The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) tax thing

Apple set up its overseas taxation in a pretty clever manner. The end product of the system was that it paid tax in Ireland, on profits made in Ireland. It also collected all its foreign profits from other countries (not North America) into Ireland and paid pretty much no tax on them at all. The net effect was a tax rate on foreign profits of 2% or so.

These profits would have been taxed in the US if they had been brought into the US. So, they weren't (well, they did, but that's a level of detail and complication we just don't need here). This is why Apple has borrowed in order to pay out dividends and make stock buybacks while still having gazillions in cash and securities on the balance sheet. For you have to bring foreign profits into the US in order to be able to pay them out to shareholders, which means they must be taxed.

This problem has now been solved. It only ever worked because of that thing that foreign profits for a US company were only taxed in the US when they came into the US. The recent tax reforms changed this. So all the arguing about tech company profits in Europe and all that make absolutely no difference at all to what we, as investors, are interested in.

If there are these digital taxes imposed then that makes no difference to us. Because the foreign profits will be taxed in the US anyway now, and the tax bill is always what should be paid to Uncle Sam minus what has already been paid in foreign taxes. Foreigners impose higher taxes, it's Uncle Sam, not us investors, that get stiffed. That's just the way the system works.

Ah, but, historically

Historically the system was, as above, that if those profits could be got into a tax haven then they paid no tax at all. This drove people up the wall as you can imagine.

It was generally assumed that this was naughty but legal. And then the European Commission decided this wasn't good enough. So, they came up with a highly novel argument. They went after Apple. And said that the specific arrangement the company used was the result of a special deal. A deal available only to Apple. Which meant that it was a special favor from the Irish government and that's state aid, which is only allowed under special circumstances and if the European Commission agrees.

The claim then became that Apple must pay, to Ireland, the €13 billion in taxes that it was claimed it should have done.

Note that there never was and never could be a fine concerning this. It's not Apple that could even conceivably done anything wrong. If anyone has it's Ireland. So there can be no fines - and this court ruling therefore doesn't mean that Apple isn't going to have to pay a fine that never did exist etc.

Today's ruling

There's still one more possible level in the court system to go, to the European Court of Justice. It'll be a little time before the Commission decides whether it wants to appeal or not and it'll take a couple of years if it does. It's likely there will be an appeal.

But the finding today is that the Commission didn't prove that this was state aid. More specifically, that this was an arrangement open only to Apple. It helps to understand something. Taxation is a matter for the member states. They can tax or not tax as they wish (VAT is a little different). So the Commission can't say that the corporate income tax rate should be this or that, or that the rules must be so and so. What they can insist is that there are no special deals that violate the Single Market provisions. Which is what they tried and what they've lost one.

Other companies could do what Apple did. Conceivably at least, no special permission was required. Therefore - and yes, whatever the effect upon taxes - this is not state aid and therefore not even something the Commission gets to comment upon.

What this means to us

As investors we're only mildly interested in this. Sure, €13 billion is real money. But compared to Apple it's not really even material. If it were something that affects the present and the future, perhaps it would be but Apple's corporate structure was changed back in 2014. They no longer use and haven't for some years the structure involved in this case. It this makes absolutely no difference at all to that future.

Sure, they've not got to - subject to the expected appeal - pay that money now but it doesn't make all that much difference to a company of this size. It's a one off improvement to the cash position and that's it.

My view

I've been arguing about this tax case for years now in places like Forbes and so on and my argument has always been that the EU got their case wrong. So, I'm real happy about this. That's also irrelevant to our interest as investors.

In terms of making a material difference to Apple this is pretty much a nothingburger.

The investor view

Yes, it's great that stockholders will gain that €13 billion. Well, whatever amount that will be after US taxation if it is to be paid out to the stockholders. But Apple has around $200 billion in cash right now anyway. A few percentage points of that either way doesn't, really just doesn't, make all that much difference. And again, note that this case has no implications at all for the future taxation of the company.

It's nice to win the case but it makes little difference to Apple as an investment case either way. Any significant reaction by the stock price will, I think, be reversed as people reconsider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.