In this article, I attempt to answer the above questions and update the investment thesis on OMAB as a monopolistic Mexican airport operator play.

Has the traffic been recovering since the reopening? How is the company doing so far?

Even as Mexico reopened in June 2020, interested investors still largely stayed on the sidelines with all the uncertainty concerning traffic recovery.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, OMAB hereafter, saw air traffic through its airports dropped more than 90% in April and May, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of articles (see here, here, and here), I presented Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) as the best pick at the time of coronavirus pandemic among the three Mexican airport operators, which also include Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC). I stated in late April 2020:

[OMAB] is a toll-bridge type of business whose competitive advantage is protected by a government-sanctioned monopoly that will last until 2048 and possibly beyond... In my opinion, [OMAB] is among the best that Corporate Mexico has offered to American investors. The greatest risk in association with [OMAB] is the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the next MDP cycle that is yet to start in 2021, when CapEx may increase substantially. It is highly uncertain when the airport traffic will begin to recover after the hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic."

I am pleased that fellow Seeking Alpha contributors, e.g., here, came from different lines of evidence to the same conclusion with regard to OMAB.

Below, I'd like to provide an update as to how OMAB has been faring in the months of April, May, and June 2020, using the publicly-released air traffic data.

Coronavirus pandemic in Mexico

Mexico has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. As of July 12, 2020, there are a total of 299,750 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in Mexico, with 35,006 deaths, although its mortality rate currently stands at 0.027%, lower than the U.S. Worldwide, Mexico ranks the 8th in the case mortality ratio (11.7%) and 16th in deaths per 100,000 population (27.74) as of July 12, 2020, according to Johns Hopkins University coronavirus statistics.

From the beginning, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has advocated a moderate version of quarantine. Beginning March 21, restrictions on non-essential travel across the Mexico-U.S. border were imposed, which will remain in effect through 11:59 PM on July 21, 2020 (see here and here). Several Latin American countries followed suit with flight restrictions. On March 23, social distancing was announced by President López Obrador; the next day, gatherings of more than 100 people were prohibited until April 30. On March 26, business activities in non-essential sectors were suspended until April 19; subsequently, three industries including construction, mining, and transportation equipment manufacturing were added to the list of essential activities. On March 31, the Ministry of Health issued a decree suspending all non-essential activities in the country until April 30, which was subsequently extended until May 30.

On May 13, President López Obrador announced the plans for New Normality and Reopening (see here), establishing the framework for a three-phase reopening process:

Phase 1 allowed isolated, uninfected municipalities to resume certain activities on May 18

In Phase 2, from May 18 to May 31, Mexico prepares for reopening by introducing enhanced sanitary measures

In Phase 3, scheduled to begin on June 1, Mexico reopens for the New Normality, with each region involving an ongoing analysis to determine the level of risk

The first foreign tourists since the imposition of the quarantine arrived in Mexico on June 1.

As of July 12, although the cases of infection in Mexico are still rising, coronavirus deaths seem to have plateaued in June 2020 and are probably on the way down (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. The coronavirus infection cases and deaths in Mexico. Source.

The impact on OMAB traffic

The states in which OMAB operates, particularly Nuevo León where its flagship airport Monterrey is located, were not impacted by the coronavirus pandemic as severely as the rest of the country (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. OMAB airports (left) and coronavirus infection cases in Mexico (right), from source and source.

Airport operations are deemed an essential activity by the Mexican government, so OMAB airports remained operational. With the travel restrictions and stay-at-home ordinances, even though Mexico did not issue any restrictions on air travel, few people flew, and airlines cut flights. Consequently, the air traffic of OMAB was decimated. From the reference point of February 2020 - the last month before the pandemic, traffic volume dropped by 27% in March, 92% by April, 92% by May, and 82% by June (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. The air traffic through OMAB airports. Source: Laurentian Research based on OMAB released traffic data.

