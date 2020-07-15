We see a risk that the Q2 subscriber estimate comes in soft as much of the stay-at-home dynamic was already captured in the last quarter.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has been one of the biggest winners among large-cap stocks, up 60% in 2020 including the recent surge above $500 per share. The company was a clear winner during the early stage of the pandemic as worldwide lockdown orders forced consumers to look for at-home entertainment options driving record subscriber growth. Amid several positive trends, we take a more cautious view heading into the Q2 earnings report and see a risk that the subscriber additions can disappoint with most of the pandemic benefit already captured in the Q1 results. Valuation also remains a concern that should limit upside in the stock from the current level.

NFLX Q2 Earnings Outlook

Netflix is set to report its Q2 earnings on Thursday, July 16 after the market close. Consensus estimates are looking for EPS of $1.83, up from $0.60 in Q2 2019. The revenue estimate of $6.1B, up 23.5% year over year, considers not only the growth in membership but also the gain from pricing increases in various regions driving the average revenue per user "ARPU" over the period. The current market estimates are slightly ahead of management's internal quarterly guidance laid out from the Q1 earnings report targeting a similar EPS of $1.81 and revenue growth of 22.8% year over year.

Last quarter was effectively a blow-out with a subscriber number surge given the stay-at-home trends during the pandemic. For context, before the pandemic, management was guiding for just 7 million net additions in Q1. The story over the past year has been the growth momentum and firming earnings supporting the bullish sentiment in the stock. In Q1, revenue increased by 27.6% through a gain of 15.77 million new global streaming paid subscribers. The boost to revenue resulted in Netflix reaching a positive free cash flow of $162 million in Q1, from negative $460 million in Q1 2019. The cash flow improvement benefited from film production stoppages with that spending essentially being delayed. Management is still guiding negative free cash flow of around $1 billion for the full year.

We think the subscriber growth can disappoint

For the second quarter, management is guiding for 7.5 million net additions in memberships. The expectation here is that trends from Q1 slow as quarantine orders have been lifted with economies reopening between April and May around the world. Management comments from the Q1 shareholder letter suggest the actual Q2 numbers could end up well below or well above the estimate, highlighting the uncertainty related to the membership guidance.

Hopefully, progress against the virus will allow governments to lift the home confinement soon. As that happens, we expect viewing and growth to decline. Our internal forecast and guidance is for 7.5 million global paid net additions in Q2. Given the uncertainty on home confinement timing, this is mostly guesswork. The actual Q2 numbers could end up well below or well above that, depending on many factors including when people can go back to their social lives in various countries and how much people take a break from television after the lockdown. Some of the lockdown growth will turn out to be pull-forward from the multi-year organic growth trend, resulting in slower growth after the lockdown is lifted country-by-country. Intuitively, the person who didn't join Netflix during the entire confinement is not likely to join soon after the confinement.

The key term we are focusing on here is the suggestion that the lockdown growth in membership may have "pulled-forward" the longer-term organic growth trend. What this means is that from the 15.77 million additions in Q1, a large portion of that incremental increase due to the pandemic may have represented members that would have otherwise joined in Q2-Q4 this year anyways. Our interpretation is that long-term growth outlook for Netflix did not necessarily improve since Q1, but was simply captured earlier.

As it relates to our call that the subscriber number will miss the 7.5 million estimate, the timing is also very important. Looking back at Q1, the global COVID-19 pandemic accelerated at the beginning of March with governments imposing lockdown orders and quarantine measures around the world around the week of March 15th. Those final 2-weeks of March in Q1 were a great opportunity for people to join Netflix and that's what happened based on the Q1 results. Netflix management brings up the point that a person that had the opportunity to sign up during the pandemic and didn't, likely won't after the pandemic is over. This sentence from the quote above leaves the door open to justify a weaker result now for Q2.

