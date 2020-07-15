Square (NYSE:SQ) has been on a big run higher, but its journey appears to be near its end. The stock's valuation has hit record-high levels, along with its price, despite analysts reducing expectations for gross payment volumes and lowering the company's earnings estimates.

It is likely the reason why options traders are now betting that the stock declines in by the middle of August. It could also be why the stock is now starting to breakdown on the charts and shows signs of severe fatigue.

Sky-High Valuation

The company is now trading with a one-year forward PE ratio of 127.2. That is the highest the ratio has been since 2018, and well above the equity's historical average of 78. It is an incredibly high valuation for a company that is expected to see earnings plunge by 66% in 2020 to $0.27 per share from $0.80 in 2019. True, earnings are anticipated to more than triple in fiscal 2021 to $0.95 per share, and then rise to $1.50 in 2022, giving the stock a compounded annual growth rate of about 23.3%, but a PEG ratio using that CAGR of 5.45. That is a very high PEG ratio, well above a fair valuation of 1.0 to 1.5.

(Source: Refinitiv)

The current earnings estimates are way down. Analysts on March 14 were looking for this company to earn $$0.93 per share in 2020, $1.31 in 2021, and $1.75 in 2022.

(Source: Refinitiv)

Meanwhile, gross payment volumes are forecast to fall by 10.5% in 2020 to $95.0 billion from $106.2 billion in 2021, and then rise by 21.5% in 2021 to $115.4 billion. The estimates for this year and next have also fallen sharply from $130.0 billion and $161.5 billion, respectively, since March 21.

Puts

The sky-high valuation and weakening financial outlook for the business is likely why some traders are betting that the stock falls after it reports results at the beginning of August. In recent days, the open interest level for the August 21 $115 puts has risen by around 3,800 contracts. The data shows that these puts traded on the ASK and were bought for a price of about $5.40. It means a trader would need the stock to fall below $109.60 or 9.6% from its current price on July 15, around a price of $121.25, to earn a profit.

Technical Trends

The stock has now formed a bearish technical pattern known as a bump and run. It is typically a reversal pattern and suggests that the stock is likely overdue for a pullback. Based on the technical setup of the pattern, it seems the shares could fall to around $101.60. Meanwhile, the RSI is at an overbought level and, now, suggests that the stock reverse lower as well.

Risks

There are obviously plenty of risks with Square and my point of view. The stock has been a big momentum trade, and that means that fundamentals, for the most part, could very well be out of the window for the foreseeable future. Momentum alone may carry the shares even higher, potentially back to around their previous around $130.

But, given the big run-up, the valuations, and the chart, it is no wonder why some traders are at least betting on a reversal over the short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

