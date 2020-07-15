Wall Street has yet to seriously factor in the negative earnings impact on big pharma of a Biden/Democratic sweep to power in November.

Several pharmaceuticals score near the top and bottom of my computer momentum sort lists today. On the bullish side of the ledger, I explained the positive valuation and growth picture for AbbVie (ABBV) in May on Seeking Alpha. On the bearish side, a drug stock that has grown increasingly and quickly bearish during July in my momentum research is Eli Lilly (LLY). Using various indicators of underlying buying/selling trends, the stock has slipped into its worst technical position since early 2018, when the price was less than half of today’s lofty quote. As such, I rate the shares a Sell or Avoid right now.

Image Source: Company Website

Just a month ago, Lilly reported on the clinical trial success for Verzenio - a cancer drug known as a CDK 4 & 6 inhibitor. The good news ignited the stock to its largest daily percentage gain in many years. Oncology head Anne White is optimistic Verzenio has the potential to change how early breast cancer is treated. Verzenio was first approved in 2017 for treating certain advanced breast cancers. Similar to Ibrance from Pfizer (PFE) and the Kisqali drug from Novartis (NVS), Lilly’s version blocks the development of cancer cells.

However, follow through buying has not materialized in Lilly shares. Truth be told, the overall technical backdrop has actually continued a phase of rapid deterioration since March, relative to the S&P 500 index. With the valuation stretched, and the company holding a record amount of financial leverage, Lilly could become an underperformer the rest of 2020. I am concerned any bit of bad news will create a vacuum of buyers and drop the stock quote precipitously.

Fundamentals Deteriorating

Operating results have stagnated for some time. Lilly’s annual revenue total in 2020 is running about the same as the 2010 result, a decade ago. The difference in its share price has followed the positive effects of a lower corporate tax rate (declining from 30% ten years ago to 12% the trailing 12 months); large share buybacks (about 20% of outstanding shares the last ten years); and slashed marketing and administrative costs (dropping 5% on revenues) to prop up income. Believe it or not, the company’s leverage on the balance sheet has grown enormously to support share buybacks and a high dividend payout (60-100% of normalized earnings each year since 2010). Over the last decade, total liabilities including debt and pension obligations have doubled from $18.6 to $38 billion.

Cash flow from operations has fallen from close to $7 billion in 2010 to under $5 billion presently. Net income has barely risen from $5 billion a decade ago to $5.5 billion in 2019-20. The net result is margins/returns have been in decline over time. Below is a chart of the 50% decline in cash flow and free cash flow as a percentage of invested capital (assets), despite gross margins remaining about the same the last ten years.

The stock price rise from $33 in 2010 to $164 today translates into very stretched long-term valuations. You can review the price to trailing sales, cash flow and free cash flow situation below. Many basic financial ratios are 4 to 5x the level of 2010, with price to sales and cash flow at all-time records in July. If the company does not come out with a slew of new drug therapies to grow the operating business dramatically in 2021-22, it will be difficult for the stock to stay above $150 a share.

Democrats May Change the Trajectory of Pharma Industry Growth

Earnings are projected to grow in 2020-22. Below is the current Wall Street analyst consensus forecast, and it looks relatively bullish at first glance.

But here’s the problem I have with bullish big pharmaceutical estimates beyond 2020. Nobody on Wall Street is taking into account a number of material negative effects from the now probable (based on every legitimate poll I have seen in July) Biden/Democratic sweep to power in Washington DC. Major policy, tax and legal changes to the health care industry are likely in six short months, with the November election less than four months from today.

To start, Joe Biden was one of the architects of Obamacare. The Democratic platform will include a slew of desired changes to how American health care operates. Politicians in both parties like to rail against high drug prices, but this time could be different, if the voters give Democrats a clear mandate to regulate drug pricing. An overhaul of medical care far greater than undertaken by President Obama, including real changes to insurance coverage/availability and pharmaceutical rationing or price fixing may become expected outcomes in 2021.

Outside of specific changes to Lilly’s business model and profit future, a dramatically higher tax rate is coming for Lilly profits next year given Democratic control in both Congress and the White House. Biden has been promising a repeal of Trump’s corporate tax cuts, raising the lowest rates back to 28% from 21% in 2020.

Another negative for Eli Lilly owners, looking into 2021-22, the 1.7% trailing dividend yield is now under the equivalent 1.8% reading for the S&P 500 peer blue-chip index. Falling from 2010’s cash yield almost double the rate of the general market, income investors may not have much to drive growth in the dividend, given a change in leadership coming to America.