From January 2018 through February 2020, domestic and international traffic of OMAB increased by an average of 8.17% and 9.33%, respectively, as compared with the same month one year ago. However, such an impressive growth record was truncated by the coronavirus pandemic in the second half of March 2020 when domestic traffic declined by 31% and international traffic by 40%, as compared with March 2019. The worst happened in April and May 2020 when domestic and international traffic decreased by 92-93% and 96-97%, respectively (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. Year-over-year air traffic changes for OMAB. blue, domestic; red, international. Source: Laurentian Research based on OMAB released traffic data.

Understandably, international traffic was hit even harder than domestic traffic. OMAB passenger mix has always been dominated by domestic travelers. But in April-June 2020, the percentage of domestic travelers in the passenger mix rose above 94% (Fig. 3; Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. Percentage of domestic travelers in total passenger mix. Source: Laurentian Research based on OMAB released traffic data.

The traffic volume began to recover in June 2020, thanks to the reopening of Mexico. From May to June, domestic traffic volume surged 136%, while international traffic volume jumped 172%. Although the June 2020 traffic is still a far cry from the same month one year ago, the pace of recovery is encouraging (Fig. 3). International traffic was still few and far between in June. I suppose after the travel ban between Mexico and Canada/the U.S. is lifted on July 21, 2020, international traffic growth will pick up.

It is highly uncertain when the traffic through OMAB airports will recover to the pre-coronavirus level. However, I do expect both domestic and international traffic data will continue to improve going forward.

OMAB during the pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic spread, OMAB implemented cost reduction measures, including temporary partial terminal closures, temporary reduction of subcontracted cleaning and security staff at the airports, and the deferral of scheduled minor maintenance work. But these measures are not expected to offset the impact of the sharp decline in passenger traffic and revenue.

Based on the decrease in traffic, OMAB may have pulled in no more than MXN 210 million of revenue in the 2Q2020. Roughly estimated and omitting foreign exchange effects, OMAB may have lost no less than MXN 155 million in the 2Q2020.

Nonetheless, OMAB is not expected to have any difficulties in complying with its debt service obligations and carrying out its normal operations in the face of unprecedented low traffic. Firstly, OMAB had approximately MXN 3.4 billion of cash in hand, offset by MXN 4.5 billion long-term debt, with no debt maturities until June 2021 except for only MXN 37 million of current debt. Secondly, the committed investment in 2020 under the current master development programs have been suspended. Thirdly, the company chose not to declare a dividend for 2020, preserving at least MXN 1.6 billion of cash. During the annual shareholders' meeting on July 7, 2020, approval is even given to spend up to MXN 1.5 billion to acquire the series B shares, continuing the company's pace of share buyback (see here).

Investor takeaways

The traffic through OMAB airports essentially evaporated during May and June 2020. We are about to find out how bad the 2Q2020 financial numbers will be in the next quarterly earnings report anticipated at the end of July. Uncertainty with regard to the pace of traffic recovery has so far kept investors largely on the sidelines (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. Stock price chart of OMAB. 1, the anticipated date for OMAB to release the 2Q2020 quarterly results. Source.

However, with the cost-cutting and belt-tightening measures already taken by the company, OMAB has ample financial wherewithal to survive and withstand the coronavirus crisis. Beginning June 1, Mexico reopened, leading to encouraging inchoate signs of recovery of traffic from May to June. Barring a major recurrence of the pandemic, I believe the business should continue to improve for OMAB going forward.

For shareholders, the impact of this public health crisis may come down to one annual dividend check getting lost in the mail, as it were, and an uncertain length of time during which the company will either lose money or make less money. However, coming out of the other side of the pandemic, shareholders will find that the airport facility of, and the economic moat enjoyed by, OMAB emerge from the pandemic undamaged. For interested investors, the share count even decreased by 0.67% and the company even received approval to spend up to MXN 1.6 billion to repurchase shares.

Therefore, I consider OMAB to be a strong buy at the current share price.

If you like the article above, then you may want to check out The Natural Resources Hub where a portfolio of high-alpha investing ideas are covered in various angles, monitored, and discussed by a community of like-minded investors... Sign up today at The Natural Resources Hub to take advantage of the limited-time 20% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMAB,PAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.