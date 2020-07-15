Investment Thesis

Levi's (NYSE: LEVI) is known by most for its classic jeans that never fade out of style, however, while Levi's has invested a lot of time into its jeans apparel they have seemingly neglected their other apparel categories and in turn have diluted the value of the brand. And while their classic jeans styles are good, they could use more innovation in the realm as they face encroaching competition from American Eagle and others. Levi's also has more debt that competitors with over $1.6 billion in debt and they finished the quarter operating at a loss. The 52-week low of the stock is $9.09 and while the stock hasn't risen significantly only reaching $12.60, compared to a 52-week high of $20.84, Levi's still has some core issues to work on involving their apparel aside from pandemic related issues and considering the uncertainty ahead it could be considered best to hold off on the stock.

Jeans Business

Levi's has lost significant market share to American Eagle (NYSE: AEO) in the jeans industry, and while, Levis plays to a different consumer than American Eagle. With American Eagle creating the ever affordable yet stylish jean, Levi's prides itself on creating denim jeans that can last a lifetime for a higher price point. And this Levi's philosophy could not come into play at a better time as consumers are starting to favor more sustainable retailers, as well as, better quality items in exchange for a premium price point.

However, since Levi's claim to fame is jeans and they are still struggling against such hot competition from other retailers it begs into question whether they can continue to ride the wave of their 501 jean and other classic styles without adding some newer innovative styles. While obviously, many of their original designs will remain relevant, in order to be able to compete competitively it may be time to introduce newer jeans. And despite changing consumer interests that favor Levi's, people still want new and innovative clothing and if Levi's can't deliver that there are other high-end jeans retailers that can.

Clothing Environment

While the jeans are hot sellers the rest of Levi's merchandise are subpar and don't have the eye catching magnetism that is required when competing against so many vendors. Levi's continues to adhere to their Western theme of clothing while the consumer is going in a completely different direction. While Levi's doesn't need to follow the pack and replicate exactly what everyone else is doing, which defeats the whole purpose, Levi's needs to find a style of clothing that fits its aesthetic without coming off as drab or tired.

The Western theme could actually be fun and exciting if they didn't just insist on printing 'Levi's' on a t-shirt. The Essential Western Shirt represents Levi's getting the branding correct, with a tailored yet unique style. And while the price point is more expensive it enhances the value of the brand.

Additionally, the Charlie Top also heightens the Levi's brand by advancing the notion that Levi's is a premium company but you get unique and enjoyable clothing for that price point. And obviously, it's good to have affordable options with the t-shirts, that's a smart move, but try to differentiate the offerings from other companies, so consumers have no choice but to go to Levi's to shop.

Numbers

Compared to companies like Lululemon (NYSE: LULU) and American Eagle who entered the pandemic with no debt, Levi's is at a bit of a disadvantage with around $1.6 billion in long-term debt and $300 million in short-term debt. Operating long-term liabilities increased nearly $800 million from zero last year. And while Levi's is an established brand name in the industry, it is not a guarantee that they can weather this crisis. Currently, there is a demand for Levi's jeans but Levi's needs to do more to diversify their offerings to remain relevant in the future. And while the boost to their e-commerce business is promising, it is both a curse and a blessing that Levi's is so renowned for its jeans. While customers always come to them for jeans, they never look past them to look at other offerings and that can greatly hinder the prospects of Levi's business.

E-commerce

The e-commerce business grew nearly 70% in the month of June, which was down from 79% in May. The total e-commerce business grew 25% for the quarter. Levi's reported an operating income loss of $448 million and a net income loss of $363 million for the three months ended March 24th. While this is a worrying sign, Levi's had to take about $242 million in incremental charges in relation to the pandemic, had this not happened the loss would've been a lot lower. They also suffered from the lack of wholesale retailers and they had spent $56.2 million on share repurchases when the price was around $18.73 (the current price is around $12.60). With all this aside, it is still worrying that Levi's was unable to turn a profit, and if they are unable to maintain e-commerce growth it could preside heavily over their future.

Conclusion

Levi's is a good brand that has been riding on their brand name for too long. They place too much importance on the fact that they are the inventor of the jean and are classic designers, when in reality they are losing market share and are failing to innovate. And by placing so much importance on jeans, they have neglected their other apparel businesses which have dragged down the brand. And while the stock hasn't risen dramatically from a low of $9.09 to around $12.60, it is still worrying that Levi's apparel doesn't encompass the standard that is required of retailers currently, therefore with all that being said I would hold off on Levi's stock for the time being.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.