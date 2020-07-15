While VSTP has grown quickly, the firm is facing the full weight of the COVID-19 pandemic and its financial results are likely dampened in the near term.

The company provides learning and administrative technologies to K-12 schools in Brazil.

Vasta Platform has filed to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Quick Take

Vasta Platform Limited (VSTP) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides private K-12 education and related administrative services to partner schools in Brazil.

VSTP has grown quickly but is likely feeling the full effects of the growing COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil.

I'll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO.

Company & Technology

Sao Paulo, Brazil-based Vasta was founded to build two platforms to provide K-12 education services through partner schools:

Content & EdTech - core educational solutions

Digital Platform - Partner school administrative integration

Management is headed by Chairman Mr. Rodrigo Calvo Galindo, who was previously Administrative Associate Dean at the University of Cuiaba and has held a number of management positions at various educational institutions in the past 28 years.

Vasta is the result of the acquisition by parent company Cogna of Somos Sistemas along with certain carve-outs of various elements of the Somos business.

Vasta has received at least $1.2 billion from investors including Cogna Educacao, the largest private educational company in Brazil.

Customer/User Acquisition

The company acquires customer partner schools via direct sales and marketing efforts and provides both content and administrative technologies to schools, as shown in the chart below:

The firm has restructured its go-to-market approach by increasing its consulting sales force, improving training, and launching new collections or educational content.

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

General & Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 37.5% 2019 47.0% 2018 79.8%

Source: Company registration statement

The General & Administrative efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of General & Administrative spend, dropped to 0.3x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

General & Administrative Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 0.3 2019 0.6

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by LEK Consulting, private education in Brazil accounted for less than 20% of the overall market, compared to 30% in other emerging economies such as India.

Nearly a majority of private schools in Brazil use some form of learning systems 'that provide content and services such as teacher training and classroom management tools.'

The report stated that there is 'significant headroom for growth in Brazil's technology-enabled education services market.'

Also, the B2B approach, which Vasta takes, faces longer growth and sales cycles due to 'inadequate infrastructure in schools (Brazil has four times as many students per computer compared to the OECD average).'

The company faces varying competitors depending on the category:

Publishers

Textbook providers

Online learning solutions

Financial Performance

Vasta's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing top-line revenue, although at a decelerating rate

Increasing gross profit and variable gross margin

Increasing operating profit and margin

A swing to net income

Strong growth in cash flow from operations

Below are the relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 75,500,000 12.5% 2019 $ 190,400,000 35.1% 2018 $ 140,904,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 43,300,000 31.1% 2019 $ 104,400,000 15.9% 2018 $ 90,079,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 57.35% 2019 54.83% 2018 63.93% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 15,100,000 20.0% 2019 $ 15,900,000 8.4% 2018 $ (21,052,000) -14.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 5,300,000 2019 $ (11,700,000) 2018 $ (116,717,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 16,099,270 2019 $ 1,374,080 2018 $ (17,108,550) (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, Vasta had $17.8 million in cash and $608.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was $49 million.

IPO Details

Vasta intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common shares, although the final amount may differ.

Class A common shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will receive ten votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of shares into its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

use approximately one half of the net proceeds from this offering to repay part of the debt owed to our parent company. As of March 31, 2020, we had outstanding debt owed to our parent company in the amount of R$1.6 billion, which matures on August 15, 2023 and bears average interest of CDI + 1.15% per annum...;and use the other half of the net proceeds to fund expansion through acquisitions or investments in complementary businesses, products or technologies (including to pay the balance of the purchase price of MindMakers;

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, Itau BBA, UBS Investment Bank, and Bradesco BBI.

Commentary

Vasta is seeking U.S. funding as it is carved out of parent firm Cogna.

The company's financials show the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on its most recent quarter of results, as revenue growth decelerated.

Management reported taking a number of steps in response to the pandemic in Brazil, which has only grown in effect since the F-1 filing.

I suspect the firm's results will worsen in Q2 and Q3 2020 despite likely being temporary in nature. The question is how long 'temporary' will be.

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased; its General & Administrative efficiency rate has dropped in the most recent reporting quarter.

The market opportunity for providing technologies to partner schools is significant in Brazil and the firm's approach to selling the 'picks and shovels' to the schools is an intriguing one.

Now that we are beyond the end of Q2, I look forward to seeing Q2's financial results in a future filing to better understand the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the firm's operations.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.