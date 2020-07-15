Unclear where this is headed, but a good time to defer investment in Volkswagen as the transition path for ICE manufacturers to electrification gets less clear while Tesla keeps taking off.

Markenhochhaus – New Volkswagen Logo. Source Volkswagen

It is devilishly difficult for a company to transition from the products (ICE: Internal Combustion Engines) that have made the business successful, to the new world where these products have no place. Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) has had a turbulent time over the past 5 years, first with the diesel scandal, and then, the decision to transform the company by having it lead the exit from ICE to an electric (BEV Battery Electric Vehicle) future. In late 2019, Volkswagen’s new 5-year budget for electrification was $66 billion, and 75 all-electric models were envisaged by 2029. Then came COVID-19 with massive economic shutdowns. The transformation is a work in progress, and we see playing out the challenges that arise on the way through. Here, I discuss a lot of change happening at Volkswagen that probably has been brought to a head by the COVID-19 pandemic and setbacks in the release of Volkswagen’s first vehicle on its new MEB (Modular Electric Drive Matrix) electric vehicle platform. The ID.3 release has been delayed by problems with the new operating system, but next week, the public will be able to order the ID.3 for delivery from October.

Whereas, until recently, it seemed that Volkswagen would be the first major ICE car manufacture to fully electrify, today, this seems less clear. It is worth waiting to see what transpires before investing in Volkswagen.

Abrupt executive and board changes at Volkswagen and its subsidiaries

It is often the case that in a large and complex business, one crisis can trigger a cascade. This seems to be happening at Volkswagen, and it is not yet clear what it all means. No doubt the COVID-19 pandemic has been a significant trigger, but one suspects that there is more to this than the pandemic. Most likely, the stresses of the electrification program were heightened by COVID-19.

Firstly, in June, Herbert Diess was removed from his role as CEO of the Volkswagen Brand (not the Group) being replaced by Ralf Brandstaetter, although Diess remains the Head of the Volkswagen Group. The politics is byzantine and involves the highest levels of the German Government. It seems that the current CEOs of Porsche (Oliver Blume) and Audi (Markus Duesmann) might be contenders for the CEO of the Volkswagen Group role should Diess’ power wane.

Over recent weeks, there have been a series of essentially immediate removals both within the core company as well as at several important sections of the overall business. These include:

Volkswagen Board of Management member with responsibility for components and procurement Stefan Sommer, abruptly left Volkswagen on 30 June, soon after CEO Herbert Diess lost the Brand CEO role.

Commercial trucks: Major rearrangements are underway in the Commercial trucks area. CEO of Traton SE, Andreas Renschler, will leave both Traton SE and his role on the Volkswagen Board of Management as of 15 July to be replaced at Traton SE by Matthias Grundler. In addition, Joachim Drees, who leads the MAN Trucks business, will leave the Board of Management of Traton SE on 15 July to be replaced by Dr Andreas Tostmann. Prof Dr Carsten Intra who is currently Board of Management member responsible for HR (this role will cease to exist) will assume the role of CEO of Volkswagen Commercial vehicles. This is a lot of change all happening at once.

Shortly before being removed, Andreas Renschler spoke about the need for focus on alternative drives even with the challenges provided by the COVID-19 pandemic. This presumably indicates that Renschler was a supporter of the electrification programs, so this raises the question as to whether this was part of the reason for his removal.

Skoda Auto Chairman Bernhard Maier is to step down at the end of July with no reasons given. A new Chair will be appointed in August, so this is another abrupt exit.

Porsche India head Pavan Shetty resigned for personal reasons.

I suspect that the above is just the tip of the iceberg of tumultuous change at Volkswagen.

Push to weaken aggressive electrification?

Another consequence of dramatic changes in the board and senior management is that discipline can go out the window. Over the past 5 years, Volkswagen has worked hard on bringing its business back from disgrace and giving it new purpose. There was clarity that the diesel era is over and the company embarked on bringing the company together to plot a path to help lead electrification of transport. The company made a big splash in September 2019, introducing a new logo and a fresh view of its future. There was an impressive display of unity of purpose, but this has not lasted the changes outlined above.

Where it gets intriguing is that Audi CEO Markus Duesmann (yes, one of the contenders for the Volkswagen Group CEO role should Herbert Diess lose further influence, see above) was on the record this week, saying that Audi will “continue to invest massively in the development of combustion engines”. Duesmann is reported as saying that “combustion engines will be alive for a very long time”. This sounds like a very senior executive in the Volkswagen Group pouring cold water on the electrification story. Also, the Volkswagen senior executive, Ralf Brandstaetter, who has assumed the role of CEO of Volkswagen Brand from Herbert Diess, played down Volkswagen’s aggressive narrow focus on electric vehicles.

Watch this space. It could become messy.

Will Volkswagen choose to aggressively electrify with partners?

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has chosen to partner with BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) in driving electrification of cars and commercial vehicles in the Chinese market. This might be a way that Toyota participates in electrification while not disrupting its dual strategy around hybrids and fuel cell (hydrogen) vehicles.

I’ve had the impression that Volkswagen was much more aggressively approaching a path to electrification directly. This seemed to be the case until the recent senior management and board changes at Volkswagen (above).

Recently, Fisker announced it has developed the Ocean, its SUV BEV, on the Volkswagen MEB platform. This could provide a way for Volkswagen to see how its MEB platform is accepted. Formerly, Fisker was “out there” with the promise of a solid state battery to provide a revolutionary entry into transport electrification, but the Ocean is a more conventional BEV with a lithium ion battery. Fisker is listing on the NYSE by being acquired by Spartan Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SPAQ).

It is quite puzzling trying to make sense of a lot of the changes currently.

Context for the car industry

Perhaps, the most confronting statistic currently is that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is now the world’s most valuable vehicle company at $286 billion, and it is of similar value to the combined values of the second (Toyota, $170 billion), third (Volkswagen, $82 billion) and fourth (Honda (NYSE:HMC), $43 billion) most valuable car companies.

One senses that a huge transition is happening and that the existing ICE industry is scrambling to work out how to address this.

Conclusion

The auto industry was already in the throes of major upheaval when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. To say that this has accelerated change is an understatement. Until very recently, my take had been that the way the major car companies were positioning themselves was starting to become clear. Tesla is enjoying being on the front foot and is growing its business at a pace that is astonishing. The rest of the US car industry (e.g. GM (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F)) is struggling to cope with how it will exit being ICE manufacturers and transition to electrification. Toyota is still struggling with a business model based on a dual strategy of short-term promotion of hybrid vehicles and long-term hydrogen/fuel cell transition. It has struggled with the BEV because it undermines its dual strategy. European manufacturers seemed to be more in tune with electrification, and Volkswagen had embraced the need for a rapid transition to electrification (partly as a way of extracting itself from the diesel scandals).

Today, the situation with Tesla, GM, and Ford seems unchanged, but it is anyone’s guess what is happening at Volkswagen. I sense that there is pushback on electrification as a result of a number of changes at senior management and board levels. Where this will lead is unclear, except that the relentless drive for full electrification around its new MEB platform seems at the least being reconsidered. This makes me cautious about investment in Volkswagen until there is more clarity about what its strategy will become when things settle down. I have no doubt that the overall pace of electrification of transport will accelerate, so if Volkswagen loses its nerve, this might spell trouble for investors.

I am not a financial advisor, but I pay close attention to the electrification of transport and power as the world exits fossil fuels. If my commentary on Volkswagen helps you and your financial advisor to have another perspective on this company (and its competitors), please consider following me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BYDDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.