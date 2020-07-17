B. Riley is a diversified financial company in the business of investment banking and providing various financial services.

B. Riley Financial (RILY) provides investment banking services as well as a broad array of other financial services. The investment banking segment holds various investments in public and private companies, provides trading, advisory and research services, and is a very active underwriter of public offerings of smaller cap common stocks, baby bonds and preferred stocks. RILY also has business segments that provide auction services, liquidation services, restructuring services, bankruptcy and litigation services, appraisal services, and wealth management services.

Excellent Track Record

RILY has been around since 2014 when it merged with Great American and continued to operate under B. Riley Financial. Since then, the company has made excellent acquisitions and has grown significantly. Most importantly, the management has proven itself to be excellent as the common stock has more than quadrupled since 2014, far outpacing other investment banks.

5-Year Price Chart of RILY Common Stock Vs. Other Investment Banks

Source: Yahoo Finance

As can be seen in the above chart, over the last five years RILY has far outpaced supposed blue chips like Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) as well as smaller cap investment banks like Cowen Inc (COWN). RILY had tripled in price pre COVID-19, and it's still up more than double in price over the last five years, while MS and GS trailed badly and COWN went down in price.

RILY Baby Bonds

RILY has seven baby bonds and one preferred stock outstanding. The important yield metrics for these bonds and preferred stock are in the following table.

Yield Metrics For The RILY Baby Bonds and the RILY Preferred Stock

Source: Author (pricing and yields as of July 14th)

As can be seen from the above chart, RILY baby bonds provide an extraordinary yield-to-maturity (YTM) for such a well-managed company with three of these baby bonds providing a Yield-To-Maturity of 10%. These three baby bonds are:

B. Riley Financial, 6.50% Senior Notes Due 9/30/2026 (RILYN), with YTM of 10.1%

(RILYN), with YTM of 10.1% B. Riley Financial, 6.375% Senior Notes Due 2/28/2025 (RILYM), with YTM of 10.0%

(RILYM), with YTM of 10.0% B. Riley Financial, 6.75% Senior Notes Due 5/31/2024 (RILYO), with YTM of 10.0%

The YTM of these three RILY baby bonds are even much higher than the current yield on RILY's own preferred stock, B. Riley Financial, 6.875% Dep Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (RILYP).

There's a huge disconnect here that provides an extraordinary opportunity. Our next chart further demonstrates that.

Source: Author

Here we can see just how much the RILY bonds are undervalued. Granted Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are much larger cap companies but we think that there's no way that RILY, with its great management and lower leverage, should have a YTM 8.7% higher than MS bonds and 7.5% higher than GS bonds.

Just to demonstrate how much RILY bonds are undervalued, just check the comparison with the bond COWNZ. COWN is more leveraged than RILY, less diversified, and also has a smaller market cap than RILY, yet the RILYN yield is just so much better than that of COWNZ YTM of 10.1% for RILYN compared to 7.7% for COWNZ). And we saw in a previous chart that RILY has blown away COWN in terms of its operations, with its common price being up 122% over the last five years while COWN is down 35%. COWN is RILY's closest peer in terms of market cap so it's the most important comparison to demonstrate the undervaluation of the RILY bonds.

Safety

Liquidity may be the most important metric for keeping companies out of bankruptcy. A company can have a negative book value but continue to operate indefinitely if they have the liquidity to keep making their debt payments. They also can lose money as long as they have the liquidity to continue to operate. As of March 31, RILY had $124 million in cash as well as investments in public companies that can be turned into cash.

may be the most important metric for keeping companies out of bankruptcy. A company can have a negative book value but continue to operate indefinitely if they have the liquidity to keep making their debt payments. They also can lose money as long as they have the liquidity to continue to operate. As of March 31, RILY had $124 million in cash as well as investments in public companies that can be turned into cash. Diversification of assets is a very strong characteristic of RILY. They have operations that will do very well during a strong economy but they also operate business segments that will do well during a troubled economy. Their restructuring services, bankruptcy and litigation services, auction services and liquidation services are great business segments for the current economy.

is a very strong characteristic of RILY. They have operations that will do very well during a strong economy but they also operate business segments that will do well during a troubled economy. Their restructuring services, bankruptcy and litigation services, auction services and liquidation services are great business segments for the current economy. Staggered debt maturities add safety to any company and RILY is very strong here. Instead of having one or two large bonds outstanding, which could be difficult to refinance when they become due, they have seven smaller bonds (with differing maturity dates) and one preferred stock issue outstanding. This means they have no large refinancings to worry about when a bond matures and the maturities are spread out. And importantly, RILY has no debt maturing until 2023 .

add safety to any company and RILY is very strong here. Instead of having one or two large bonds outstanding, which could be difficult to refinance when they become due, they have seven smaller bonds (with differing maturity dates) and one preferred stock issue outstanding. This means they have no large refinancings to worry about when a bond matures and the maturities are spread out. And importantly, . Leverage for RILY is very reasonable for an investment bank. As can be seen from a previous chart in this article, RILY operates at much lower leverage than large-cap GS and MS and also lower than its closest market cap peer, COWN.

for RILY is very reasonable for an investment bank. As can be seen from a previous chart in this article, RILY operates at much lower leverage than large-cap GS and MS and also lower than its closest market cap peer, COWN. Management at RILY is excellent as we discussed above. RILY is the best performing investment bank that we are aware of by a large margin. RILY's track record of making great acquisitions should bode well for them in the current environment. We expect RILY will be very opportunistic in this environment, picking up quality assets on the cheap.

at RILY is excellent as we discussed above. RILY's track record of making great acquisitions should bode well for them in the current environment. We expect RILY will be very opportunistic in this environment, picking up quality assets on the cheap. Insider and company stock purchases should add a lot of confidence for bond holders of a company. If the management likes the common stock, and feel good about their company's future prospects, then bondholders should certainly feel good about that. We can see from the following chart that insiders, especially CEO Bryant Riley, have been buying RILY stock with no insiders selling.

