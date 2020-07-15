Further economic clarity is likely needed before a deal takes place, but my bias is for a larger bank with a footprint located in the Southeastern United States.

While it could be another quarter or two before a deal is announced, relative to bank peers, PNC has also proven to be an out-performer on an organic operating basis.

Investment Thesis

The PNC Financial (PNC) first quarter earnings took a relatively large hit, driven by both provision expense and margin compression. While PNC, along with a majority of its bank peers across the United States, is likely to have volatile earnings throughout the remainder of 2020, President and CEO William Demchak has clearly positioned his bank to being in driver’s seat in terms of how it navigates through this economic cycle.

When the news of the Blackrock (BLK) liquidation was complete (mid May), I originally believed that PNC would wait and see how quickly the economy recovers before seeking to deploy capital into a massive acquisition. I originally thought the bank would perform in-line with peers as a looming catalyst was waiting in the shadows. However, given this recent economic rebound, palatable peer valuations, and a management team that has a proven history of timing the bottom, I now believe PNC will outperform bank peers over the next few years because of its relative positioning.

Playing Offence or Defense?

If you recall, a couple months ago PNC monetized one of the great investments of the late 20th century. In the words of any over-caffeinated Wall Street trader, PNC’s investment in BLK amounted to nearly a 50 "bagger" (ex-tax). Over the course of the last two decades, PNC has had previous well-timed, watershed investment moments, and while the sale of its stake in BLK will now undergo the scrutiny of time, the old-school saying of "one does not go broke taking profits" comes to mind.

Before PNC sold its stake, the total investment was valued at just over $17 billion near its peak, not bad given the original investment from 1995 was just $245 million. Driven by this thesis changing balance sheet growth opportunity and capital inflow of over $14 billion, PNC now has one the strongest capital bases relative to any other United States based bank. Most importantly, from this sale the management team has positively impacted both the bank’s capital ratios and the holding company’s liquidity ratios - something that is often missed when there is a liquidity impact which would impact the upstream of dividends or downstream capital buffering. When management rang the register on its BLK stake, they successfully increased PNC's common equity Tier 1 ratio by about 200 basis points to just over 11.4%.

Management On The Hunt

"In its most likely form, it would be another bank," CEO Demchak said in an interview with CNBC. "We're not veering off from our strategic direction of wanting to establish a national presence on both the retail and C&I (commercial and industrial lending) side."

While management might be publicly positioning as to being on the hunt for a sizable acquisition, in a much more dire situation, some of this newly liquidated excess capital at the holding company could be injected into PNC Bank should the economic situation turn ugly and the bank-level capital ratios need support. This level of capital ratio support, should they need it, proves the defensive options of my investment thesis.

Either way, in my eyes PNC now holds the title for being in the best offensive- or defensive-position relative to other super-regional bank peers, the main reason as to my positive stance on the stock.

Last Major Acquisitions

From the sale, PNC has now greatly fortified its balance sheet to withstand what appears to be an emerging recession. The stock has already taken a massive blow, but with this new found capital, PNC may get the opportunity to buy a tainted regional leader as it did when it acquired National City in 2008.

Data by YCharts

As any investor can see, PNC has proven to be a good stock to hold through an economic cycle, but the best relative returns have taken place over the course of a couple years after management has pounced on a thesis changing acquisition (see 2008 bottom and the couple years after 2012). While it could be a few months before PNC pulls the trigger, and the decision will likely depend on the length and severity of the economic downturn, CEO Demchak has been rather aggressive on his desire to get something done.

I can't stress the importance of being able to play offense. If you're left in a situation where you're defending, where you're shrinking your balance sheet, where you're worried about your capital, where you're continually cajoling shareholders or clients to stick with you, you're not focused on growing. Sizing Up Past Deals

Before I get into any possible future deal size, it would make sense to put past deals into perspective. The most transformative deal in the banks history was when it acquired National City during the 2008 financial crisis. At the time, National City, headquartered in Ohio, had $145 billion in assets.

It’s most recent deal was the acquisition RBC Bank, based out of North Carolina, in 2012. While much smaller than the transformative National City acquisition, RBC Bank had about $27 billion in assets when the deal was complete. However, the most important aspect from the RBC Bank deal was that it opened the door to the southeastern United States, an area that was experiencing some of the fastest domestic economic growth.

Deal Size Potential

Based on the current market values of mid-size banks, it’s very possible that PNC could acquire a bank with about $100 billion in assets using just the $14 billion in cash on hand. That would open the door to banks like Comerica (CMA), First Horizon National Corp (FHN) or Synovus Financial (SNV).

While there is an obvious desire to put the outsized, unproductive cash base to work, management could also decide to issue a minimal amount of shares in any potential deal. If PNC does decide to use both cash and stock, that would increase the potential deal size to include banks like Regions Financial (RF), Citizens Financial (CFG), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) and Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB). My bias is for something Southeast-based, but the relative size - cash deal or cash+stock - is something that could be debated either way.

While my bias is for something to happen in the Southeast, I do believe it could be another quarter or two before any deal happens. Assessing true credit quality is difficult in an economic environment that is seeing over 100 million accounts in some sort of deferral.

As we work our way into the fall earnings season, my gut tells me there will be a sizable deal lined up and announced. However, based on the PNC's operational past, sound capital base, and management being well-timed acquirers, I would not wait for any announcement before building a position. PNC has proven solid organic growth and should do well against peers on an organic basis, this potential acquisition strategy should be considered more of a call option until something happens all at once.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.