Even after some pullback, its shares are pricy so for now it's not a buy.

Victrex plc. (OTCPK:VTXPF, OTC:VTXPY) is a small British specialty chemical maker with a good moat. It is conservatively run and financed so is durable, although its business cycle is not always smooth.

A Profitable Niche

Victrex was born out of a specialty chemicals unit of the former behemoth Imperial Chemical Industries. It is an acknowledged leader in the production of certain types of polymer. Its manufacturing base is in the U.K., and China, but has a global customer base; 98% of sales are outside the U.K. The applications vary but tend to be focused on high-performance environments including energy, medical, aerospace and automotive. The demand for its products looks set to continue for decades.

Although some of its products are no longer under patent, it has a reputation for high quality which helps differentiate it. The company does not rest on its laurels and invests in R&D. Currently it is working on possible major new programs including a new spinal product.

The Current Environment will Hurt Victrex

The company had announced interim results for its half year which ended on 31 March, showing some but limited impact from COVID-19.

Source: company interim results announcement

Since then, the business impact has become more pronounced. The current economic environment is not good for Victrex’s business. Two of its key customer groups are aerospace and automotive. Both have been hit hard by the economic downturn, with production volumes way down at least on a temporary basis. This will hit demand for Victrex’s products.

Additionally, a lot of elective medical procedures have been postponed while hospitals focus on COVID-19. This has also led to a downturn in Victrex’s medical business, which is a higher margin part of its business. It has lately seen monthly revenue declines in some markets of up to 40%.

The net effect of this so far has been felt. In a trading statement, the company said that while April didn’t show much impact, May and June did. Q3 volume was down 12% and revenue down 18% (higher than volume due to the sales mix). It also declined to give full year guidance.

The Company is Financially Resilient

The business is somewhat up and down in terms of financial performance.

Source: company 2019 annual report

However, although the headline figures move around, the business is cash generative and maintains a strong financial cushion. The company has a history of keeping a substantial amount of cash on hand and also stockpiling inventories when it deems it appropriate, to manage any disruptions to business flows. That prudent approach demonstrates its value at a time of uncertainty such as we currently face.

According to its trading statement, the company’s net cash position at 30 June was slightly ahead of its expectations at £72m, including approximately £8m ring-fenced for its China manufacturing subsidiary. This was up from £53.2m in the 1H announcement in May, a positive sign. The Group has an undrawn and committed revolver of £20m, and a £20m accordion facility. At the time of its last annual report, it had no debt on its balance sheet, with the liabilities (£74.6m) being tax, derivatives and trade payables.

With this cash on hand and no debt, plus a high-margin cash generative business which continues albeit at a reduced level, I am confident that the company can ride out the current market downturn and economic pressures without any dilution of shareholdings or additional borrowing.

The Company is a Good Dividend Payer

Historically one of the main attractions of the company is its dividend record. It has consistently paid out a dividend and occasionally when its cash pile is large, makes a special dividend payment too. It has a good record of growing its payout. Dividend cover is usually around 2x.

Source: graph prepared by author using data from company annual reports

The special dividends make this a bit harder to comprehend, so if instead we look at a trailing five year average payout from 2007 to 2019, it becomes clearer. On that basis, last year’s trailing average of 83p represents around a yield of around 4.2% on today’s share price. Stripping out the effect of the special dividends, the 2019 dividend yield at today’s share price is 3.0%.

Source: graph prepared by author using data from company annual reports

Unfortunately this record has been somewhat blemished by its deferral of this year’s interim dividend on the pretext of financial prudence in a COVID-19 environment. However, as the dividend was deferred not cancelled, it may come later in the year.

I think the investment case partly relies on the company resuming dividend payments sooner not later, and ideally making sure that the total year payout this year does not represent a cut versus last year. However, the company may see things differently, and the current chief executive took office only in late 2017 so his commitment to a broadly progressive dividend policy (i.e. no cuts to the basic dividend in any one year) remains to be seen.

The Company is Still Not Cheap

After recent disappointing trading, the shares fell back but soon recovered. At 1960p, the p/e of about 19 is not cheap even for a specialty chemicals company. The dividend growth is attractive, but the yield is good not amazing, especially as there is uncertainty over this year’s dividend. For now I don’t think the company represents deep value, but I will keep an eye to see if it gets down to a more attractive entry point on any further weakness later in the year. Brexit may induce further challenges for such an exporter, which could help create a buying opportunity.

Conclusion: Victrex is a Good Company at a High Price

Long-term this is a stable, financially secure, well-run company with a profitable, cash generative niche. I think its business will continue to suffer in the coming months and perhaps years with reduced demand from end users. That may offer an attractive entry point for a long-term hold. For now I am not buying, but am monitoring.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.