Source: Openinsider.com

Additionally, RILY just announced that the company is buying back 900,000 shares of its common stock, certainly a vote of confidence by the company.

Catalyst For Higher RILY Bond Prices

We believe that RILY's second quarter earnings announcement will be a catalyst for RILY bonds and remove whatever roadblock there is for RILY bonds to trade much higher and more in alignment with the yields on other bonds of similar quality. In a tough first quarter for most companies, RILY had a significant write-down due to unrealized losses on its investment portfolio. However, the only asset that RILY actually sold during Q1 was for a $17 million gain. The market has skyrocketed since the end of the first quarter and we expect RILY to report a significant gain on their investment portfolio when they issue their second quarter results in August. This was discussed on the latest RILY conference call. They gave an example of one of their public company investments; that being Franchise Group. It closed at $8.21 per share at the end of the first quarter. Today it trades at $19.72, up 130%.

We believe that, in this very low interest rate environment, all of the RILY bonds will trade back to their $25 par price and higher.

Which RILY Baby Bond To Buy

If you look back at our "Yield Metrics" chart above, you will find an interesting phenomenon. The longest maturities are B. Riley Financial, 7.50% Senior Notes Due 5/31/2027 (RILYZ) and B. Riley Financial, 7.25% Senior Notes Due 12/31/2027 (RILYG) and these have the lowest yields-to-maturity (YTMs) as well as the lowest call prices. Their yields-to-maturity are 9.5% and 9.2%, respectively. This makes little sense as the longest maturities should normally offer the highest yield.

Our favorite RILY bond is RILYN followed closely by RILYM and then RILYO. These have maturities in the middle range and offer the best YTMs (10.1%, 10.0% and 10.0% respectively). Their first call prices are $25.50, $25.75 and $25.50, respectively, better than the longer-term RILY bonds which are callable at $25.00. Because the YTMs on RILY bonds are so good now, we prefer skipping past the soonest maturing bonds and locking in better yields for a longer time. RILYN also offers the most near term price upside having fallen the most during the COVID-19 sell-off. RILYM would be next.

Price Comparison Since March 1, 2020

Source: Yahoo Finance

Three things to note from the above graph:

1. From the above chart we can see that RILYN has fallen the most (13.1%) during the COVID-19 sell-off. Thus, RILYN has the most upside should these bond prices rally back to pre COVID-19 levels. RILYM is next with around a 10% selloff. The rest have fallen around 5% which makes them less interesting to us at current pricing - especially since they also have lower YTMs than RILYN and RILYM.

2. Also of much interest is the fact that the COWNZ bond is virtually trading where it did pre COVID-19 while RILYN is still down close to $3.

3. The above chart also shows that RILYN and RILYM have fallen more than RILY common stock since March 1. Having the safer bonds falling more than the riskier common stock in a major sell-off is extremely unusual and a sign that pricing here is amiss. Also, RILYN also has fallen more than RILY preferred stock (RILYP).

The fact that RILY has so many bonds often offers opportunities to swap bonds and improve your investment. Currently, RILYN and RILYM are the best opportunities available, thus investors who wish can swap to boost yield. RILY bonds are a long term buy for us, but having the opportunity to constantly upgrade while staying invested in these bonds is just another plus.

Quadruple Whammy of Mispricing For RILYN and RILYM

So with RILYN and RILYM, we have a quadruple whammy of mispricing.

First, our comparison of RILY bond yields in general, relative to peers, shows them to be very undervalued. Second, within the RILY bond complex itself, we have another mispricing of RILYN and RILYM relative to the other RILY bonds. Third, a comparison of the price action between RILY bonds and RILY common stock also shows a disconnect with RILY common having recovered more than RILYN and RILYM since March 1. And fourth, the yield-to-maturity on RILYN and RILYM is significantly higher than the current yield on RILY preferred stock (RILYP).

Summary/Conclusion

Our favorite RILY bonds are RILYN and RILYM. They have yields-to-maturity of 10.1% and 10.0%, respectively. We are not aware of any bonds from high quality companies that have yields as attractive as those of the RILY bonds. And if that is not enough, they also trade well below par, offering significant near-term price upside, especially RILYN.

We believe RILY's second quarter earnings report will show a large gain on their investment portfolio which we believe will be the catalyst for a strong move higher in the prices of RILY bonds. In this very low interest rate environment, we believe that it's only a matter of time before RILY bonds trade back to par value of $25 and even more. And the fact that the RILY bonds are lagging the common stock since March 1 is a good sign that the bonds will play catch-up in the near term.

Additionally, in this article, we have demonstrated the safety of RILY bonds due to RILY's strong liquidity, excellent management, reasonable leverage, insider buying, staggered debt maturities, as well as strong asset diversification with business segments that should thrive in our current economy. We also showed the mispricing of RILY bonds relative to its closest peer, COWNZ, as well as the massively higher bond yields that RILY bonds offer versus large cap investment banks. It seems that these baby bonds have been overlooked by investors and the yields of 10% are unlikely to remain for long.

Disclosure: HDO Author "Preferred Stock Trader" is long RILYN and RILYM.

