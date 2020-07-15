Building A 'No-Brainer' Portfolio Today: 3 Fundamental Elements

If investing less than $25K, you can construct a diversified portfolio by investing in as little as five stocks e.g., GOOGL, MSFT, TMO, HON, MA.

When starting out, buy what you know and when not sure - err on the side of high-quality stocks even if they are trading at a premium valuation.

You don't need to lock yourself into a particular kind of investing style (e.g., dividend). No one can stop you from holding both AMZN and AT&T at the same time.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Ankur Barasia as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

"The test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposed ideas in mind at the same time and still retain the ability to function."

F. Scott Fitzgerald

This quote aptly summarizes one of the biggest challenges most of the human beings face (not including the top 1%). We may not realize, but this is extremely applicable to investing and how we construct our portfolios. We often succumb to one idea of investing, whether its growth, dividend, deep-value, or high-yield - and if it works, we can't stop talking about it, and if not, we either become defensive or disillusioned with investing altogether.

By this, I don't mean there is anything wrong in believing in one of the concepts, but it's about being open to the other ones and ready to pull the trigger when such investment opportunity arises.

So, let me start with a bit more background about myself and my investing philosophy.

I am young (mid-30s) and growth-oriented investor. I consider my risk-appetite to be very high, for example, in December 2018 (remember the Christmas crash) and March 2020 (the coronavirus capitulation) - I was buying equities hand over fist. But this may also derive from my relatively moderate savings rate (~30% of gross income including all retirement contributions from both employer and my end) and decent portfolio size.

Overall, my aim is to accumulate enough wealth by 50 that at a withdrawal rate of 3.5%, it can cover close to 60% of my current income. This would require my net worth to multiply by 5.5, a tall goal, but my spreadsheet says achievable (assuming 6% post-tax return). Now, the aim is not necessarily the retirement, but having enough to have that option.

So, how am I planning to invest over the next 15 years to reach that goal?

Well, this article is a start, highlighting some of my investment philosophies, which has evolved with countless mistakes I have made in the past 12 years of investing (and I am sure I will repeat some of these in the future) and my recommendations for anyone who can digest some volatility and has relatively longer time-horizon.

So, overall, I am hoping to cover three elements of my investment philosophy in this article. The first element is being flexible or open to different kinds of investment styles (e.g., growth, deep value, dividend). For example, I am a growth investor and firmly believe in investing in organizations that are experiencing secular growth, but at the same time, I have some portion of my portfolio in dividend and value stocks. This enables me to fulfill my urge of buying that deep value stock without the need to re-imagine my portfolio mix. So, you may be a core believer of dividend growth investing, but it should not stop you from buying Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), if you believe in these, even though they don't have a dividend.

I will shed some more light on the buckets around which I constructed my portfolio later in the article. But now is the time to introduce the other two core elements of my investment philosophy - Conviction and Growth.

Conviction and Growth

With so much content out there about investing in value stocks and buying low, selling high when I started looking for my first stocks (almost 12 years back), I started with the ones touching 52-week lows. But I couldn't be more wrong because I invested in stocks purely based on prices without truly understanding why they are dropping, whether they have a long-term sustainable business model and would I have the appetite to hold or buy more if the stock drops another 50%.

On the other hand, my investments in businesses that were growing sales and profits well above average (i.e., double digits) and run by highly revered management teams kept on performing well, even when I bought them at their all-time highs. I remember saying this recently to one of my friend, who is new to investing and struggling to buy secular growth stocks (think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)) because they have risen significantly over the past few years - I have made more investing in stocks at their 52-week highs than investing in stocks at their 52-week lows.

So, does it mean that value investing is dead and we should move all our portfolios to large-cap tech? No, I am just trying to reinforce the concept of Conviction and Growth.

Conviction

Buy stocks only when you are convinced of the business model - it doesn't matter whether they sit under the Value or Growth spectrum. A case in point is my investment in Chipotle (CMG). I first bought the stock in August 2016 at close to $450. Here is a 5-year stock chart of CMG from 2011 to 2016 (courtesy to Morningstar). You may notice that when I bought, the stock was trading close to its 52-wk low, and I was delighted to take the full position while paying 50-cents on the dollar for a well-known name.

Now, look at the chart over the next 18 months. It crashed by another 40%, trading in mid-200s, but by this time, I had made another two buys - one at ~$350 and another at ~$280. I ended up doubling my initial position with much higher investment in one stock than I am generally comfortable with.

