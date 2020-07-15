The Easy VIX: High-Yield And Risk Mitigation In A ZIRP Environment

Best stock choices are high-dividend stocks with option liquidity that correlate reasonably with the S&P, some business development companies (BDCs), for example.

Bonds just aren't what they used to be in the current zero-interest-rate environment. "ZIRP" has punished yield-oriented investments and chasing yield via poor credit-quality can be dangerous.

I've generally written about how to avoid drawdown risk and enhance equity returns by decoding the VIX futures curve, but what about the yield side of your portfolio?

Whether 25 or 70 years old, if you are preparing for, or sustaining, a prosperous, or barely solvent retirement, you're probably struggling with the proverbial elephant in the room. That elephant consists of a few critical questions:

How much risk is appropriate given that safe treasury yields are less than 1% and corporate bonds only a little better.

If your plan doesn't work using a traditional split of stocks and bonds, what should you change? Increase the equity ratio? Chase yields down the credit-risk scale? Cut your spending expectations and quality of life? Work until you are 70-plus?



With 10-year treasuries yielding less than 0.7% and investment-grade corporate bonds yielding only a couple points higher, the traditional safe investment portfolio could be a fast road to a failed future. Yet, how much risk taking is appropriate? Chasing yield by embracing higher credit risk might just accelerate that slippery slope to a crisis.

I've got a suggestion for your consideration. I've found that high-dividend stocks that correlate to the S&P can be deployed in a high-yield covered-call strategy, supplemented with put overlays during Easy-VIX sell intervals. The best candidates provide returns between 10% and 18% with worst-rolling-252-day loss histories comparable to investment-grade bonds. I've benchmarked against the bond ETF, AGG.

AGG Benchmark

I chose AGG as a benchmark for comparison because it is a reasonable proxy for the fixed-income side of a portfolio one might take into retirement. The fund holds a blend of bonds with a 93% concentration on the USA and average duration of 6.5 years. Fidelity shows the credit quality and maturity of their holdings as follow:

Source: Fidelity

I looked at AGG's performance over the last 10.5 years and found the average annual total return and worst loss for rolling periods to be as follows:

Source: Michael Gettings Data Source: Yahoo Finance

It's important to consider the price-return components of the total. Bonds have rallied as interest rates were declining for the last ten years, but I wouldn't count on any repetition of that trend in the near future. With rates at all-time lows, price returns are likely to be zero or maybe negative. Similarly, the 2.8% distribution component (4.1% total less 1.3% price return) looks high by current standards and is likely to be lower over the next few years. So, in the future, I would expect a total return of less than 2% with a downside bias, not the historical 4%. Make whatever assumption you'd like; it's not likely to be great. Having said all that, I used the benchmark table above without adjustment when looking for alternatives.

The Easy VIX Managed Covered Call Approach

In my own portfolio, I've changed quite a bit since late-2018 when I began live trading of the Easy VIX algorithm. My approach to the equity side has been documented in many articles here at Seeking Alpha, well over 200 articles combining those on the free side with those behind the paywall. But today, I'll focus on how I supplement the income side of the portfolio. The approach I'll outline here has been influenced by an options webinar held for Easy VIX members. In preparation for that webinar, I conducted extensive analysis of how dividend stocks, supplemented with option strategies, could be enhanced by applying the algorithm. But first, let me build some context on the overall portfolio composition. I'll call it a Nominal Portfolio; model portfolio sounds too pretentious.

The target portfolio consists of four categories; it can be summarized as follows:

Nominal Portfolio

Source: Michael Gettings

I've written before about why I use leveraged ETFs in a minority allocation, managed by the algorithm. Returns are superior because the avoidance of the worst drawdowns turns volatility decay into a return booster. Feel free to read more here. The other reason is simpler; if I invest 25% in leveraged ETFs, my losses are capped at 25% even if the algorithm were to fail. And with 12-plus years of modeling and more than a year and a half of live trading validating the models, I don't expect that is likely, but there are no guarantees in this world.

The returns in that table reflect a decade-plus of modeled data and actual signals since live trading began in late 2018, plus documented signals beginning with the October 2019 inception of the Easy VIX marketplace service. If you think they look crazy, consider that they benefit from 3X leverage, a sector-rotation protocol, and drawdown protection that produced 54.4% gains for unleveraged SPY since the inception of the Easy VIX marketplace service in October 2019. Gains for FNGU, applying the same signals, would have been more than 750% for the same ten-month time period - crazy but true.

SPY (Top) and FNGU (Below) Using the Easy VIX Algorithm vs. Holding

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: Fidelity, CBOE, Yahoo Finance

When it comes to categorizing investments, these are not normal times, so I hesitate to apply normal labels. Traditionally, one might say this portfolio consists of 65% equity and 35% fixed-income holdings. I don't view it that way; life is more complex these days. I see 85% equity exposure and 65% income exposures. The total exposure to earnings and losses is 150% of the invested capital, except the Easy VIX algorithm provides heavy doses of timely risk mitigation, so results skew heavily toward the gains. You can see why in many of my prior articles and I'll show how it works with the covered calls below. I've highlighted the covered calls because that will be the focus of the rest of this piece.

