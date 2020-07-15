The company has $11.7 billion capital projects in the next 3 years to grow its rate base and EPS.

Investment Thesis

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) saw its Q1 2020 EPS decline by about 3% due to warmer than expected weather. Looking forward, the company has lowered its 2020 EPS forecast by about $0.15 per share due to the impact of COVID-19. However, we expect this impact to recede in H2 2020 as New York, its primary service territory, has done a good job containing the virus. The company has $11.7 billion of capital projects to grow its rate base in the next 3 years. It also has a solid balance sheet and financing plan to fund these projects. ED appears to be trading at a discount to its peers and pays a growing 4.2%-yielding dividend. Therefore, this is a stock suitable for dividend growth investors.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2020 Highlights

ED reported a disappointing Q1 2020 with adjusted EPS of $1.35 per share. This was a decline of about 3% from last year's $1.39 per share. The decline was primarily due to warmer than expected weather in Q1 in its steam revenue (about $0.08 in its EPS) and some impact from COVID-19 (about $0.01 in its EPS) as the outbreak only started towards the end of the quarter.

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Three-year $11.7 billion capital projects will help deliver earnings growth

ED plans to invest about $11.7 billion between 2020 and 2022. As can be seen from the chart below, its annual capital expenditures are expected to be about $3.8-3.9 billion in the next 3 years. Most of these capital expenditures will be invested in its utilities segment (see blue bars in the chart below).

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

ED's investment will help grow its rate base by about 5.4% annually from $30.6 billion in 2019 to $35.8 billion in 2022. This should help grow its EPS in the next few years.

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

The impact of COVID-19 will gradually recede

The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to impact ED's sales negatively in Q2 2020. The charts below illustrate the impact of COVID-19 on ED's delivery volume and revenues in its different services territories between March 16 and April 30, 2020. As can be seen from the charts below, electric delivery volume has declined more than double digits for its commercial customers. In its O&R and CECONY services territories, commercial electric delivery volume declined by 15% and 19%, respectively. On the other hand, residential electric delivery volume increased by 9% and 11% for its O&R and CECONY services territories, respectively, due to more people working from home. For reader's information, ED's commercial and industrial customers comprised about 56% and 55% of 2019 CECONY and O&R electric volumes, respectively.

Source: June 2020 Investor Presentation

We expect sales to improve in the second half of 2020 as the impact of COVID-19 gradually recedes. We are cautiously optimistic as the daily new cases in New York, ED's primary service state, is gradually declining (see chart below). Nevertheless, management has lowered its 2020 EPS forecast by $0.15 per share to $4.15-4.35 per share.

Source: Worldometer

A solid balance sheet to support its capital projects

ED has an investment grade balance sheet with credit ratings of BBB+ (S&P, and Fitch) and Baa2 (Moody's). It also has a staggered debt maturity profile with about $518 million of debts maturing in 2020. The company has a robust financing plan to fund its growth projects. The company has issued $600 million of 3.35% debentures due 2030 and $1 billion of 3.95% debentures due 2050 and is expected to issue $600 million of equity this year. With a credit facility of $2.25 billion and about $1 billion of borrowing capacity under its facility, the company is in a good position to weather this storm caused by COVID-19.

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

Valuation Analysis

ED is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 16.9x. This valuation is higher than its 5-year average of 18.5x. However, its forward P/E ratio is below the valuations of many of its peers. As can be seen from the chart below, ED's valuation of 16.9x is below Eversource Energy's (NYSE:ES) 23.6x, WEC Energy's (NYSE:WEC) 23.5x and Xcel Energy's (XEL) 23.3x.

Data by YCharts

A growing 4.2%-yielding dividend

ED pays a quarterly dividend of $0.765 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 4.2%. The company has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years. Its dividend is sustainable with an expected payout ratio of about 70% of its annual forecasted EPS.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

ED faces several risks:

(1) Unfavorable regulatory environment could result in lower allowed return on equity.

(2) The rise of commodity prices such as fuel (used for electric generators) can result in lower earnings.

(3) Adverse weather will impact the demand of natural gas and electricity.

(4) Multiple waves of pandemic may result in lower energy consumption in its services territories.

Investor Takeaway

ED should be able to continue to grow its regulated utilities business thanks to its capital expenditures in the next 3 years. It appears to be trading at a valuation lower than many of its peers and to its own historical average. Ed also pays a 4.2%-yielding dividend. We think this is a stock worth considering for investors seeking some capital appreciation and dividend growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.