The Balance Sheet

Eli Lilly’s balance sheet include $14 billion in cash and current assets, against $38 billion in total liabilities at the end of March. $1.7 billion in cash compared to $17 billion in total debt. A negative tangible book value of -$8.5 billion or about -$9 per share exists for shareholders.

The operating business generated $4.9 billion in cash flow the trailing 12 months, before $1 billion in capital expenditures were recorded. The cash dividend payout amounted to $2.6 billion annually, leaving management with just $1.3 billion in discretionary cash flow each year. Against an equity market capitalization of $148 billion at the prevailing $164 share price, I don’t know what kind of serious returns can be generated from less than 1% a year in reinvestment proceeds. In terms of room for error, $1.3 billion in surplus cash flow does not measure well against $38 billion in total liabilities (pre-Biden).

Using my favorite balance sheet strength formula, to compare apples to apples, Lilly’s net long-term liability score to annual cash flow is far riskier than the numbers available at many other big pharma companies, with growth prospects just as good as Lilly. $24 billion in net liabilities ($38 billion minus $14 billion in current assets) divided by $4.9 billion in cash flow equals a 5x ratio. The theoretical five years of steady cash flow to pay-off all net liabilities is about the same as the overall S&P 500 index average multiple, but is a greater leverage setting than Pfizer at 4x, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 2x, Merck (MRK) at 3x, Amgen (AMGN) at 3.5x or Novartis at 3.5x, to name just a few competitors.

Technical Trading Issues in July

The biggest problem I have with Lilly is a lack of buying interest for many months. Below is a 52-week price chart with some indicators highlighting a peak in buying power between February-March. It is clear the bullish momentum of 2019 has moved into reverse the last four months. Green boxes pinpoint the top in relative price gains vs. the S&P 500, and momentum peaks in the Negative Volume Index (NVI) and On Balance Volume (OBV) indicator.

Marked with the red arrow, the NVI decline is moving in the opposite direction vs. the end of 2019 and early 2020. In terms of “diverging” action vs. an existing trend, the price rise over $146 the last several months is not being confirmed by almost all the indicators I watch. NVI in particular counts only lower volume days against the previous trading session. A falling line means buyers have been absent on slow volume, quieter news days. In other words, without a few major positive new events from the company to spike the price, it is quite likely the stock would be in a downtrend already.

The OBV situation looked super-positive and healthy going into February. Then the wheels fell off, marked with a blue arrow. Volume buying has all but disappeared, day after day. It seems the stock price has basically followed the market higher. And, Lilly’s lagging performance could signal any reason to sell will soon push the stock price down significantly. Whether it’s a Democratic election victory, a stock market swoon generally, or some negative operating news flow, the list of potential catalysts to sell are expanding rapidly in July.

Lastly, analyzing the last 20 years of trading under a seasonal microscope, July through October have typically been the weakest time of the year to own Lilly. Below is a graph of monthly performance, with the statistical odds of up or down months in price listed. The weak autumn period is circled in red.

Image Source: Stockcharts.com

Final Thoughts

My suspicion is Wall Street is not taking a Democratic sweep seriously yet. When they do, one of the industries to absolutely avoid is health care, specifically big pharma. While everyone is dreaming of huge profits from coronavirus vaccines and attracted to the stability of drug company profit/revenue streams during recession, maybe the large wildcard negative event to prepare for is the election in 111 days. I am getting concerned enough about the potential for radical change approaching, I sold my AbbVie stake this past week, and began shorting Eli Lilly.

Lilly’s excessive valuation and leveraged balance sheet are counting on a sizable jump in profitability, looking less likely to materialize with each passing day. At least that’s my view of the investment story. Your outlook may differ.

I am using a short Lilly position in my diversified and hedged long/short portfolio design. I have a high degree of confidence the stock will underperform the S&P 500 total return the next 6-12 months. Whether it rises less or declines more than the S&P 500 is all I am anticipating for a “winning” trade.

Two variables that could negate my bearish thesis would be: 1) a takeover bid for Lilly by another large pharmaceutical company, or 2) the composition of power in Washington remains mostly in Republican hands. I would rate both as low probability events in the middle of July.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is suggested before making any trade.

Want to read more? Click the "Follow" button at the top of this article to receive future author posts.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LLY, MRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ.



This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.