The rest is history. The stock now trades well above $1,000, and I have sold twice on the way up to avoid a concentrated position (currently its ~3.5% of my portfolio).

The motive was not to brag about one of my successful trades and believe me, I have had many bad ones. But to highlight the concept of 'Conviction'. When I bought the stock for the very first time, I had a firm belief that the E-coli problem would go away if not in one than in 3-5 years. Further, I also knew that the brand itself is strong, and consumers will come back once things stabilize. This conviction allowed me to buy even at all-time lows. So, when you are buying a stock with high conviction, it would allow you to stick with it during bad times, rather than selling it right at the bottom.

Growth

I think 'Growth' investing is still not a very well understood topic. I truly believe growth and value go hand in hand. A growth stock due to its sheer compounding power might be trading for far less than its intrinsic value compared to a so-called 'Value' stock. And this can't be judged by one simple metric such as P/E or P/B ratios. Now, let me take a deeper dive into the concept of growth by taking examples of two mega-cap well-known stocks:

Walmart (WMT) - trading at F/W PE of 24 with ~1.8% dividend yield and 5.3% growth rate for the next five years (source Morningstar and Zacks)

Google - trading at F/W PE of 35 with no dividend and 16.1% growth rate for the next five years (source Morningstar and Zacks)

So, by purely looking at the P/E ratios, WMT definitely looks 1/3rd cheaper than GOOGL. But is it really a better buy? Let's do a bit more analysis.

If both the stocks remain at the same prices over the next five years, they will be trading at the following multiples (for simplicity, I added Walmart's dividend yield to its growth rate, effectively using 7.1% YoY growth over the next five years)

WMT - 17.0 PE

GOOGL - 16.6 PE

So, even though, GOOGL looks close to 50% more expensive than WMT today, just looking five years forward, it's slightly cheaper and considering its higher growth rate, may return much more than WMT. Now, there is definitely a lot of uncertainty, for example, Google may grow its earnings at a rate lower than 16.6% and WMT may grow it at a slightly higher rate, but stock investors reap rewards only to embrace the uncertainty.

So, to summarize this in one line - buy what you know and when not sure - err on the side of high-quality stocks trading at a premium valuation.

Portfolio Construction

So, I have talked a bit about myself and shared three core elements of my investment philosophy (flexibility, conviction, and growth). Now, as I mentioned earlier in the article, let me share the buckets around which I build my portfolio:

Consistent Compounders - proven business models, above-average growth rate (Medium Risk, Medium-High Return) - Think of GOOGL, UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Honeywell (HON). These should be your core holdings - you can invest anywhere between 50% and 80% of your portfolio in these. High Flyers - growing at a rapid pace, may have little to no profits (Medium-High Risk, High Return) - Think of AMZN, Netflix (NFLX), Peloton (PTON). I always recommend having some of your investment in these high flyers - 20-50% Special Situations - depressed valuations due to short-to-mid-term challenges such as loss of confidence in management, significant debt, or industry overhangs (Medium-High Risk, Medium-High Return) - Teva (NYSE: TEVA SPG), AT&T (NYSE: T Everything Else - stocks growing at low to medium growth rate; high yielders that do not fit under the categories described above, etc. (Low-Medium Risk, Low-Medium Return) - WMT, General Mills (GIS), IBM (NYSE: IBM

I don't like to invest anything that may not fit under the other three buckets, but depending on the situation, we all may have a portion of the portfolio in this - 0-20%

So, here is a snapshot of my portfolio:

