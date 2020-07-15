Q2 2020 earnings expected to be lukewarm

Mosaic's (MOS) Q2 2020 earnings announcement (scheduled for August 4, 2020) is unlikely to stir any real excitement. A key aspect is that during the quarter, average potash and urea fertilizer prices showed high single-digit QoQ declines. Though phosphate depicted a slight recovery.

As per Mosaic's press releases:

Phosphates - April and May 2020 sales volumes were roughly flat (-0.4%) but revenue was down 21%.

Potash - April and May 2020 sales volumes soared 24% but revenue was down 2%.

Mosaic Fertilizantes - April and May 2020 sales volumes were up 27% but revenue was lower by 7%.

Prices in June also did not show any real strength. This means that despite the sales volume gains, Mosaic's overall Q2 revenue is estimated to be down 5-7%. We thus believe that Mosaic continues to face profitability challenges in the phosphates segment (approx. 30% of the total business). Despite a mild recovery in the last two quarters, DAP/MAP prices for most regions are still 25-30% below average 2018 levels. This means that since fertilizer prices recuperated somewhat from a very low base, the potential for this to trickle into sizable margin improvement is extremely limited. It is important to recall a key fact that nearly 90% of phosphate cash costs are fixed. Therefore, the impact of input cost declines will only be seen gradually. We estimate Mosaic's overall Q2 2020 adjusted EBITDA to be flat QoQ in the best-case scenario.

Global medium-term fertilizer price outlook is flat

The outlook for global fertilizer prices is flat over the next three to six months. During early Q1 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, fertilizer producers were banking on supply disruptions from China. Phosphates were especially hoping for this given the presence of major capacities in Hubei, China. As it turned out, the fall in production rates was only temporary. As a result, supply did not tighten significantly enough to cause an uplift in the market fundamentals. This is the reason that prices only managed to recover up to 10-12% from their 2019 trough (see figure 1).

Moving ahead, two key factors seriously dampen the ability of fertilizer prices to firm-up. Decline in energy prices has significantly reduced the input costs of nitrogen and phosphates. Lower ammonia cost has a direct effect on urea and DAP/MAP. Ironically, this is benefiting some producers, especially based in China. Secondly and more significantly, we have concerns on the demand side. Demand seems to be sluggish in key markets (like India) partially attributable to COVID-19 restrictions. Major currency devaluation (for instance in Brazil) is a problem for farmer affordability. Commodity prices and agriculture sector growth trends do not seem to be lending a real helping hand. This is reflected in the June 2020 Short-Term Outlook for EU Agricultural Markets. The report states that "the COVID-19 outbreak created a demand shock rather than a supply one." Prominently, it projects a decline in EU consumption of cereals for both 2020 and 2021 and for protein crops in 2020 (figure 2).

Figure 2 Source: June 2020 Short-Term Outlook for EU Agricultural Markets

Q1 2020 improvement was only marginal

Mosaic's Q1 2020 adjusted EBITDA at $214 million portrayed a marginal improvement compared to $202 million in the preceding quarter. On a YoY basis, it was down 50% as against $430 million in Q1 2019. There was volume growth in all segments. Phosphate sales volumes were up 7%. Potash and Fertilizantes segment volumes were also higher by 2% and 36% respectively. However, average selling prices of almost all products lagged. This restricted any notable improvement in the contribution margin. On the other hand, we saw some cost savings on the back of operational efficiencies. SG&A at $68 million was lower both QoQ and YoY. Capex at $264 million depicted a slowdown compared to $314 million in Q1 2019. Mosaic's Q1 2020 financials were devoid of any major one-time expenses.

Medium-term earnings picture does not support valuations

We are of the view that global fertilizer shipments will struggle in all key markets. US might be an exception on the back of supportive prices and improved agriculture sector prospects. However, the way the COVID-19 situation is unfolding could have moderate ramifications for inventories to clear out. In India the situation is fluid. The fall-out of COVID-19 accompanied with extended lockdowns along with the weaker rupee is hindering demand growth prospects. China's phosphate and potash 2020 shipments were already projected to drop in the best case. Lower downstream demand and slower offtake are to add to the slack. In Brazil, the key worry is phosphate affordability given the currency weakness. Moreover, demand momentum is expected to taper off in the coming months as the country comes to terms with the implications of the coronavirus and consequent build-up of inventories. Since its mid-March lows, Mosaic's stock has seen a run-up of around 85%. This places Mosaic at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.8x, pretty much at par with peers. Therefore, there is no valuation discount or anomaly. It is important to understand that for Mosaic to rally, the key is fertilizer prices and not just volumes. While Mosaic has demonstrated mild business rationalization and improvement, the real kick to earnings will only come where there is a broad-based recovery in global agriculture. This is dubious over the next two or three quarters, wherein earnings are unlikely to be inspirational in the backdrop of sticky cash costs. We suggest a negative stance on Mosaic and are concerned that the current valuations and price level may not hold on heightened risk of earnings disappointments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.