Saudi Arabia Dead Serious About Pushing Oil Prices Higher

Saudi Arabia will be only exporting ~5 mb/d in July, and with guidance from ABS that August will be the same, global crude exports will remain depressed.

Noncompliant producers have to also make up for the noncompliance in August and September, making headline cuts larger.

Saudi's crude exports for August will be the same, so despite cuts being tapered, overall supplies will likely remain the same.

Following the JMMC meeting today, there are journalists who are completely botching up the story. For instance, OPEC+ already has agreed to a tapering of the production cut down to ~7.7 mb/d last month, but some media outlets like WSJ reported over the weekend like this was some type of "exclusive" nets. It's not.

Second, just because OPEC+ has agreed to taper back cuts does not imply that supplies would increase immediately. Noncompliant producers are set to make up for the noncompliance in August and September to the tune of ~842k b/d.

Lastly, it's the amount of crude export that end up influencing the global oil market balance. Whatever they communicate via production is really all bogus at the end of the day. Like the adage, "show me the money," in this case, it's "show me the exports."

And based on everything the Saudi Energy Minister said today and the past few weeks, Saudi crude exports for July and August will remain even lower than the level exported in June. One reason for this is that during the summertime with higher domestic power burn needs, Saudi Arabia has to use its oil production for power burn. This results in lower crude exports.

Either way, Saudi Arabia will only be exporting ~5 mb/d in July and August, which is a -4.6 mb/d delta vs. what it exported in April. Most of this export shortfall will be seen in the US, and given the production drop in the US, the drop in imports will have a greater impact on US crude storage balances this time around.

And since the Saudis and its GCC allies represent more than 1/3 of global seaborne crude exports, the low volume of Saudi exports will imply that global crude exports will remain stubbornly low.

The severity of the drop in global crude exports is another reason why global oil-on-water has fallen so much and floating storage is starting to fall away like a moth to a flame.

Conclusion

Saudis are dead serious about pushing oil prices higher and eliminating excess storage. Don't listen to what the media is trying to report on how OPEC+ is tapering cuts in August. Instead of watching headlines, watch the crude flow, and from what we can tell, nothing is changing for August. Saudi exports will remain low with others likely to follow suit.

