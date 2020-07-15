Given the Paychex story hinges on a recovery which has yet to materialize, the current ~27x fwd P/E multiple seems to be rather optimistic.

With COVID-driven headwinds still front and center, Paychex's (PAYX) recent rally may have come too far, too fast. And amid double-digit unemployment and a low rate environment, I am skeptical that we have well and truly reached the bottom. Though several KPIs have seen steady improvements since late April, any recovery is far from concrete at this juncture, especially given the recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases. My base case remains for an uneven recovery through FY21, which, relative to the lofty ~27x fwd P/E, suggests elevated downside risk relative to expectations. Coupled with additional risks around competition and longer-term SMB health, the risk/reward strikes me as unfavorable at current levels.

Record Retention Boosts Optimism Coming Off An In-Line Quarter

PAYX delivered a largely in-line 4Q20 print, with revenue of $915m (-6.7% YoY) and adj EPS of $0.61. Lower check volumes and worksite employees (WSE) weighed on the core Management Solutions and PEO segments, while higher interest income from float supported the headline results.

Source: Investor Presentation

The key highlight from the quarter, however, was PAYX's client retention, which improved to a record 83%. New business bookings have also been trending positively, although bookings are not quite back to pre-COVID levels. That said, things are certainly trending positively - almost half of PAYX's COVID-19 suspended accounts have come back quickly, while only ~1-2% remain suspended.

WSE trends are also improving as states reopen, and the at-risk business in Florida has not seen a material change. Meanwhile, pay-on-demand and real-time pay adoption are also benefiting, although the solutions are not yet driving material revenues. Net-net, these data points support the notion that COVID-19-driven disruptions may not induce any structural shifts in the human capital management (HCM) business.

In fact, client retention reached a new all-time high. Throughout this uncertain time, we have seen strong performance in multiple areas of the business. SurePayroll has continued to grow as more prospects are looking for intuitive, do-it-yourself solutions. We have seen similar results in our Flex virtual sales efforts. We are also experiencing increased demand for our outsourced HR services, both PEO and ASO, due to the complex demands of the current environment. – 4Q20 Transcript

PAYX has also further accelerated cost savings, with $40m of expected one-time charges for 1Q21, mostly related to the ongoing reductions of its geographic footprint. This is a step in the right direction, in my view, and shows flexibility by management in responding to the COVID-19-driven revenue headwinds, which should, in turn, help PAYX defend its margin profile amid a challenging macro backdrop. As of 4Q20, operating margins are down ~60bps, but penciling in the targeted cost savings, management could drive ~3-4%pts of YoY margin expansion heading into FY21, by my estimates.

Source: Company Filings

Guidance Caution Signals Against Extrapolating Early Improvements

Despite the record retention rate, FY21 guidance for revenue growth of -2% to -5% and adj. op margins of ~34-35% was largely in-line with the outlook provided in late May. By segment, Management Solutions is expected to be down 1-4%, PEO & Insurance Solutions down 2-7%, with float revenues at $55-65m. Bottom line metrics were also in-line with the prior outlook, with adjusted operating margins guided to 34-35% and adj. EPS set for a 6-10% decline.

Source: Investor Presentation

The FY21 outlook depicts a tale of two halves - in the upcoming 3-6 months, PAYX is accounting for considerable stress, but heading into 4Q21, management is guiding toward results that are "much closer" to a pre-COVID-19 environment. This still strikes me as a tad optimistic, given both the logistical implications (i.e., distancing measures and activity restrictions) and employment improvements needed for a recovery toward the back half of the fiscal year. That said, management is (rightly, in my view) still adopting a wait and see approach with regard to improving retention trends before fully accounting for them in the outlook.

Stage Looks Set For A Rebound, But The ~27x Multiple Is Pricey

On balance, the quarter was mostly positive, and management's bullish commentary pertaining to the state of small businesses was particularly encouraging. From the grim projections at the peak of COVID-19 that ~10% of the customer base would likely close, to the newly revised 1-2% levels, things are clearly moving in the right direction. But, a swift recovery is far from certain, and thus, I would be hesitant to underwrite a concrete employment recovery just yet. Instead, if recent weeks are any indication, the reopening will likely be uneven and subject to change.

Bringing it all together, including the stock's current ~27x fwd PE, the PAYX risk-reward does not seem particularly favorable, in my view. Conversely, I see ample room for a downside surprise should the small business recovery slow amid COVID-19-driven disruptions. Coupled with the uncertain near-term pace of recovery, intense competition within the HR technology space, and longer-term risks related to the health of the SMB market are key reasons I would hold off on buying into PAYX at this juncture.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.