its valuation, SHOP has been able to almost print money by issuing shares. In the last year, Shopify spent over $700 million in SGA and, currently, holds over $430 million in long-term debt, with revenues of $1.7 billion. BigCommerce is a lot smaller. The company has $71.7 million in long-term debt, revenues are $112.1 million, and spent around $22 million in SGA.

The main difference between the companies is, of course, growth and profitability. Shopify has grown at triple digits, although this is now slowing down. However, profitability seems to be the least of their concerns. The company was almost breaking even in 2012, losing only $0.03/share. As of writing this, EPS is negative $1.15. Shopify has a gross profit margin of 54.4% and an EBITDA margin of -7.71%.

Meanwhile, BigCommerce is working towards achieving profitability. This can be seen especially in the latest quarterly results, where the company pretty much doubled its EPS, going from negative $0.23 to negative $0.10. Operationally, the company has a higher gross profit margin than Shopify, 77.5%.

It's Getting Crowded

With BigCommerce going public, we have another player in the already crowded eCommerce space. I already covered in a recent article how Facebook's (FB) new Shop feature was bad news for Shopify.

Everyone knows that eCommerce is the next big thing, and they all want a slice of the pie. Not only do we have FB, SHOP, and now BigCommerce, but there is also, of course, WordPress's WooCommerce, Square (SQ), and even Intuit (INTU). Now, I am not saying Shopify doesn't have a certain competitive advantage due to its size and marketing efforts but is it enough to justify its valuation?

In terms of growth, Shopify's best days are behind it. This is not to say the company can't sustain a 20% growth over the next few years, but, at some point, they will also have to start earning. This is going to become increasingly difficult with players such as BigCommerce, which already appear to be more profitable and have to face giants with deeper pockets like Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook.

Furthermore, as I have also explained before, the world is becoming increasingly concentrated in the hands of a few companies. This is also bad for a company like Shopify which makes much of its revenue serving small and medium businesses.

Takeaway

The question; why would I invest in Shopify and not BigCommerce? The product is incredibly similar. Shopify doesn't have a unique value proposition other than its great marketing efforts. In the long-run, I'd rather invest in a company that has a sustainable business model that can make money, rather than one that relies heavily on marketing and pursues growth, which will eventually slow down, rather than profitability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.