An Enhanced-Yield, Covered Call Strategy

First, my goal here is to create a high-yield strategy with loss characteristics comparable to investment-grade bonds. This is not a return-maximization effort. Many stocks that correlate with the S&P exhibit high historical returns, but if held with no mitigation protocol, many have also seen drawdowns of 40% to 50% in the recent COVID-19 crisis. That would be intolerable for my purposes, so when I get into examples later, you'll see that sometimes managed returns are lower than simply holding the stock. That's fine because this strategy is aimed as a substitute for paltry bond yields while preserving their relative safety.

In skeletal form, the strategy consists of buying a suitable stock candidate, selling at-the-money ("ATM") call options on a two-month rolling basis, and buying at-the-money 30-day puts when the Easy VIX algorithm signals 'Sell'.

Here is why it works:

The short call option accomplishes the following: It lowers the invested funds directly improving yield by changing the yield denominator. The lower investment also provides a cushion against loss relative to the raw stock quote at the time of entry. It harvests extrinsic value as the option decays over each two-month expiration. The negative effect is that large gains will be foregone, but outsized gains are not the objective for this segment of the portfolio.

The contingent put options contribute this way: By not selling the underlying stock, dividend flow is preserved One of eight Easy VIX signals are major wins (avoiding big declines) and the put option mitigates most of that downside exposure. Most of the algorithm's false signals last only a few days and produce small random price variations, so time decay on false signals is minimal; so are delta effects. This is less obvious, but important. For material drawdowns, the put option is often liquidated for a substantial gain and then the rebounding stock price is captured in full.



Criteria For Covered Call Candidates

Good ticker candidates for this strategy exhibit three characteristics:

Medium to high dividend yields.

Options liquidity to facilitate efficient rolling of covered calls and contingent put overlays when signaled.

An 80%-plus correlation to the S&P.

The first two criteria are probably self-explanatory, but the third is not. The Easy VIX algorithm takes signals from the VIX term structure which reflects expectations for implied volatilities of S&P options. So, buy and sell signals work effectively if the candidate stock tends to cycle in sympathy with the S&P. I'll show examples of how the strategy works with good and bad candidates.

The Numbers

Here are returns and the 252-day-worst performance for the ten symbols I tested. The top four produced superior returns and superior "loss" potential. The middle four produced a mixed bag that might be attractive depending on how one weighs risk versus reward. The bottom two do not seem to be very attractive for this purpose given their double-digit loss potential.

Covered Call Performance

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: Fidelity, CBOE, Yahoo Finance, Black-Scholes

Intuitively, it would seem that using in-the-money ("ITM") calls would produce a safer risk profile and that turns out to be true in some cases but not others. In the following table, I assumed calls to be 5% in the money and I imposed a volatility skew of 5%. In other words, as strikes move lower, implied volatilities increase. That is simply an assumed skew as I did not have implied volatilities for these hypothetical ITM options. The results are shown here, and I highlighted the most viable permutations, sometimes at the money and sometimes in the money.

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: Fidelity, CBOE, Yahoo Finance, Black-Scholes

Note that, while ATM calls offer reasonable bid-ask spreads, as a practical matter, it might be impossible to find in-the-money calls exhibiting sufficient liquidity. For example, STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG), while selling near $30/share, trades $30 call options, but the next lower strike is at $25, far deeper than the 5% ITM assumption, and that option offers sparse liquidity. But the comparison offered above is meant to provide guidance based on standardized comparisons. Future opportunity assessments would require real-time data.

To provide some visual texture, I've plotted the progression of values for Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) below. The green lines reflect the series of 2-month covered calls while the black reflects holding the stock; both include dividends.

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: Fidelity, CBOE, Yahoo Finance, Black-Scholes

Verizon shows a steady progression with modest volatility in the black points and less volatility in green, but you might find the right side of the MAIN graph interesting. MAIN's stock took a hit in the COVID-19 debacle of February/March, yet acquiring puts on February 21st allowed the strategy to mitigate those losses and then capture a significant gain on the rebound when lifted on March 31st.

Takeaway

I have already begun incorporating these concepts into my own portfolio. I've established positions in VYM, VZ, MAIN, AT&T (NYSE:T), and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). I did not show XOM in the tables above because I viewed it as opportunistic as oil prices normalize. This article and numerous previous ones have moved the Easy VIX service toward a comprehensive approach to a whole-portfolio strategy consisting of the Easy VIX risk-mitigation algorithm, sector rotation protocols, value at risk metrics for attenuating position risk, and now covered call analysis for safe yield enhancement. I've also begun the process of building a tracking mechanism for the Nominal Portfolio I described above. We'll see if the 20% target return is attainable; I'm betting it is.

Thanks for reading and following, and a special thanks to all the members who make the Easy VIX marketplace a two-way learning experience.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ, MAIN, VYM, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade a basket of ETFs and any tickers mentioned using the algorithm described as well as other analyses. The algorithm monitors daily performance and periodically recalibrates parameters and triggers in a stepwise sequence. New calibrations are applied prospectively only, and not to the historical period from which they were derived. The algorithm described and the discussions herein are intended to provide a perspective on the probability of outcomes based on historical modeled performance. While I track one or more reference portfolio(s), I make no recommendations as to specific investments. I reserve the right to make changes to the algorithm as I deem appropriate. Neither modeled performance nor past performance is any guarantee of future results.