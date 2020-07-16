Fundamentals Are More Important Than Ever

Below is a message reflecting my consistent view on the market, going back to April. It has taken considerable fortitude to maintain this stance in the face of a rising market. Dividend Growth Investment+ Club chat room posts repeated on June 1, June 5, and June12, 2020, appear below.

My position has not changed. I continue to believe COVID-19 will cause more lasting disruption than most are accounting for. Q2 results will start coming out in July. That's a way off so patience is required.

My overriding message to my club members has been,

I remember very well the dot.com bubble. I saw and heard people, either ignorant or charlatans, declaring a new paradigm. Earnings no longer mattered, only price/sales and revenue growth. Eventually the bubble burst and sanity returned to the share market. Back then, as for now, staying out of the market had nothing to do with market timing. It was all about not being prepared to pay a price for a piece of paper, a share scrip, that was not backed by value. Today's market is slowly recognizing there are very difficult times ahead. I may soon be able to carry out analyses for individual stocks and not find they are way overpriced. As always, have patience.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Investment Thesis

Despite a 30% fall in share price, from a daily high of $11.35 on June 30, to today's closing price of $8.39, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is still not in buy territory. I believe the recent rise in share price has been driven by a belief in a V-shaped recovery. The theory is the coronavirus impact will be for no more than one year, and a loss of one year's earnings by a company does not justify a reduction in the share price equivalent to many times one year's earnings. Bed Bath & Beyond proves the flaw in that theory. Bed Bath & Beyond reported adjusted non-GAAP EPS of $3.22, $2.12 and $0.46, respectively, for its fiscal years ended February 2018, 2019 and 2020, a total of $5.80 per share over the three years. In its first quarter 2021 ending May 30, 2020, it reported a non-GAAP EPS loss of $1.96. Analysts' consensus EPS estimates for fiscal years ending February 2021, 2022 and 2023 are respectively $(2.57), $(0.35) and $0.23, a total EPS loss of $(2.69) over the three years. This does not reflect the V-shaped recovery theory of a loss of one year's earnings followed by a return to normal profitability in the following year. Another issue for Bed Bath & Beyond is the $1.05 billion spent on share repurchases over the last four-plus years from February 2016 through May 2020. Over the same period, shareholders' funds have reduced by $1.1 billion, from $2.6 billion at February 2016, to $1.5 billion at end of May 2020. That makes the risk of survival greater during the period ahead. Notwithstanding that, at the current low share price, buying and holding through 2024 to 2025, could provide quite good returns, subject to a few provisos. The provisos are first the company survives this period of COVID-19 induced disruption, second growth of the business beyond the pandemic, and third the currently-suspended dividend rate is resumed by 2023. Those are three high-risk assumptions, requiring the prospects of a high-risk adjusted rate of return. Below, I provide details of historical rates of returns for shareholders and some projections of potential rates of return for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Assessing Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 1 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Bed Bath & Beyond shareholders investing in the company over the last five years.

Table 1 - Bed Bath & Beyond: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Bed Bath & Beyond were overwhelmingly negative for eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years and holding to the present. The returns range from negative (16.3)% to negative (59.4)%. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to second quarter 2020. There has been considerable impact on the share price due to the COVID-19 effect, but also from a poor result for fiscal year 2020, ending on Feb. 29, 2020. The current share price of $8.39 follows on release of Q1-2021 non-GAAP EPS result of $(1.96) for quarter ending May 30, 2020. This share price is well down on the closing share price of $12.45 on Feb. 21, 2020, but well up on the dip to $4.22 on March 23, 2020. The shares traded as high as $11.35 on June 30, suggesting the market has not fully appreciated the extent of damage to earnings, now unfolding, as companies begin to report latest quarterly earnings. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Assessing Potential Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. I draw upon historical P/E Ratios and analysts' EPS estimates to project future shareholder returns.

Assessment Based On Analysts' EPS Estimates

Figure 1 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

Some observations on contents of Fig. 1

The analysts' quarterly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low, do not add to the yearly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low. This is generally the case because the analyst with the high estimate for the year is not necessarily the analyst with the highest estimate each and every quarter, ditto low and consensus figures. To overcome this, I adjust the quarterly EPS figures in the proportion of yearly totals to quarterly totals.

The further out estimates are made, the less certain they become. The 2023 and 2024 estimates, due to being covered by only one analyst, will be even more uncertain. Although I will include these in my projections for demonstration purposes, it should be understood these estimates have a high degree of uncertainty. Any projections based on these estimates will necessarily also have a high degree of uncertainty.

I incorporate the above analysts' EPS estimates from SA Premium into my rate of return projections utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards further below.

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for Bed Bath & Beyond. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. In the case of Bed Bath & Beyond, comparison of growth rates are not particularly meaningful in present circumstances. It should be understood, in quantifying the estimated rates of return below, I'm relying on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS. The other important factor is determining appropriate future P/E Ratios, which is fraught with difficulty. P/E ratios are impacted by issues both at the macro and micro level. I don't believe I will have any arguments against the notion current P/E ratios are influenced by expectations of future high or low EPS growth. Below, I quantify potential rates of return under various scenarios utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards.

Assessment Based On Quantification Of Potential Rates Of Return

My forward-looking analyses bring another dimension - the quantification of potential returns utilizing various pieces of financial information already available.

Table 2.1 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard

Note: For consistency, results of companies with varying year-ends are converted to calendar year basis as near as possible. Accordingly, years 2020 to 2024 above are assumed to be for TTM ending Nov. 30 for each year.

Table 2.1 assumes the announced dividend suspension lasts until a return to meaningful estimated profitability in 2023. The estimated P/E Ratio of 7.89 is based on the median P/E multiple per Fig. 2 above. The indicative rates of return are 5.2% for holding through end of 2023 and 13.9% for holding through end of 2024. Table 2.1 also assumes the share price will hold at the current $8.39 through end of 2022 despite losses in 2021 and 2022 and a mall positive result in 2022.

Table 2.2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard

Table 2.2 has similar assumptions to Table 2.1 except for a 33% lower share buy price. This lifts the projected returns to 18% for end of 2023 and ~25% for holding to end of 2024. The assumed buy price of $5.62 is well above the low of $4.22 on March 23.

Summary And Conclusions

Whether or not Bed Bath & Beyond could be a suitable investment at present depends very much on belief in the company's business strategy, planning and prospects for the longer term. If COVID-19 is just an interruption to a business with otherwise good prospects, then buying at a low price now could yield good returns, if prepared to hold for a few years. I believe the jury is still out on this, and a wait and watch approach would be wise for the time being.