Ticker Stock Name % Weight Initial Purchase Date Consistent Compounders GOOGL Alphabet Inc. A 3.9% 28-Jul-2017 MSFT Microsoft Corp. 3.3% 21-Nov-2017 FB Facebook Inc. A 3.2% 17-Jan-2018 TD The Toronto-Dominion Bank 2.9% 22-Aug-2017 UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 2.5% 17-Apr-2017 GLIN VanEck Vectors India Growth Ldrs ETF 2.2% 5-Jun-2018 MA Mastercard Inc. A 2.1% 16-Nov-2018 CVS CVS Health Corp. 1.7% 19-Oct-2017 WFC Wells Fargo & Co. 1.7% 25-Jun-2018 SYK Stryker Corp. 1.7% 21-Dec-2018 BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B 1.5% 15-Sep-2017 BKNG Booking Holdings Inc. 1.4% 8-Jan-2018 FDX FedEx Corp. 1.4% 20-Dec-2018 NBC860 NBI Quebec Growth A 0.6% 24-Mar-2017 Total 14 holdings 30.1% High Flyers SHOP Shopify Inc. A 11.3% 11-Mar-2017 NOW ServiceNow Inc. 3.8% 16-Aug-2019 PTON Peloton Interactive Inc. 3.7% 10-Feb-2020 AMZN Amazon.com Inc. 3.6% 24-Dec-2018 SQ Square Inc. A 3.6% 12-Jul-2017 CMG Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Class A 3.5% 8-Mar-2016 BABA Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.2% 9-Apr-2018 JD JD.com Inc. ADR 2.9% 20-Jul-2018 LVGO Livongo Health Inc. 2.6% 22-May-2020 WDAY Workday Inc. Class A 2.4% 16-Aug-2019 OTCPK:ADYEY Adyen NV ADR 1.7% 24-Jun-2020 LMND Lemonade Inc. Ordinary Shares 1.5% 7-Jul-2020 RDFN Redfin Corp. 1.4% 24-Jun-2020 WORK Slack Technologies Inc. Class A 1.1% 5-Jun-2020 TAL TAL Education Group ADR 1.0% 20-Jun-2018 XP XP Inc. Class A 0.6% 24-Jun-2020 TCOM Trip.com Group Ltd. ADR 0.5% 18-Jan-2018 PD PagerDuty Inc. 0.4% 5-Jun-2020 SOGO Sogou Inc. ADR 0.3% 6-Jun-2018 Total 19 holdings 49.1% Special Situations SLB Schlumberger Ltd. 2.8% 5-Nov-2015 XEG iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy ETF 2.7% 1-Dec-2016 GM General Motors Co. 2.2% 6-Oct-2017 GE General Electric Co. 2.0% 19-Oct-2017 DAL Delta Air Lines Inc. 1.7% 6-Apr-2020 TEVA Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR 1.6% 11-Sep-2017 RCL Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 1.5% 5-Mar-2020 SPG Simon Property Group Inc. 1.4% 17-Mar-2020 WBA Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. 1.2% 19-Oct-2017 XOM Exxon Mobil Corp. 1.0% 6-Mar-2020 ALK Alaska Air Group Inc. 0.7% 31-Jan-2018 LB L Brands Inc. 0.7% 12-Sep-2017 CAKE Cheesecake Factory Inc. 0.6% 2-Apr-2020 BA Boeing Co. 0.6% 17-Mar-2020 Total 14 holdings 20.8%

So, you may notice that my portfolio has a bit more tilt towards 'High Flyers' - kind of high risk, high reward organizations, there are three reasons for that:

I have quite a bit of experience in the technology sector and have seen the potential first hand. So, I have a bit more conviction on these. So, if WDAY drops by a third to 120, I would be looking to add more then sell. But if you don't have that conviction, please be a bit more cautious, as I suggested. I consider myself to be a very long-term investor and can live with a lot of volatility. Definitely, not something that all of us should be doing. Some of the holdings have grown substantially (I feel blessed and not complaining), and that has led to some oversized positions. For example, I am never going to invest 11% of my total holdings in SHOP today. I am holding on to it, though, sold a few at half of the price they are trading at now (not happy about that).

Where to start

If I want to start today with less than 25K, assuming SPY is not an option, I would start here:

Consumer-facing Technology - GOOGL or FB - I consider both of these to be quite undervalued and have immense potential. In my mind, these could be the first stock anyone can buy. Enterprise Technology - MSFT or Adobe (ADBE) - Both of them are juggernauts with incredible trust with pretty much every enterprise in the world. Any organization looking for digital transformation has to partner/grow relationships with these. Healthcare - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) or DHR - Both of them are consistently growing both their revenue and profit. They are also not on the radar of the regulators and should not be impacted, no matter which way the election goes. Industrials - HON or FedEx (FDX) - Safe way to play industrials. Both of them are trading at relatively good valuations, and FDX seems to be super cheap. Financials - MasterCard (MA) or JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - My bias is with MA. Though, you can never go wrong with JPM considering how well the bank is being run.

I will be writing my take on these stocks soon, but in the meantime, you can check tons of great articles on Seeking Alpha covering these.

Please feel free to follow me if you want to stay updated with my investments and how I am doing against my target towards financial freedom (18% there, 15 years left). If you have any questions or suggestions (including a topic you would like me to cover), please leave a comment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA, FDX, MSFT, GOOGL, FB, TEVA, SPG, UNH, AMZN, CMG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: These are just sample ones I mentioned in the article. I hold all stocks listed under my portfolio.