The challenge for Netflix in Q2 was to find 7.5 million new members that essentially sat around in the final 2-weeks of March in quarantine and then in April decided to give the streaming service a try. We're not suggesting Netflix is going to report a decline in members, but simply that a lower figure like 5.0 to 6.0 million would be seen as a disappointment and add to questions regarding the company's long-term growth thesis.

Challenges to the Long-Term Outlook

In terms of valuation, the NFLX has become increasingly more expensive compared to the start of the year based on a forward EV to Revenue at 9.7x and forward P/E ratio of 80x based on consensus 2020 estimates. Again, the company is fine and has a quality service but these are objectively aggressive valuation multiples at this stage in the growth cycle. Investors have to justify how the long-term growth outlook has improved compared to the start of the year to find compelling value at the current level.

Typically, we want to see expanding multiples coinciding with an accelerating growth outlook or improved underlying earnings dynamic and this quarter's result will be key to either confirm or force a reassessment of Netflix's position. A weaker than expected membership growth could mean that the Q1 spike was only a transitory windfall while organic growth is slowing. The problem for Netflix comes down to market saturation in many developed countries like the U.S. and some European countries, where the service is already found in upwards of 60% of all households. At this stage, either you have Netflix or you're probably not interested.

Growth is coming from developing markets with subscriber growth in Q1 at 68% year over year in Asia-Pac, 38% in EMEA, and 25% y/y in Latam compared to 5% in the U.S. and Canada region "UCAN". While there is still upside in these markets, the lower monthly pricing in Dollar terms based on local consumer income makes each new member from emerging markets as less economically valuable to Netflix. ARPU of $8.94 in APAC and $8.05 in LATAM are well below the $13.09 in the UCAN region.

One of the long-standing bullish themes for the stock was the company's ability to regularly raise the monthly membership price. While there are different tiers of packages, the company last hiked the HD streaming option in the U.S. from $10.99 to $12.99 in Q1 of 2019. One of the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic is that Netflix may be limited in raising prices in consideration of higher unemployment as a global phenomenon.

The big development over the past year has been the launch of competing streaming services Disney+ (DIS), HBOMax (T), Apple TV (AAPL), and upcoming Peacock Premium (CMCSA). Together with other options like Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Hulu among others, it's a crowded field of streaming choices for consumers. Regardless of the content differences, the abundance of options limits industry pricing power and may add to churn as viewers jump between services.

The point here is that even with the strong trends from Q1 there are several challenges to the long-term growth outlook. Netflix needs to be able to not only maintain the momentum of new subscribers but more importantly prove its ability to raise prices to help justify its current valuation.

What to watch for in Netflix's Q2 Earnings

The subscriber number will be the key this quarter. What we want to know is if Netflix was able to maintain the tailwind from the early stage of the pandemic and capture incrementally significant new subscribers during the second quarter. This figure will drive the top-line revenue result and help bring clarity to the full-year outlook. The potential difference of a million or more members this quarter can force a reset of long-term growth expectations.

On the other hand, we think the EPS figure will be less important and expect a strong result. As was the case with the Q1 report, the fact that film production was suspended for much of the period between April and June given social distancing requirements and safety concerns, the effect is to limit expenses and cash outflows. Any upside to the consensus EPS of $1.82 would, therefore, be driven by temporary factors beyond the underlying subscriber growth and the pricing of the monthly streaming packages.

We'll want to hear an update from management regarding the timetable for a big new film and series releases along with any indication that content spending will normalize as film production resumes. An effort by Netflix to expand foreign language content makes the global logistical efforts more complicated.

At the time of writing, NFLX is currently trading at $520 per share and down about 10% from a high earlier this week of $575 per share, dropping amid broader market volatility. That level now represents a high-watermark and technical resistance that will require a strong report to take out. To the downside, $500 per share and the $465 level from late June appears to be the next levels of support. A softer Q2 earnings report could bring the optimism towards NFLX down to earth representing the start of a deeper pullback.

